ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: ‘Tragic Mulatto’: Past depictions give way to today’s biracial pride

By Eric Stirgus - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2hQP_0kgSztdl00

Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppression in the Black community. A version of this article originally ran on Feb. 20, 2018.

It was nearly two centuries ago when writer Lydia Maria Child discussed what was a taboo topic in American life: the biracial children of slaves and slavemasters.

Hailed by some as a champion of excluded groups in American society, Child’s goal in a short story titled “The Quadroons” was to describe the horrors of how they were treated by whites. The mixed-race woman in the story was enslaved after others discovered her Black heritage. In the end, she commits suicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loPLe_0kgSztdl00
Read the AJC's full Black History Month Series Other writers and filmmakers have told similar tales of woe, describing these characters as the “tragic mulatto” or “tragic mulatta.” The stories often deepened racial distrust between Blacks and whites and among African-Americans.

According to the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia in Big Rapids, Mich., the tragic mulatto was typically characterized — often by whites in stereotypical terms — as seductive, sexually perverse, violent, suicidal and filled with self-hatred.

The most infamous depiction of the tragic mulatto was in the 1915 film “The Birth of a Nation,” in which a character “passes” for white, and leads Blacks in a rampage against whites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYFtJ_0kgSztdl00 Did Josephine Baker play the role of a "tragic mulatto?"

“If light enough to ‘pass’ as white, she did, but passing led to deeper self-loathing,” reads an explanation on the website of Ferris State University, where the Jim Crow Museum is based. “She pitied or despised Blacks and the ‘Blackness’ in herself; she hated or feared whites yet desperately sought their approval. In a race-based society, the tragic mulatto found peace only in death.”

Today, the term “mulatto” is considered extremely offensive. And “tragic” is far from the self-description of those who identify as biracial. About 2% of Americans identified themselves as multiracial in the 2010 U.S. census.

Black filmmakers such as Oscar Micheaux worked to counter the negative portrayals of biracial people in movies such as the 1920 silent film, “Within Our Gates,” in which the main character is encouraged to embrace her Black heritage. Oscar Micheaux worked to counter the negative portrayals of biracial people in movies such as the 1920 silent film, “Within Our Gates,” in which the main character is encouraged to embrace her Black heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyEmU_0kgSztdl00

Credit: Wikimedia Commons


In the mid-20th century, with few roles available for Blacks in film, light-skinned actresses such as Dorothy Dandridge became stars for playing “tragic mulattas” who use their beauty to seek acceptance and love from whites, only to fail in the effort.

Such roles dwindled during the civil rights era. But more-recent cinematic roles have sparked discussions about whether they are variations of the “tragic mulatto” legacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dKSJ_0kgSztdl00

Credit: AP

How Bert Williams navigated race and color as a vaudevillian

One example, some say, is the character Halle Berry portrayed in “Monster’s Ball,” the 2001 film that made Berry the first Black woman to win an Oscar for best actress in a leading role. Another example is the malevolent Sgt. Waters character in the 1984 film “A Soldier’s Story,” a murder mystery steeped in white vs. Black — and Black vs. Black — racism.

ABOUT THE SERIES

This year, the AJC’s Black History Month series will focus on the role of resistance to forms of oppression in the Black community. In addition to the traditional stories that we do on African American pioneers, these pieces will run in our Living and A sections every day this month. You can also go to ajc.com/black-history-month for more subscriber exclusives on the African American people, places and organizations that have changed the world.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Black History Month: Martin Delaney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An abolitionist, newspaper editor, doctor, and military officer, Martin Delaney was one of the nation's most influential African American leaders in the 19th century.As a free Black man in Pittsburgh, Delaney was outspoken against slavery and oppression.He published the first Black newspaper west of the Alleghenies called 'The Mystery.'He also served in the Union army during the Civil War and was the highest ranked African American officer.Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
AFmitrynews

The Reason why February is Black History Month

The month of February was selected in large part due to the fact that the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass fall within the second week of the month. Lincoln played a significant role in the emancipation of slaves, while Douglass, who himself had been a slave, became a major leader in the abolitionist movement, which worked to abolish the institution of slavery.
CBS Pittsburgh

Black History Month: Harriet Tubman's legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Not only was Harriet Tubman an Underground Railroad conductor, she was a war hero.During the Civil War, she became a nurse and then a spy as the commander of her own espionage operation under the Union's Secretary of War.Her knowledge and intelligence amongst African-Americans in several communities led to successful expeditions to capture towns.She was responsible for safe passage of 150 Black troops by boat through Comnahee River Raid in June of 1863 and liberated hundreds of slaves.Today, we learn about and celebrate the achievements of African Americans during the entire month of February and remember that Black history is America's history.    
Siddhartha Sapkota

The Legacy of Black Women in American History

Black women have played a significant role in American history, yet their contributions are often overlooked and undervalued. From the days of slavery to the modern era, black women have been at the forefront of activism, advocacy, and social change. They have challenged the status quo, pushed boundaries, and paved the way for future generations. In this blog, we'll explore the legacy of black women in American history, their impact on society, and the ways in which their contributions have helped shape the world we live in today.
Cheryl E Preston

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was almost engaged to a woman of a different race

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January and Black History Month follows in February. During this time school children often write reports on Dr. King and the same facts are mentioned year after year and decade after decade. We hear about the I Have a Dream speech and how he was assassinated and not much more. There are some facts about the Civil Rights leader that are no widely known that are quite interesting like the fact that before he met Coretta Scott King he was close to marrying Betty Moitz a woman of a different race.
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
Essence

Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College

Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 42

200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before the 1970s, including slavery, the Black […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
seventeen.com

What Are the Black History Month Colors and What Do They Mean?

Every February, we celebrate the culture and contributions of Black people in America by attending parties and parades, shopping from Black-owned brands, and learning about Black stories through books movies, and documentaries. Since the 1600s, Black Americans have inspired several generations after undergoing tumultuous journeys and wrongfully facing injustice and racism. It's important to educate ourselves and understand the complex history of Black Americans year-round, but especially during Black History Month, when we honor their legacy as a nation.
Ricky

The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses

The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
93K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy