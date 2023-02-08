ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NME

Listen to Kelela’s new single ‘Enough For Love’

Kelela has released ‘Enough For Love’, the fifth and final single to be lifted from her upcoming album ‘RAVEN’. ‘Enough For Love’ was co-produced by Yo van Lenz, and sees Kelela pose the title as a question, asking if a lover is “tough enough for love” atop airy synths and sparse percussion. The song follows ‘Contact’ as the latest preview of ‘RAVEN’, which is set for release this Friday (February 10). Listen to ‘Enough for Love’ below.
NME

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’ review: the triumphant sound of a band reborn

Hear that? It’s the sound of a pandemic hangover. ‘This Is Why’, the dark and syncopated title track of the sixth album from Paramore, conveys a feeling of swirling paranoia, akin to hearing voices in one’s head. As a marimba rattles along, hiccuping drums consistently spiral into unforeseen new directions, while lead vocalist Hayley Williams adopts a gentle vocal twang which curls around the lyrics. “This is why / I don’t leave the house / You say the coast is clear / But you won’t catch me out,” she repeats, sounding detached from the wild noises unfurling in the background. By speaking in a cryptic language, it’s as though, for Williams, dwelling in the tension is almost as scary as the real thing.
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Stereogum

Neil Young Pays Tribute To David Crosby

Neil Young has shared a statement on the death of David Crosby, his former bandmate in Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Although Young and Crosby famously feuded for years, Young’s statement focuses on his most positive memories of their stint as friends and bandmates, expressing his love for Crosby and reminiscing about the good times.
American Songwriter

Songs You Didn’t Know Feature Captain & Tennille’s Toni Tennille

Toni Tennille is probably best known as one-half of the yacht-rocking power couple, Captain & Tennille, of “Love Will Keep Us Together” fame. The ’70s duo, one she formed with her husband Daryl “Captain” Dragon, were behind some of the biggest soft rock standards. But did you know Tennille herself has been in the background of some even bigger hits?
American Songwriter

6 Bands With Lead Singers Who Died Way Too Early

When considering the most famous bands in the history of popular music, the task can get melancholy quickly. Sadly, death is seemingly almost as much a part of fame and fortune as anything else. In music, of course, there is the famous “27 Club,” which includes artists like Amy Winehouse, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain, and Jimi Hendrix—artists who died at the young age of 27 years old. There is also the consequence of excess—for that, just look at the likes of Elvis Presley, who died at 42 years old.
Pitchfork

10 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Yo La Tengo, Paramore, Liv.e, Kelela, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from Yo La Tengo, Paramore, Liv.e, Kelela, Andy Shauf, Two Shell, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Pearla, Jadasea & Laron, and Sreaming To. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
American Songwriter

Dolly Parton to Launch Monthly Vinyl Club

Dolly Parton is committing her voice to vinyl and sharing it with fans. The music legend has teamed up with Vinyl Me, Please to form a monthly vinyl club called Vinyl Me, Parton wherein subscribers will receive one record from Parton’s expansive catalog each month over the course of 12 months. Encompassing her extensive catalog, the series launches in April 2023 with the 50th anniversary of Parton’s 1973 concept album, My Tennessee Mountain Home, which she wrote about her childhood growing up in the mountains of her rural East Tennessee town.
Guitar World Magazine

How the Beatles crafted the guitar and bass tones that forever changed the sound of rock music

No band has had more pages written about them than the Beatles. There are books that examine every day of the band’s history, large volumes about their recordings and books devoted entirely to their gear. Yet for all that has been written about them, there is still much mystery about the finer details, such as what exact guitars and amps they used to record specific songs.
