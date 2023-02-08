Read full article on original website
How Biden's climate spending could transform Nevada
Nevada is receiving billions of dollars in support from the Biden administration to boost electric vehicles and batteries, a development that is set to upend the state's economy and influence the nation's clean energy targets.
Sununu postures for president, maybe
‘SORRY, RON’ — Chris Sununu is a bastion of moderate New England Republicanism — just not when he’s positioning to run for president. Here's the story: I tried to ask the New Hampshire governor whether he saw a path for a moderate Republican in what’s shaping up to be a conservative-leaning primary field. But I’d barely gotten the word “moderate” out of my mouth during POLITICO’s “The Fifty: America’s Governors” event yesterday when Sununu cut me off.
Bickford to step down as MassDems chair
Maura Healey is backing former lieutenant governor nominee Steve Kerrigan to succeed Gus Bickford as chair of the state party in one of her first major political power plays as governor.
Hochul hits the swamp
Gov. Kathy Hochul is making the D.C. rounds this week, a gubernatorial rite of passage during the annual National Governors Association’s winter meeting. Her predecessor famously avoided hobnobbing with his peers during the bipartisan meetup — to the point of ducking out of rooms or events through back doors and service halls — and rarely stayed more than 24 hours.
Pritzker’s negotiating tactics
WASHINGTON — Gov. JB Pritzker made some national news Thursday addressing abortion rights, saying, “If it were me, I would write it into the U.S. Constitution.” Story here. One on one: The governor sat down with your Playbook host for POLITICO’s “The Fifty: America’s Governors.” Along with...
Illinois’ stake in the Farm Bill
WASHINGTON — The House Agriculture Committee may be the next place for political brawling — or real bipartisanship. Democratic Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) is hoping for the latter. She is one of four Illinois lawmakers on the powerful committee that sets U.S. food and agriculture policies in the Farm Bill. It’s an overhaul that’s done only once every five years. There are 28 Republicans and 24 Democrats on the high-profile committee.
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
Paxton committed to making a remarkable public apology toward some of his formerly trusted advisers whom he fired or forced out after they reported him to the FBI.
DeSantis admin and College Board continue fight over African American studies course
The back-and-forth illustrates an attempt by both sides to claim victory in an episode that has garnered national attention and a backlash for everyone involved.
Small town mayor files to challenge Menendez in 2024 Democratic primary
Joe Signorello III has developed a relatively high profile for a mayor of a town of just 14,000.
Florida athletic association will no longer ask high school students about menstruation cycles
Four questions on its form will be removed.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Evan Lambert was held for about five hours before being released from jail.
New York to drop masking requirements in hospitals, health care facilities
State officials will allow an emergency Covid rule requiring masks in health care facilities to lapse on Feb. 12.
