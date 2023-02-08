Read full article on original website
Town of Weldon honors native son Gentry Smith for his career of service including as U.S. Asst. Sec. of State for Diplomatic Service
The town of Weldon in Halifax County celebrated the return of a native son who served presidents and heads of state. Gentry Smith’s career began in the Raleigh Police Department in 1983. 4 years later, he was called upon to protect U.S. diplomats. Smith has many friends in the...
Retirees honored
The Warren County Board of Commissioners honors recent county retirees Rebecca (Becky) Harris and Carolyn Boyd during its Monday night meeting. Harris retired after 30 years, 11 months with the Warren County Tax Office. Boyd retired after working 15 years with the county, most recently with Warren County Parks and Recreation. Pictured, from the left, are Commissioner Walter Powell, Commission Chairperson Bertadean Baker, Harris, Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, Boyd, County Manager Vincent Jones and Commissioner Tare “T” Davis.
New life; new hope; new opportunities
RICH SQUARE – Mention the name of Police Chief Joe White and it’s fairly certain that he is still fondly remembered for a life of loyal public service. White was shot and killed on July 16, 2000 while investigating a gas drive-off from a convenience store in Rich Square. The person responsible was arrested three years later in Louisiana and was sentenced to life in prison.
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
Missing teen girl found dead in North Carolina, suspect arrested: police
Based on the investigation, Roanoke Rapids police issued a murder arrest warrant for Marquette Douglas, 27, of the Garysburg area.
County commissioners to conduct strategic planning work session
The Warren County Board of Commissioners will conduct a strategic planning work session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. This is a public meeting. However, it will not be livestreamed. Those who wish to...
Rocky Mount holds off ferocious comeback to stop #9 Northern Nash's perfect season
Rocky Mount, N.C. — One heck of a regular season finale went down in Rocky Mount on Friday night. Northern Nash High School's boys basketball team entered its game against rival Rocky Mount High School with a perfect 23-0 record on the season and ranked as the No. 9 team in the HSOT Top 25 statewide rankings. The Gryphons put the Knights' hopes for an undefeated season to bed with a thrilling 72-69 victory.
New subsidized housing could be coming to Emporia
Currently there is nothing at 307 Reese St except a mound of overgrown grass and some unpaved driveways. In a few years, that could dramatically change thanks to Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation. SCDHC director of fund development Ronnie Franklin and president/CEO Dianna Bowser stood in front of the...
Break and enter charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Taki Najhee Davis, 19, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with break and enter with intent to commit a felony and theft or receipt of a stolen firearm on Jan. 30, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to...
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
Meeting at Greensville Elementary focuses on school safety
The worried looks on the faces of the parents said it all. After several near-misses in the past week, those who filed into the cafeteria at Greensville Elementary School last Wednesday night feared that their school could be the next in a grim and ever-growing statistic. Parents gathered at Greensville...
Lakeland presents a Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present A Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert with local singer Steve Hyman at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Call...
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
Raleigh creates fund to offset gentrification along New Bern Ave.
The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are. The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are.
Beef Quality Assurance Training planned
The North Carolina Cooperative Extension will conduct training related to Beef Quality Assurance Certification on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton. The session will focus on increasing consumer confidence and producer profitability. The registration fee is $15...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Local man claims big lottery prize
RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Jordan gives update on Rosie’s of Emporia
Over the past few weeks, the landscape of Emporia has slowly been changing. Across from Sweet Emporia Bakery and behind the Cornerstone Market, the skeleton of the upcoming and highly-anticipated Emporia location of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium has slowly risen from the ground. Rosie’s was given the green light to...
Highway Closed in Halifax County Following Crash
A Halifax County wreck has closed all lanes of the highway at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagwood Highway. According to VDOT, a traffic detour has been set up on Dan River Church Road. <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del...
