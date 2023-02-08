Read full article on original website
2023 spring flooding outlook
EASTERN IOWA — Now comes the time of year when we begin our talks of what the spring flood season could look like. The first outlook of the year was released on Thursday and it is good news for folks in eastern Iowa. THE BREAKDOWN. The risk of flooding...
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
This Fascinating Iowa Island Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
Waterloo, Iowa is a popular tourist destination with a rich cultural scene and some beautiful natural destinations. Located on the banks of the Cedar River, you’ll find many charming spots for camping and fishing during the warmer months – but there’s one spot that very few people go anymore. Sans Souci Island, an abandoned island in Iowa, used to be one of Waterloo’s many vacation destinations. It was home to a hotel, and countless tourists sailed over every year. But after a series of floods, those days are long past – and nature has begun the slow process of reclaiming Sans Souci Island. Unlike many abandoned spots, it is not considered dangerous and can be accessed by foot, so you can discover its secrets for yourself.
Fire in Burt ends tragically
BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
Fort Dodge man convicted of first-degree murder by Cerro Gordo County jury
MASON CITY — In a case that was moved from Webster County to Mason City on a change of venue, a Fort Dodge man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend’s mother to death with a golf club in 2020 has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The Cerro Gordo...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
One killed, another hurt in NE Iowa crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in Rural Sumner on Sunday afternoon. It happened on County Highway V56 and County Highway C33 shortly after 3 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol said 22-year-old Carter John Harris was heading eastbound on County Highway C33,...
Iowa State Account Makes Outrageous Claims About West Virginia After Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 76-71 victory over the #11 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, one Iowa State social media account made absolutely ridiculous, outrageous claims about the Mountaineers. Iowa State Nation, a fan account on Twitter, said the following: “I am tired of being West Virginia’s...
Northwood woman’s vehicular homicide trial pushed back to May
NORTHWOOD — The vehicular homicide trial of a Northwood woman involved in a fatal crash back in July that was scheduled to start next month will be delayed. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court...
Cerro Gordo supervisors set public hearing to sponsor bonds for Newman Catholic school renovations
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has set a public hearing on issuing up to $10 million of private school facility revenue bonds on behalf of the Newman Catholic schools in Mason City. County budget director Heather Mathre says the bonds will be used by...
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
Mason City woman charged with arson, burglary after incident at Clear Lake home
CLEAR LAKE — Mason City woman has been jailed on arson charges. A criminal complaint accuses 60-year-old Annalisza Bryant of entering a residence in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North in Clear Lake on January 27th, where she allegedly started a fire in the basement, damaged several household items, and stole a hair dryer, hair straightener, a pair of shoes, and a bottle of prescription medication. Bryant is also accused of assaulting the owner of the home by causing bruising to the victim’s chest and scratches to the victim’s back. The victim locked themselves in a bedroom out of feat for their safety.
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
