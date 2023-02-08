ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WITF

Tracking Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s biggest campaign promises

New Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro made a lot of promises on the campaign trail. As Shapiro begins the work of governing, Spotlight PA is tracking his progress keeping them. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers propose ID law to purchase ammunition

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Eleven Pennsylvania House Democrats are proposing a bill that would require photo identification to purchase ammunition. In a memo to House members on Friday, the lawmakers said the bill would reinforce current law to ensure ammunition isn’t sold to minors. According to the lawmakers’...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state.Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally securing a majority they first appeared to have won in last November's General Election. Republicans still hold the Senate, creating a political division that could make it difficult for lawmakers to send priority bills to new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.The special elections capped several months of electoral drama.Republicans held a comfortable 113-90...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bill introduced to ban TikTok on state devices in Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill has followed suit and has introduced a measure to ban the app TikTok on state devices. According to Phillips-Hill, the app presents a high level of cybersecurity risk to the Commonwealth and its digital assets. “TikTok presents an unacceptable level of cyber espionage, collection of government data, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Shapiro, Pa. lawmakers face multibillion-dollar budget question after major school funding ruling

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — A long-awaited ruling on how Pennsylvania funds its public schools could have a seismic impact on state finances in the coming years as policymakers face a multibillion-dollar funding disparity. A Commonwealth Court judge ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania’s school...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats win back Pennsylvania House in three special elections

Democrats won three Pennsylvania House seats up for grabs in special elections on Tuesday, taking the majority in the state chamber.  The party had won control of the state House by a one-seat margin during last year’s midterms, but three seats became vacant after one state lawmaker passed away and two others stepped down.  “We…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmaker loses Capitol office, sees it as punishment for role as caucus maverick

If you come to the state Capitol looking for the office of state Rep. Tom Mehaffie, you won’t find it. House Republican leadership notified Mehaffie on Friday he had several days to vacate the office space he occupied in the Capitol East Wing for the last six years. By the Wednesday afternoon deadline, his name already had been removed from the nameplate by the door.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Pennsylvania voting officials are still fighting election deniers

It’s been 27 months since President Biden won the 2020 election. But that election continues to haunt officials in the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County, Pa., who are still dealing with lawsuits alleging election fraud, despite no substantial evidence, and ongoing criticism from some local residents during public meetings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. House Democrats introduce bill to require photo ID to purchase ammo

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Some Pennsylvania House Democrats want to require photo identification to buy ammunition. Eleven state representatives have said their bill would help ensure that ammunition is not sold to minors. Currently, the law prohibits ammunition from being sold to anyone the seller believes is younger than 18 or 21, depending on the type of ammo. However, the law does not require the seller to verify the buyer's age. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Leanne Kruger

(WHTM) — On This Week in Pennsylvania, James Crummel reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Crummel will talk about how Senator John Fetterman was hospitalized Wednesday in Washington D.C. He will also speak on how Governor Josh Shapiro is telling some state workers to come to the office more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state devices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill introduced a bill that would prohibit all employees with state-owned devices from downloading TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app. Get...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania Instant Check System leads to firearm purchase denials, arrests

Harrisburg, Pa. — The fourth quarter of 2022 was the second highest quarter for the year for firearms background checks, according to the PA state police. State police said the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks during the fourth quarter. In addition, the state police released the number of firearms purchase denials, subsequent investigations, and arrests that resulted from investigations for the fourth quarter of 2022. Established...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy