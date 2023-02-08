Read full article on original website
❄Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday❄
…Winter Storm to Impact the Area Late Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning…. A winter storm will impact the area with rain transitioning to snow overnight Wednesday and lasting into Thursday morning. Moderate to at times heavy snow accumulations are possible, especially towards northeast Iowa. A brief period of 1-2 inch per hour snowfall rates will be possible overnight with impacts to the morning commute expected.
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Two People Die In Iowa After Falling Into Water While Ice Fishing
A husband and wife are dead after a tragic accident over the weekend. Just before 3:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon, authorities were contacted by someone who observed two people who had fallen through the ice while fishing in a farm pond. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Durham, Illinois, in extreme western Illinois. They rescued the two people from the water and began life-saving efforts. A release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office does not state whether it's known how long they were in the water.
Altoona man dies in two-vehicle crash near Sumner
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured, in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner on Sunday afternoon. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway C33 and County Highway V56. ISP said...
Cedar Falls Has The Best Pizza In The State
For the past few years, one Cedar Falls restaurant has been making a name for itself at one of the most prestigious (and delicious) contests in the state. Pizza Fest, a one day event in Ankeny, celebrates all things cheesy and gooey. The state's biggest pizza party has taken place in Ankeny for the past six years. Pizza and food vendors from all over the state come together for a day of pizza tasting and fun activities.
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
Fire in Burt ends tragically
BURT—On Feb. 2, 2023, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire at 404 Walnut Street in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story home engulfed in flames.
North Iowa Woman Arrested in Death of 3-Month-Old
Two years after a three-month-old infant died, allegedly in her care, a north Iowa woman has been charged in the death of the child. On February 28, 2021, Mason City Police were called to the 100 block of 6th Street Southwest on a report of an unresponsive child that was not breathing. The Mason City Fire Department also responded and transported the child to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, where the infant was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Did a Fort Dodge Catholic school wait too long to report threat?
FORT DODGE, Iowa — KCCI is investigating a complaint about a possible delayed reporting of a gun threat at a Fort Dodge Catholic school. A 16-year-old was arrested at St. Edmond. The school threat happened Jan. 24. “Our students, their safety has to be the most important thing for...
Fort Dodge man convicted of first-degree murder by Cerro Gordo County jury
MASON CITY — In a case that was moved from Webster County to Mason City on a change of venue, a Fort Dodge man accused of beating his ex-girlfriend’s mother to death with a golf club in 2020 has been found guilty of first-degree murder. The Cerro Gordo...
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
Country Music Legend Coming To Eastern Iowa
One of the biggest names in country music will be performing pretty close to home this year. It may be only February, but we're all already counting down to the summer. Of course, we're looking forward to the warmer weather, but most importantly we're eagerly awaiting summer concert season!. On...
Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash
SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash
REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
One killed, another hurt in NE Iowa crash
SUMNER, Iowa (KWWL)- One person is dead, and another is hurt after a crash in Rural Sumner on Sunday afternoon. It happened on County Highway V56 and County Highway C33 shortly after 3 p.m. The Iowa State Patrol said 22-year-old Carter John Harris was heading eastbound on County Highway C33,...
Iowa State Account Makes Outrageous Claims About West Virginia After Loss
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following West Virginia’s 76-71 victory over the #11 ranked Iowa State Cyclones, one Iowa State social media account made absolutely ridiculous, outrageous claims about the Mountaineers. Iowa State Nation, a fan account on Twitter, said the following: “I am tired of being West Virginia’s...
Cerro Gordo supervisors set public hearing to sponsor bonds for Newman Catholic school renovations
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has set a public hearing on issuing up to $10 million of private school facility revenue bonds on behalf of the Newman Catholic schools in Mason City. County budget director Heather Mathre says the bonds will be used by...
Mason City police asking residents to register their home surveillance cameras
MASON CITY, Iowa – Police are inviting Mason City residents to register their privately-owned surveillance cameras to help out with future criminal investigations. The Mason City Police Department (MCPD) says they hope the new Community Camera Program will help speed up the process of a neighborhood canvass. Officers will be able to use the program’s database to determine if there are registered cameras at homes in the immediate area where an incident occurred.
Mason City cardiologist says having a “broken heart” can be a real thing
MASON CITY — With Valentine’s Day around the corner, everybody can be familiar with having a “broken heart”, but extreme stress and emotional situations can cause a condition known as broken heart syndrome. It impacts the bottom left chamber of the heart, temporarily disrupting the heart’s usual pumping function to the rest of the body.
