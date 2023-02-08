ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norlina, NC

WRAL

Melanated Wine is Durham's first Black-owned winery

Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community had been overlooked in the area of wine. Melanated Wine was created to decomplicate wineand embody our motto, "uncork the culture." Founder Lashonda Fort-Modest believed that the minority community...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Beef Quality Assurance Training planned

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension will conduct training related to Beef Quality Assurance Certification on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Cooperative Extension Office, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton. The session will focus on increasing consumer confidence and producer profitability. The registration fee is $15...
WARRENTON, NC
warrenrecord.com

Lakeland presents a Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman

Lakeland Cultural Arts Center in Littleton will present A Valentine’s Evening with Steve Hyman on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres and wine tasting at 6:30 p.m., followed by the concert with local singer Steve Hyman at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. Call...
LITTLETON, NC
WRAL News

Lidl deals Feb. 8-14: Roses, tulips, tomatoes, hot dogs, buns, deli sliced cheese, salsa, ice cream, frozen pizza, crackers

Lidl has new sales starting Feb. 8 including roses, tulips, mixed floral bouquets, tomatoes on the vine, blueberries, Bar-S® franks, deli sliced cheese, salsa, Gelatelli ice cream, frozen self-rising crust pizza, hot dog and hamburger buns, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, steak sauce, crackers, hot sauce and more. The deals...
RALEIGH, NC
warrenrecord.com

Warren County natives present pop up boutique this weekend

Friends and Warren County natives Lisa Jordan-Ellis and Terry Alston Jones and their business, The Uptown Experience, will present a pop up boutique Feb. 10-12 at the business, located at 117 S. Front St., Warrenton, next to Johnson’s Barber Shop. Lisa and Terry can trace their connections through their...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
chapelboro.com

Photo of Pig Loose in Orange County Stuns Social Media; Animal Now Caught

It’s not quite yet Valentine’s Day, but some social media users in Orange County were swooning over an impressive swine this weekend. The Orange County Animal Services department shared a Facebook post on Friday asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a pig loose in Efland — the western part of Orange County. According to Tenille Fox, the communications specialist for the department, an Orange County resident called animal control on Friday after finding the pig in their yard. The hog did not display any aggression or present any threat either to the resident or Animal Services’ officers upon arrival, according to Fox. The animal, however, proved to be elusive and was not captured until Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Retirees honored

The Warren County Board of Commissioners honors recent county retirees Rebecca (Becky) Harris and Carolyn Boyd during its Monday night meeting. Harris retired after 30 years, 11 months with the Warren County Tax Office. Boyd retired after working 15 years with the county, most recently with Warren County Parks and Recreation. Pictured, from the left, are Commissioner Walter Powell, Commission Chairperson Bertadean Baker, Harris, Commission Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, Boyd, County Manager Vincent Jones and Commissioner Tare “T” Davis.
warrenrecord.com

County commissioners to conduct strategic planning work session

The Warren County Board of Commissioners will conduct a strategic planning work session on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. This is a public meeting. However, it will not be livestreamed. Those who wish to...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Local man claims big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
cbs17

Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
DURHAM, NC

