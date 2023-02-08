ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sununu postures for president, maybe

‘SORRY, RON’ — Chris Sununu is a bastion of moderate New England Republicanism — just not when he’s positioning to run for president. Here's the story: I tried to ask the New Hampshire governor whether he saw a path for a moderate Republican in what’s shaping up to be a conservative-leaning primary field. But I’d barely gotten the word “moderate” out of my mouth during POLITICO’s “The Fifty: America’s Governors” event yesterday when Sununu cut me off.
Hochul hits the swamp

Gov. Kathy Hochul is making the D.C. rounds this week, a gubernatorial rite of passage during the annual National Governors Association’s winter meeting. Her predecessor famously avoided hobnobbing with his peers during the bipartisan meetup — to the point of ducking out of rooms or events through back doors and service halls — and rarely stayed more than 24 hours.
Pritzker’s negotiating tactics

WASHINGTON — Gov. JB Pritzker made some national news Thursday addressing abortion rights, saying, “If it were me, I would write it into the U.S. Constitution.” Story here. One on one: The governor sat down with your Playbook host for POLITICO’s “The Fifty: America’s Governors.” Along with...
Illinois’ stake in the Farm Bill

WASHINGTON — The House Agriculture Committee may be the next place for political brawling — or real bipartisanship. Democratic Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) is hoping for the latter. She is one of four Illinois lawmakers on the powerful committee that sets U.S. food and agriculture policies in the Farm Bill. It’s an overhaul that’s done only once every five years. There are 28 Republicans and 24 Democrats on the high-profile committee.
