The Montreal Canadiens are headed into this year’s trade deadline as sure-fire sellers, with a bevy of possible players they could move. They also have injury issues and tradable players that are not producing. However, trade rumours have been running rampant all season — it’s almost crunch time, and the Habs need to make moves if they want to acquire that first-overall pick or the young goalie they have hinted about wanting. Here is a list of three Canadiens that could be on the move for Montreal general manager (GM) Kent Hughes to get what he wants.

1 DAY AGO