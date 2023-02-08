Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend
Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
Missing teen girl found dead in North Carolina, suspect arrested: police
Based on the investigation, Roanoke Rapids police issued a murder arrest warrant for Marquette Douglas, 27, of the Garysburg area.
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
wunc.org
North Carolina ROTC event highlights Black military veteran contributions
Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Thursday as African American Military Veterans' Lineage Day to honor Black people who serve in the military. It was read aloud during the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs’ 3rd annual ROTC RoundTable event at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. A panel...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
New subsidized housing could be coming to Emporia
Currently there is nothing at 307 Reese St except a mound of overgrown grass and some unpaved driveways. In a few years, that could dramatically change thanks to Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation. SCDHC director of fund development Ronnie Franklin and president/CEO Dianna Bowser stood in front of the...
Town of Weldon honors native son Gentry Smith for his career of service including as U.S. Asst. Sec. of State for Diplomatic Service
The town of Weldon in Halifax County celebrated the return of a native son who served presidents and heads of state. Gentry Smith’s career began in the Raleigh Police Department in 1983. 4 years later, he was called upon to protect U.S. diplomats. Smith has many friends in the...
Brunswicktimes Gazette
Break and enter charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Taki Najhee Davis, 19, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with break and enter with intent to commit a felony and theft or receipt of a stolen firearm on Jan. 30, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to...
cbs17
Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Armed bank robberies in Raleigh, Greenville lead to 15-year sentence for Vance County man
A 27-year-old has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison following two armed bank robberies in 2019, a release from the USDOJ said on Friday.
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
Shaw University rezoning request draws opposition
RALEIGH – A group of Shaw University alumni are challenging a proposed plan to change the university’s zoning. Shaw has applied to rezone about 25 acres of its downtown campus to allow for up to 40-story buildings and wider retail and commercial uses.
warrenrecord.com
Library staff honored
Warren County Memorial Library staff members are commended by the Library Board of Trustees during Monday night’s board of county commissioners’ meeting for their efforts during the nine-month period when there was no library director and there were other staffing vacancies. The library staff members were commended for maintaining a high level of customer service in spite of these challenges and those imposed by COVID restrictions. The board of trustees especially recognized Terry Alston and Sterling Cheston, pictured at left, for serving as interim library co-directors in addition to their usual responsibilities. Reading the letter of commendation Monday night was Library Board of Trustees Chairman Benjamin Hunter, at right. Other library staff members honored were Tiffany Macklin, Catha Harrison, David Spence, Ky’el Owens and Tiffany Gray.
cbs17
Teen wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery attempt arrested in Halifax County
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen has been arrested in a robbery attempt Sunday at a Rocky Mount motel that turned deadly. Shamoral Williams, 18, is one of two suspects who were on the run, Rocky Mount police said. He was arrested in Enfield on Wednesday night. Police...
warrenrecord.com
Registration underway for Regional Senior Games
Registration is underway for the 2023 Kerr-Tar Regional Senior Games for adults age 50 and better in Warren, Person, Granville, Vance and Franklin counties. Registration is $15 per person by the early bird deadline of Feb. 17. After that, registration is $20 per person. The final entry deadline is Feb. 28.
cbs17
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Millennium man is guilty of murder
WINTON – A 25-year-old Millennium man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the benefit of parole for the 2016 murder of a local businessman. In last week’s session of Hertford County Superior Court, a jury found Franklin Coy Jones guilty of first degree murder. Following that verdict, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Cy Grant sentenced Jones to life in prison.
warrenrecord.com
County commissioners to conduct strategic planning work session
The Warren County Board of Commissioners will conduct a strategic planning work session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. This is a public meeting. However, it will not be livestreamed. Those who wish to...
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
