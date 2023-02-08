Read full article on original website
Luke Combs’ ‘Love You Anyway’ Captures Classic Country Heartache and Nostalgia [Listen]
Luke Combs is taking listeners back to the ‘90s and 2000s with his nostalgic neo-traditional country song, “Love You Anyway.”. Penned by Combs alongside frequent collaborators Dan Isbell and Ray Fulcher, the new track beautifully melds classic country instrumentation with heart-rending storytelling. “If your kiss turned me to...
NME
Listen to Kelela’s new single ‘Enough For Love’
Kelela has released ‘Enough For Love’, the fifth and final single to be lifted from her upcoming album ‘RAVEN’. ‘Enough For Love’ was co-produced by Yo van Lenz, and sees Kelela pose the title as a question, asking if a lover is “tough enough for love” atop airy synths and sparse percussion. The song follows ‘Contact’ as the latest preview of ‘RAVEN’, which is set for release this Friday (February 10). Listen to ‘Enough for Love’ below.
NME
Paramore – ‘This Is Why’ review: the triumphant sound of a band reborn
Hear that? It’s the sound of a pandemic hangover. ‘This Is Why’, the dark and syncopated title track of the sixth album from Paramore, conveys a feeling of swirling paranoia, akin to hearing voices in one’s head. As a marimba rattles along, hiccuping drums consistently spiral into unforeseen new directions, while lead vocalist Hayley Williams adopts a gentle vocal twang which curls around the lyrics. “This is why / I don’t leave the house / You say the coast is clear / But you won’t catch me out,” she repeats, sounding detached from the wild noises unfurling in the background. By speaking in a cryptic language, it’s as though, for Williams, dwelling in the tension is almost as scary as the real thing.
Luke Combs Delivers Simple + Pure Emotion With 2023 Grammys Performance
Luke Combs appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) to perform a powerful rendition of his song, "Going, Going, Gone." The performance was his first-ever Grammy performance. Combs began the song with just an acoustic guitar, something he admitted made him nervous. Prior to the show, he...
Adam Hood’s New Track ‘You Love Me Like That’ Is a Romantic Ode to His Wife [LISTEN]
Acclaimed singer-songwriter Adam Hood has shared a heartfelt new single just in time for Valentine's Day. "You Love Me Like That," out today (Feb. 10), is a stirring, soulful love song inspired by Hood's longtime wife, Britni. "I wrote this with Sean McConnell back in 2016," Hood says. "He was...
How Paul McCartney Reacted to Quincy Jones Calling Him the ‘Worst Bass Player in the World’
Paul McCartney has been a successful musician for decades, but Quincy Jones once turned up his nose at his talent. In a wide-ranging interview, Jones dismissed The Beatles and said McCartney was the worst bass player he’d ever heard. He later called McCartney to explain his comments. The Beatles bassist revealed how he reacted to Jones during the call.
EW.com
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Stereogum
Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby
Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
Songs You Didn’t Know Feature Captain & Tennille’s Toni Tennille
Toni Tennille is probably best known as one-half of the yacht-rocking power couple, Captain & Tennille, of “Love Will Keep Us Together” fame. The ’70s duo, one she formed with her husband Daryl “Captain” Dragon, were behind some of the biggest soft rock standards. But did you know Tennille herself has been in the background of some even bigger hits?
10 Songs You Didn’t Know Leon Russell Wrote for Other Artists
Throughout his 60-year career, genre-defying composer Leon Russell made songs that became standards. As a musician, he often lived in the shadows of his success – other artists basking in the spotlight of his original works – but as a songwriter for others, he shone among the stars.
6 Bands With Lead Singers Who Died Way Too Early
When considering the most famous bands in the history of popular music, the task can get melancholy quickly. Sadly, death is seemingly almost as much a part of fame and fortune as anything else. In music, of course, there is the famous “27 Club,” which includes artists like Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, and Jimi Hendrix—artists who died at the young age of 27 years old. There is also the consequence of excess—for that, just look at the likes of Elvis Presley, who died at 42 years old.
Ice-T on the new Body Count album: “Dave Mustaine has got at us already – he wants to write a song”
Ice-T gives Metal Hammer an exclusive update on Body Count’s upcoming new album Merciless
Chris Stapleton Did It Again! Grammy Performance With Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson Has Everyone Dancing
Chris Stapleton came late, but he came hard at the 2023 Grammy Awards. His performance with Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson on Sunday night (Feb. 5) was country music's biggest moment of the night (so far). A quick, incomplete list of legends seen smiling, laughing, dancing and jumping around as...
Grammys 2023 Behind the Scenes: What You Missed From Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain + More
Could a Miranda Lambert collaboration with Adele be a bi-product of the 2023 Grammys?. Behind-the-scenes video and photos from the 2023 Grammy Awards find stars like Lambert, Shania Twain and more getting cozy with the pop singer. There's more — Lambert smiled alongside actor Tom Hanks, while Twain stood next...
Brandi Carlile Rocks Out With ‘Broken Horses’ at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Brandi Carlile appeared on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5) as one of the most-nominated artists, and she also hit the stage to perform a high-flying rendition of "Broken Horses," from her In These Silent Days album. Before she took the stage, Carlile got a very special introduction...
10 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Yo La Tengo, Paramore, Liv.e, Kelela, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Yo La Tengo, Paramore, Liv.e, Kelela, Andy Shauf, Two Shell, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Pearla, Jadasea & Laron, and Sreaming To. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
An Impatient Paul McCartney Worked on a ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Song Without George Martin
Paul McCartney didn't wait for George Martin to start working on one gentle 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' song.
Dolly Parton to Launch Monthly Vinyl Club
Dolly Parton is committing her voice to vinyl and sharing it with fans. The music legend has teamed up with Vinyl Me, Please to form a monthly vinyl club called Vinyl Me, Parton wherein subscribers will receive one record from Parton’s expansive catalog each month over the course of 12 months. Encompassing her extensive catalog, the series launches in April 2023 with the 50th anniversary of Parton’s 1973 concept album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, which she wrote about her childhood growing up in the mountains of her rural East Tennessee town.
Guitar World Magazine
How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music
No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
The Boot
