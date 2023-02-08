Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Players Who Could Be Moved at the 2023 Trade Deadline
The 2023 Trade Deadline is getting closer and closer. As first place in the NHL, all eyes are on the Boston Bruins to see what they’ll do. The team has been reported to be interested in a number of big-name free agents, including defenseman Jakob Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Landing Spots for St. Louis Blues’ Ivan Barbashev
With the trade deadline less than a month away, the St. Louis Blues have begun to sell off some of their assets, the first of which saw them ship Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers for a number of future assets as well as Sammy Blais. That is far from the only move they are expected to make, as they have several other players set to become unrestricted free agents this summer, most notably Ryan O’Reilly.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Injury Report, Timo Meier & More
A lot has happened since the New Jersey Devils returned from their eight-day break. They have two additional victories under their belt and improved to a record of 13-0-1 versus the Pacific Division this season. The club has earned a 34-13-4 record through 51 games and remains locked into the second position in the Metropolitan Divison behind the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Tortorella Letter, Hayes Rumors & More
The Philadelphia Flyers lost their first game out of the All-Star Break but followed it up with an exhilarating shootout victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 9. As they approach the 2023 Trade Deadline, however, the focus will not be on the ice. A letter from head coach John Tortorella has caused a stir in the City of Brotherly Love. Trade rumors, tension in the power structure of the front office, and seemingly endless discussions about a rebuild have stolen the spotlight.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Blackhawks Have Deal in Pocket for Patrick Kane [Report]
According to Sportsnet’s Mark Spector, he believes the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks have the pieces worked out and a trade in the chamber that would see the Oilers land Patrick Kane in a blockbuster deal. Spector writes in a recent column, “I believe neither Erik Karlsson nor Jakob Chychrun are possibilities in Edmonton.” He adds, “A home run, on this roster at this moment, is a Top 6 forward. And at the top of that list is Patrick Kane.”
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blues, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers acquired Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues. What made them walk away from Timo Meier and Patrick Kane, both of whom they were rumored to be in on? What is the latest on Luke Schenn?. The Edmonton Oilers are...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings: 3 Directions Filip Zadina’s Future Could Go
Having just played nine games in the 2022-23 season before suffering a lower-body injury, Filip Zadina is finally ready to return to the ice. The Red Wings announced just this past week that he was assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins for a conditioning stint before rejoining the team. Now...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Flames, Maple Leafs, Blues, Rangers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames could be the leading contenders to acquire Luke Schenn at the trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t likely to trade for a goaltender, but there is a list of names that they may zero in on over the next couple of weeks. The St. Louis Blues could surprise people and retain Vladimir Tarasenko and Ryan O’Reilly, while the New York Rangers are still surprisingly being talked about as serious suitors for Timo Meier.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Targets in Potential Demko Trade with Penguins
The Vancouver Canucks are retooling their roster. The organization started by trading captain Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders last week. Additionally, the Canucks made a majority of their roster available outside of Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Andrei Kuzmenko. Netminder Thatcher Demko was a part of the untouchable group earlier in the season, but over the past few weeks, the club has received calls from multiple teams interested in trading for him.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Most Likely to be Moved at the Traded Deadline
The Montreal Canadiens are headed into this year’s trade deadline as sure-fire sellers, with a bevy of possible players they could move. They also have injury issues and tradable players that are not producing. However, trade rumours have been running rampant all season — it’s almost crunch time, and the Habs need to make moves if they want to acquire that first-overall pick or the young goalie they have hinted about wanting. Here is a list of three Canadiens that could be on the move for Montreal general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to get what he wants.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blue Jackets Improvements to Make in Game 2 vs. Maple Leafs
It’s a back-to-back between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Columbus Blue Jackets. Game 1 was a close one on Feb. 10. The game sat at a 1-0 score for the majority after the Maple Leafs got ahead early in the first period. Columbus stopped the bleeding until things fell apart when they allowed two quick goals in the middle of the final stanza.
The Hockey Writers
Ranking Canadiens GM Hughes’ Best Trades Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes has been with the Habs for a little more than a year, over which time he’s established himself as a fairly shrewd GM. Things can obviously change, as GMs are effectively hired only to be eventually fired, but there’s at least reason to be (cautiously) optimistic ahead of his second trade deadline in 2023.
The Hockey Writers
Kings’ Dustin Brown Deserving of Jersey Retirement and Statue
The Los Angeles Kings had three first-round picks in the 2003 Entry Draft. This first round is famous for producing some of the best players of this era in the NHL. Unfortunately for the Kings, only one of the three became a successful part of their franchise. However, that player became the all-time leader in games played, became the captain, and the first player in franchise history to lift the Stanley Cup. On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Kings will honor Dustin Brown by retiring No. 23 and giving him a statue in Star Plaza.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Ducks’ Adam Henrique
As we approach the NHL’s March 3 trade deadline, we’re taking a look at several players on the Anaheim Ducks that could be on the move. They are expected to be a big seller at this year’s deadline. With one of the worst records in the league and a handful of expiring contracts, the Ducks are likely to repeat last year’s process of trading veterans for a haul of picks and prospects. One of those veterans who could be on the move this year is Adam Henrique.
The Hockey Writers
Why the Red Wings Should Embrace the Tank One Last Time
Now that we’re past All-star break, it’s time to really take stock of the Detroit Red Wings’ season thus far. With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, now is the time to determine the team’s trajectory for the remainder of the season so that adequate planning can take place before the trade market really heats up.
The Hockey Writers
Jets 2020 Draft Class Midseason Check-In
With the Winnipeg Jets on a break until Feb. 11, it’s the perfect time to check in to see what their prospects have been up to. Earlier in the week, we checked in on the seven selections they made at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and the four selections they made at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers are Winning the Matthew Tkachuk Trade
The Florida Panthers are continuing to claw their way to a playoff spot. They currently sit one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins with a record of 25-22-6 with 58 points. However, the Penguins have four games in hand on the Panthers. One of the big reasons the team has done...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Top 10 Prospects Mid-Season 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens have an enviable prospect pool filled with talented young players, and that pool doesn’t include all of the 23 years of age and under players already graduated to the NHL lineup. Players such as Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky headline that list, not to mention the all-rookie blue line led by Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj.
The Hockey Writers
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
