Read full article on original website
Related
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
How To Tell If Someone Is Rich In North Dakota
Want to know how you can spot the upper echelon of North Dakota? Here are a few signs a person has "Money, money, money." -- Obligatory ABBA reference. Farming and ranching is one of the most prosperous gigs in this state. I'd never turn my nose up to a farmer or rancher; they are sitting on acres and acres of land, and that costs a boatload of money. That's not to mention the equipment, livestock, and other investments they've made. The money that goes into and comes out of farming is obscene. Obscene in a good way.
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
7 Things You’ll Only Understand If You Are From North Dakota
I obviously never would have given this much thought 9 years ago... ...but it's so true. Like every State I guess, North Dakota has its ways of doing things, its ways of life so to speak. I mean in California, you come to expect to see ugly Hawaiian shirts and people feasting on fish tacos while sipping on a Corona beer. I am from San Diego, California and it will be 9 years this March since I moved to Fargo. I feel qualified enough to bring you this list I have observed. I'm sure you have many more to add to this:
WOW! You’ll Spend More Buying THIS In ND Than Most Other States
Valentine's Day is coming up; we're running around, trying to get boxes of chocolates, dinner reservations, and stuffed bears for our loved ones. There's one other essential thing you need to make Valentine's Day complete; that's flowers, of course. --Roses, to be exact. We all know a good bouquet of...
Here’s Why Some North Dakota Homes Have Red Porch Lights
You may not know this, but to many, porch light colors actually mean different things. Green porch lights might be a salute to our local veterans, blue porch lights might be for Autism awareness or even be in support of our local police officers. What Do Red Porch Lights Mean?
North Dakota’s Tigirlily Gold Releases A Sassy New Single
Hazen, North Dakota's Krista, and Kendra Slaubaugh have dropped a new single on their fans "Shoot Tequila". Here's a slice of it and the official video from our favorite sisters. Video courtesy of the Tigirlily Gold YouTube Channel. This sassy single will have you reaching for a bottle of tequila...
The Top-Selling Item North Dakotans Are Buying On Amazon Is…Odd
A lot of us use and depend on Amazon for our shopping; have you ever wondered what North Dakotans are buying from the marketplace the most?. Maybe you haven't, and that's fair. In any case, I have, and I'm prepared to share this information with you. I found a study...
To People From Out Of State -What’s Your Impressions Of ND?
Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."That's a tough question" There are a ton of stereotypes to consider here...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
North Dakota In The 10 Most Welcoming Regions On Earth???
I guess this proves once and for all that "North Dakota Nice" really is a thing. According to an article in Forbes, data was analyzed for the 11th annual Traveller Review Awards and only one place in America made the Top 10. More on that in a moment. Booking.com reviewed...
Cool 98.7
Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT
Cool 98.7 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck/Mandan, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cool987fm.com
Comments / 0