Did You Know That Duluth Has A Tiki Bar?
We all know that tropical weather is not a thing in the Twin Ports but that doesn't mean we can't pretend live somewhere warm, right? Nothing sets the scene for that more than a tiki bar and you may be surprised to know there is one right here in Duluth.
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Duluth Fast Food Fans: Subway Will No Longer Use Pre-Sliced Meat
Many people, myself included, love to have a sandwich made fresh right in front of you and just the way they like it. Of course, there are lots of options out there but for many the easy choice is Subway. It's fast, convenient, and generally cheaper than a sit-down restaurant. But some changes are coming.
Stunning Drone Video Captures 3 Bobcats On St. Louis River Between Duluth + Superior
I've been saying it for years: people don't realize how beautiful and awesome the St. Louis River is. It's one of the best places to catch walleye in the world. There is wildlife everywhere, and it's right smack dab in the middle of the Twin Ports. If you haven't been on the St. Louis river, you're missing out.
Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
Check Out The Fastest, Coolest, Ice Slide At A Minnesota Finnish Sliding Festival
Have you ever heard of Laskiainen? It's the Finnish sliding festival that takes place in a tiny Minnesota community each winter. It's also the festival that nobody from outside of the Finnish community knows how to pronounce, so I'll help you with that. Lus-key-eye-nen. Laskiainen is a winter celebration with...
Free winter events happening in West Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend. Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11. Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The...
Duluth’s Bentleyville Unveils Winner Of 20th Anniversary Logo Design Contest
When Bentleyville opens in Duluth in 2023, it will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, so organizers recently reached out to the community to help design a new logo to mark the milestone. After all, if you're going to celebrate a 20th Anniversary, you must have a sweet new logo to...
$849.5K Superior Home With Casino + Views Of The Bong Bridge For Sale
Do you want a private oasis close to the city that feels like you are in your own wooded retreat? Those types of homes don't come along too often but there's one for sale right now in Superior, Wisconsin that has all of these qualities and more. Even if you...
New Development Bringing Lodging, Retail + Wine Bar To Duluth’s Lincoln Park Craft District
Looking to fill a gap in the Duluth tourism industry, a new development will bring a unique lodging experience, along with shopping and a wine bar, to the Lincoln Park Craft District. Zenith Basecamp is targeted at outdoor enthusiasts and will provide people with a cool and affordable place to...
City of Duluth crews to perform snow removal in Lincoln Park, Downtown Business Districts
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be performing snow removal operations next week. Crews will be removing snow in the Lincoln Park Business District on West Superior St. Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17. According to City of Duluth officials, snow removing in the...
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash
FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
Section 7AA: Duluth Northern Stars see season end, Grand Rapids/Greenway advances to semis
The No. 4 Duluth Northern Stars girl’s hockey team fell 6-1 to No. 5 Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA quarterfinals Thursday night ending their season with a 14-8-4 overall record. Mae McCall scored the sole goal for the Northern Stars at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The match...
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother
A few safety reminders before hitting the trails this weekend. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. AI writing tools cause ethical dilemmas for local students and teachers. Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday. Updated: 9 hours ago. Northern News Now at 6pm.
Man Arrested For Impersonating A St. Louis County Sheriff, Making Traffic Stops
A suspect has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in the Northland. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they have a suspect in custody at the county jain in Virginia who was involved with the situation. The situation remains under investigation. Prior the arrest, the...
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars. The suspect was taken into custody shortly around 6 p.m. Wednesday. To read the full story, visit the.
Virginia man faces charges after double stabbing
Ray Charles Brantley faces three charges related to a double stabbing from Monday evening. Police said they responded to the call in the 300 block of 8th Street South. The criminal complaint said Brantley and the victims live in the same apartment building. Brantley, who is 63, was reportedly making...
