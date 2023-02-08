Read full article on original website
Wild Security Cam Video Shows Car Blast Thru Joplin, MO Gamestop
The good news is that everyone is OK. The same can't be said for glass fixtures and games when a car blasted through the windows of a Joplin, Missouri game store as security camera video shows. This crazy scene happened on February 3, 2023 at a Joplin, Missouri Gamestop location....
fourstateshomepage.com
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
Complex case of Tammy Zywicki: A New Jersey woman, on her way to college in Iowa, was found murdered in Missouri. LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about the cold case, saying that authorities haven’t given up on finding a suspect, or information that would lead to an arrest. Anything that would would give Zwicki’s family some closure.
Body found buried on property in rural Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities find a female's body buried on a property in rural Cedar County, Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
61 people living outside or their car; The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County
JOPLIN, Mo. — The total numbered living outside or in their car is 61. This census is done by The Homeless Coalition of Jasper and Newton County dated January 25, 2023. Workers go into area camps and frequented locations talking to each person to be counted for the total.
KYTV
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
fourstateshomepage.com
Authorities find relative in missing Picher girl case; awaiting DNA results
MIAMI, Okla. – An older sister of Cheryl Taylor, a Picher girl missing for 45 years, is providing Texas authorities with a DNA sample in hopes it is a match to the unidentified body of a teen found in 1981. The sister, who asked not to be immediately identified,...
koamnewsnow.com
UPS truck, 1 of 2 water rescues in McDonald County
McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two water rescues occurred along Pine Creek Wednesday afternoon, February 8, 2023, in rural Washburn. About 3:20 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol and nearby first-responders were alerted to a UPS truck stuck in waters of Pine Creek on Buzzard Glory Road.
40+ employees laid off at 3M in Nevada
NEVADA, Mo. (KOAM) - 3M lets go dozens of employees at its plant in Nevada, Missouri.
koamnewsnow.com
Sister wakes family to escape house fire; Carthage Fire Chief Ryan Huntley calls 9-year-old ‘Brave and Heroic’
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Sunday, February 5, 2023, the Carthage Fire Dept responded to a house fire in their city and soon afterwards were told one of the children had alerted everyone to get out. Upon arrival units observed, “flames showing and it was immediately determined all residents had made...
fourstateshomepage.com
Why has no one claimed Baby Boy Doe?
MIAMI, Okla. — An Ottawa County grave marker carries a haunting 35-year-old secret. Baby Boy Doe is buried in a simple grave at Miami’s GAR cemetery with grass beginning to obscure the headstone. The graves of other infants surround that of Baby Boy Doe’s and show signs of...
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Simple Simon’s opens pizza preorders for The Big Game
JOPLIN, Mo. — With the exception of New Year’s Eve, Super Bowl Sunday is the second busiest day of the year for pizza delivery businesses. And when the home team is playing in that game, it’s an even bigger deal, according to the owner of Simple Simon’s Pizza.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri man sentenced for drug trafficking
KSNF/KODE – A Noel, Missouri man received a 15 year sentence for one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on March 18, 2022, officers with the Sulphur Springs, Arkansas Police Department responded to the area of North Highway 59 to assist deputies from the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office in the pursuit of Trevor Meeker, 31. While enroute to the area, the Sulphur Springs officers received notification that the suspect’s vehicle wrecked out at the Dollar General Store in Sulphur Springs.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Schools confirm morning bus crash
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district. The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.
fourstateshomepage.com
Jasper man seriously injured in Friday morning crash
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Jasper man was injured in a crash Friday morning, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to MSHP’s crash report, 48-year-old Kevin Smith attempted to overtake another vehicle while northbound along M59 in Fidelity until he lost control of his vehicle. That’s when Smith’s Nissan 350Z skidded across the median and even through the southbound lanes.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
fourstateshomepage.com
Nestlé company to take over Miami’s Red Collar Pet Foods
MIAMI, Okla. — Miami city leaders hope the acquisition of Red Collar Pet Foods will take a bigger bite of the county’s unemployment rate. Nestlé Purina PetCare announced on Wednesday plans to acquire Red Collar Pet Foods. “We are very proud of the Red Collar team and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Four inmates charged with setting fire to the Ottawa County jail
TULSA – Four Ottawa County inmates are charged in federal court with setting fires inside the Ottawa County jail. Justin Randall Gering, 29, of Fairland and Tyler Levi Tavis, 22, of Miami, were indicted by a federal grand jury, on arson charges for the fire that was set on Dec. 23.
Joplin Police seek person of interest in Fairview Neighborhood shooting
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Police are seeking the assistance in locating a person of interest in a shooting in the Fairview Neighborhood.
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
100.9 The Eagle
