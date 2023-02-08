When the season started, the Montreal Canadiens had a chance to be significant movers and shakers at the NHL Trade Deadline (TDL). They had four unrestricted free agents on the roster and a chance to get essential pieces if those players played to their potential and stayed healthy. Half a season later, Montreal could be on the verge of not making many moves at the TDL and not getting anything significant. Injuries and underperforming players have taken the wind out of any chance of gaining precious assets to help the team propel forward in their rebuild. There is, however, a chance that they could still trade players for lesser pieces and still get something out of what could be nothing. Here is a look at three players that could still be moved at the TDL.

