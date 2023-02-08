ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

warrenrecord.com

Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend

Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

North Carolina ROTC event highlights Black military veteran contributions

Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Thursday as African American Military Veterans' Lineage Day to honor Black people who serve in the military. It was read aloud during the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs’ 3rd annual ROTC RoundTable event at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. A panel...
RALEIGH, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

New subsidized housing could be coming to Emporia

Currently there is nothing at 307 Reese St except a mound of overgrown grass and some unpaved driveways. In a few years, that could dramatically change thanks to Southside Community Development and Housing Corporation. SCDHC director of fund development Ronnie Franklin and president/CEO Dianna Bowser stood in front of the...
EMPORIA, VA
Brunswicktimes Gazette

Break and enter charge filed

LAWRENCEVILLE – Taki Najhee Davis, 19, from Brodnax, Virginia is charged with break and enter with intent to commit a felony and theft or receipt of a stolen firearm on Jan. 30, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to...
BRODNAX, VA
cbs17

Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Library staff honored

Warren County Memorial Library staff members are commended by the Library Board of Trustees during Monday night’s board of county commissioners’ meeting for their efforts during the nine-month period when there was no library director and there were other staffing vacancies. The library staff members were commended for maintaining a high level of customer service in spite of these challenges and those imposed by COVID restrictions. The board of trustees especially recognized Terry Alston and Sterling Cheston, pictured at left, for serving as interim library co-directors in addition to their usual responsibilities. Reading the letter of commendation Monday night was Library Board of Trustees Chairman Benjamin Hunter, at right. Other library staff members honored were Tiffany Macklin, Catha Harrison, David Spence, Ky’el Owens and Tiffany Gray.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Registration underway for Regional Senior Games

Registration is underway for the 2023 Kerr-Tar Regional Senior Games for adults age 50 and better in Warren, Person, Granville, Vance and Franklin counties. Registration is $15 per person by the early bird deadline of Feb. 17. After that, registration is $20 per person. The final entry deadline is Feb. 28.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
DURHAM, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Millennium man is guilty of murder

WINTON – A 25-year-old Millennium man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the benefit of parole for the 2016 murder of a local businessman. In last week’s session of Hertford County Superior Court, a jury found Franklin Coy Jones guilty of first degree murder. Following that verdict, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Cy Grant sentenced Jones to life in prison.
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

County commissioners to conduct strategic planning work session

The Warren County Board of Commissioners will conduct a strategic planning work session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. This is a public meeting. However, it will not be livestreamed. Those who wish to...
WARREN COUNTY, NC

