Warren County, NC

warrenrecord.com

Retirees honored

The Warren County Board of Commissioners honors recent county retirees Rebecca (Becky) Harris and Carolyn Boyd during its Monday night meeting. Harris retired after 30 years, 11 months with the Warren County Tax Office. Boyd retired after working 15 years with the county, most recently with Warren County Parks and Recreation. Pictured, from the left, are Commissioner Walter Powell, Commission Chairperson Bertadean Baker, Harris, Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, Boyd, County Manager Vincent Jones and Commissioner Tare “T” Davis.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

New life; new hope; new opportunities

RICH SQUARE – Mention the name of Police Chief Joe White and it’s fairly certain that he is still fondly remembered for a life of loyal public service. White was shot and killed on July 16, 2000 while investigating a gas drive-off from a convenience store in Rich Square. The person responsible was arrested three years later in Louisiana and was sentenced to life in prison.
RICH SQUARE, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
warrenrecord.com

County commissioners to conduct strategic planning work session

The Warren County Board of Commissioners will conduct a strategic planning work session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. This is a public meeting. However, it will not be livestreamed. Those who wish to...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount holds off ferocious comeback to stop #9 Northern Nash's perfect season

Rocky Mount, N.C. — One heck of a regular season finale went down in Rocky Mount on Friday night. Northern Nash High School's boys basketball team entered its game against rival Rocky Mount High School with a perfect 23-0 record on the season and ranked as the No. 9 team in the HSOT Top 25 statewide rankings. The Gryphons put the Knights' hopes for an undefeated season to bed with a thrilling 72-69 victory.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

New subsidized housing could be coming to Emporia

Currently there is nothing at 307 Reese St except a mound of overgrown grass and some unpaved driveways. In a few years, that could dramatically change thanks to Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation. SCDHC director of fund development Ronnie Franklin and president/CEO Dianna Bowser stood in front of the...
EMPORIA, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Break and enter charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Taki Najhee Davis, 19, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with break and enter with intent to commit a felony and theft or receipt of a stolen firearm on Jan. 30, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to...
BRODNAX, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Meeting at Greensville Elementary focuses on school safety

The worried looks on the faces of the parents said it all. After several near-misses in the past week, those who filed into the cafeteria at Greensville Elementary School last Wednesday night feared that their school could be the next in a grim and ever-growing statistic. Parents gathered at Greensville...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
warrenrecord.com

Lakeland presents a Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman

Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present A Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert with local singer Steve Hyman at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Call...
LITTLETON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Beef Quality Assurance Training planned

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension will conduct training related to Beef Quality Assurance Certification on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton. The session will focus on increasing consumer confidence and producer profitability. The registration fee is $15...
WARRENTON, NC
Mount Airy News

Local man claims big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia

Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
EMPORIA, VA
WBTM

Highway Closed in Halifax County Following Crash

A Halifax County wreck has closed all lanes of the highway at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagwood Highway. According to VDOT, a traffic detour has been set up on Dan River Church Road. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA

