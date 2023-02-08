Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blues Fetch Solid Return in Tarasenko Trade With Rangers
The day has finally come for the St. Louis Blues to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. It’s a bittersweet moment in franchise history, but it’s been boiling for a few years now. The New York Rangers acquired Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in exchange for defensive prospect Hunter Skinner, forward Sammy Blais, a 2023 conditional first-round pick, and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
What NBA trade deadline moves mean for Knicks’ playoff hunt
PHILADELPHIA — The teams directly ahead of the Knicks in the Eastern Conference either got worse or stood pat. The ones behind them mostly improved, as did they in landing quality wing Josh Hart from the Trail Blazers. With that in mind, it was a mixed bag as the Knicks look to avoid the postseason’s play-in round and return to the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under coach Tom Thibodeau. The Heat, a half-game ahead of the Knicks for the coveted sixth spot, didn’t make any moves. The Nets, three games ahead of their local rival, got worse by...
The Hockey Writers
Why the Red Wings Should Embrace the Tank One Last Time
Now that we’re past All-star break, it’s time to really take stock of the Detroit Red Wings’ season thus far. With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, now is the time to determine the team’s trajectory for the remainder of the season so that adequate planning can take place before the trade market really heats up.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella Letter, Hayes Rumors & More
The Philadelphia Flyers lost their first game out of the All-Star Break but followed it up with an exhilarating shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 9. As they approach the 2023 Trade Deadline, however, the focus will not be on the ice. A letter from head coach John Tortorella has caused a stir in the City of Brotherly Love. Trade rumors, tension in the power structure of the front office, and seemingly endless discussions about a rebuild have stolen the spotlight.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers Who Should Not Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are expected to make a few moves at the 2023 trade deadline, both by moving players out and upgrading. To achieve their goal, it may cost them some assets, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a certain group of young players or prospects. The Oilers have draft picks to offer up and aren’t in a position or need to make a game-breaking trade. Let’s take a look at which potential trade pieces they shouldn’t move at the deadline this season and give more time to blossom in the NHL.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Directions Filip Zadina’s Future Could Go
Having just played nine games in the 2022-23 season before suffering a lower-body injury, Filip Zadina is finally ready to return to the ice. The Red Wings announced just this past week that he was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins for a conditioning stint before rejoining the team. Now...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames could be the leading contenders to acquire Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t likely to trade for a goaltender, but there is a list of names that they may zero in on over the next couple of weeks. The St. Louis Blues could surprise people and retain Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, while the New York Rangers are still surprisingly being talked about as serious suitors for Timo Meier.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Rangers’ Trade for Tarasenko & Mikkola
Our second major trade of the 2022-23 season went down earlier this afternoon. After the New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks a week ago, their division rivals — the New York Rangers — responded by trading for Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Most Likely to Be Moved at the Trade Deadline
Unlike many of the other Canadian teams, the Ottawa Senators are gearing up for a very quiet trade deadline. The team’s biggest trade chip is Alex DeBrincat, who is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but there’s little indication that he’ll be moved. His value has plummeted since being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks for a first, second, and third-round draft pick, and so Pierre Dorion is likely unwilling to take a loss on the two-time 40-goal scorer. Right now, the plan is to sign him to a long-term extension and hope that he continues to develop alongside the team’s young core.
The Hockey Writers
Ranking Canadiens GM Hughes’ Best Trades Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has been with the Habs for a little more than a year, over which time he’s established himself as a fairly shrewd GM. Things can obviously change, as GMs are effectively hired only to be eventually fired, but there’s at least reason to be (cautiously) optimistic ahead of his second trade deadline in 2023.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
Yardbarker
Matt Murray Lands on Injured Reserve, Maple Leafs GM Dubas Thinks Goaltender Will be out Two Weeks
If nobody told you Matt Murray was injured and you saw him working with Toronto Maple Leafs goaltending coach Curtis Sandford, you would have thought that the two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender was on the mend. But the goaltender was placed on injured reserve on Thursday. A move that is mostly...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild’s Top 5 Trade Assets at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Wild are struggling in the thick of the season as we near the Mar. 3 trade deadline. They currently hold a tenuous grip on third place in the Central Division, but with five losses in the last seven games, their playoff chances are sliding away faster than a loose toboggan down an icy hill. They begin a seven-game homestand tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights and have no option but to start piling on some wins if they want to keep their playoff chances alive.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
Jets Should Kick the Tires on a Brock Boeser Trade
The NHL Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching, and while many dominoes still stand, some names are being brought up more than others. One of those names is Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser, and it appears as if he might be on the move in the next month. Boeser is a...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula
Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Blackhawks Have Deal in Pocket for Patrick Kane [Report]
According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, he believes the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks have the pieces worked out and a trade in the chamber that would see the Oilers land Patrick Kane in a blockbuster deal. Spector writes in a recent column, “I believe neither Erik Karlsson nor Jakob Chychrun are possibilities in Edmonton.” He adds, “A home run, on this roster at this moment, is a Top 6 forward. And at the top of that list is Patrick Kane.”
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Ducks’ Adam Henrique
As we approach the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re taking a look at several players on the Anaheim Ducks that could be on the move. They are expected to be a big seller at this year’s deadline. With one of the worst records in the league and a handful of expiring contracts, the Ducks are likely to repeat last year’s process of trading veterans for a haul of picks and prospects. One of those veterans who could be on the move this year is Adam Henrique.
