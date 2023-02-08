WASHINGTON — The House Agriculture Committee may be the next place for political brawling — or real bipartisanship. Democratic Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) is hoping for the latter. She is one of four Illinois lawmakers on the powerful committee that sets U.S. food and agriculture policies in the Farm Bill. It’s an overhaul that’s done only once every five years. There are 28 Republicans and 24 Democrats on the high-profile committee.

