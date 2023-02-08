Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WRAL
Melanated Wine is Durham's first Black-owned winery
Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community had been overlooked in the area of wine. Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community...
warrenrecord.com
Beef Quality Assurance Training planned
The North Carolina Cooperative Extension will conduct training related to Beef Quality Assurance Certification on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton. The session will focus on increasing consumer confidence and producer profitability. The registration fee is $15...
WRAL
Raleigh creates fund to offset gentrification along New Bern Ave.
The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are. The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
After failed deliveries, Durham man gets refrigerator and compensation: ABC11 Troubleshooter
Durham man's refrigerator was delivered multiple times with damage. Here's what to do if this ever happens to you.
warrenrecord.com
Lakeland presents a Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman
Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present A Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert with local singer Steve Hyman at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Call...
Lidl deals Feb. 8-14: Roses, tulips, tomatoes, hot dogs, buns, deli sliced cheese, salsa, ice cream, frozen pizza, crackers
Lidl has new sales starting Feb. 8 including roses, tulips, mixed floral bouquets, tomatoes on the vine, blueberries, Bar-S® franks, deli sliced cheese, salsa, Gelatelli ice cream, frozen self-rising crust pizza, hot dog and hamburger buns, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, steak sauce, crackers, hot sauce and more. The deals...
warrenrecord.com
Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend
Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
A New SUV For Seniors Is Cheaper Than You Might ImagineSenior Offers | Search Ads|. Getting 87¢ Generic Viagra Online Isn’t Illegal, But CVS Doesn’t Want You ToPublic Health Forum by Friday Plans|. Cardiologist: Too Much Belly Fat? Do This Before BedHealthy Guru|
chapelboro.com
Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught
It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
There's A Festival All About Tacos In North Carolina & You Can Taste 30 Different Kinds
Quality tacos are hard to come by. Rather than go on a wild chase around North Carolina to find the best, how about visiting the state's greatest taco vendors all in one place this spring?. The Tacos 'N Taps Festival is an all-out celebration of the Mexican dish coming to...
cbs17
Man wanted for breaking into car outside restaurant, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are trying to identify a man they said is wanted for breaking into a vehicle. Officers said the man was caught on camera breaking into the vehicle at a restaurant on the 1800 block of North Pointe Drive on Wednesday. They said it...
Beloved Virginia state trooper remembered as trailblazing 'man of God'
Friends and family of David Lee Green Jr. gathered in Lawrenceville Wednesday to remember a trailblazer who made history in Virginia.
warrenrecord.com
Retirees honored
The Warren County Board of Commissioners honors recent county retirees Rebecca (Becky) Harris and Carolyn Boyd during its Monday night meeting. Harris retired after 30 years, 11 months with the Warren County Tax Office. Boyd retired after working 15 years with the county, most recently with Warren County Parks and Recreation. Pictured, from the left, are Commissioner Walter Powell, Commission Chairperson Bertadean Baker, Harris, Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, Boyd, County Manager Vincent Jones and Commissioner Tare “T” Davis.
warrenrecord.com
County commissioners to conduct strategic planning work session
The Warren County Board of Commissioners will conduct a strategic planning work session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. This is a public meeting. However, it will not be livestreamed. Those who wish to...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
Mount Airy News
Local man claims big lottery prize
RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
cbs17
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
Major Moore with the sheriff's office said one of the victims remained at the plant located at 9377 US-301 in Whitakers, and the other went down the road to a store in Battleboro, that is technically in Rocky Mount.
Comments / 0