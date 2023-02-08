ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?

We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat

Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
Free winter events happening in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother

A few safety reminders before hitting the trails this weekend. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday. Updated: 9 hours ago. Northern News Now at 6pm.
Virginia man faces charges after double stabbing

Ray Charles Brantley faces three charges related to a double stabbing from Monday evening. Police said they responded to the call in the 300 block of 8th Street South. The criminal complaint said Brantley and the victims live in the same apartment building. Brantley, who is 63, was reportedly making...
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area.

