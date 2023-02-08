Read full article on original website
County commissioners to conduct strategic planning work session
The Warren County Board of Commissioners will conduct a strategic planning work session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. This is a public meeting. However, it will not be livestreamed. Those who wish to...
Retired sheriff honored
The Warren County Board of Commissioners honors Johnny Williams during its Monday night meeting for serving 28 years as Warren County sheriff and for a law enforcement career that began in the 1980s. Pictured, from the left, are Commissioners Walter Powell and Jennifer Pierce, Commission Chairperson Bertadean Baker, Johnny Williams, Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, Commissioner Tare “T” Davis and County Manager Vincent Jones.
Lakeland presents a Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present A Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert with local singer Steve Hyman at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Call...
