Warren County Memorial Library staff members are commended by the Library Board of Trustees during Monday night’s board of county commissioners’ meeting for their efforts during the nine-month period when there was no library director and there were other staffing vacancies. The library staff members were commended for maintaining a high level of customer service in spite of these challenges and those imposed by COVID restrictions. The board of trustees especially recognized Terry Alston and Sterling Cheston, pictured at left, for serving as interim library co-directors in addition to their usual responsibilities. Reading the letter of commendation Monday night was Library Board of Trustees Chairman Benjamin Hunter, at right. Other library staff members honored were Tiffany Macklin, Catha Harrison, David Spence, Ky’el Owens and Tiffany Gray.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO