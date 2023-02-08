ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO

Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
koamnewsnow.com

UPS truck, 1 of 2 water rescues in McDonald County

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two water rescues occurred along Pine Creek Wednesday afternoon, February 8, 2023, in rural Washburn. About 3:20 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol and nearby first-responders were alerted to a UPS truck stuck in waters of Pine Creek on Buzzard Glory Road.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?

MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Simple Simon’s opens pizza preorders for The Big Game

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the exception of New Year’s Eve, Super Bowl Sunday is the second busiest day of the year for pizza delivery businesses. And when the home team is playing in that game, it’s an even bigger deal, according to the owner of Simple Simon’s Pizza.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man sentenced for drug trafficking

KSNF/KODE – A Noel, Missouri man received a 15 year sentence for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers with the Sulphur Springs, Arkansas Police Department responded to the area of North Highway 59 to assist deputies from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of Trevor Meeker, 31. While enroute to the area, the Sulphur Springs officers received notification that the suspect’s vehicle wrecked out at the Dollar General Store in Sulphur Springs.
NOEL, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Jasper man seriously injured in Friday morning crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper man was injured in a crash Friday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to MSHP’s crash report, 48-year-old Kevin Smith attempted to overtake another vehicle while northbound along M59 in Fidelity until he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when Smith’s Nissan 350Z skidded across the median and even through the southbound lanes.
JASPER, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage School bus collides with car

CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Nestlé company to take over Miami’s Red Collar Pet Foods

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders hope the acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods will take a bigger bite of the county’s unemployment rate. Nestlé Purina PetCare announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods. “We are very proud of the Red Collar team and...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Four inmates charged with setting fire to the Ottawa County jail

TULSA – Four Ottawa County inmates are charged in federal court with setting fires inside the Ottawa County jail. Justin Randall Gering, 29, of Fairland and Tyler Levi Tavis, 22, of Miami, were indicted by a federal grand jury, on arson charges for the fire that was set on Dec. 23.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
