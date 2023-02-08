ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

Prepare for Unpredicted Tech Issues in the Workplace with This Port Hub

By Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jjuK6_0kgSx9dM00

As a business owner, you can't predict every issue that will arise during day-to-day operations. As many as 95% of workers claim that tech issues reduce productivity , but you can't prevent every tech issue that could arise .

What you may be able to do is keep contingency hardware in the office that helps technical issues resolve smoothly. This 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station from Mbeat could help you connect devices for file transfers, connect to auxiliary displays, and more. Get one on sale for $199.99.

A docking station is a simple piece of hardware that could save a lot of frustration around the office . If multiple devices need to charge at the same time, you could use any of the USB and USB-C ports to power up to nine devices at the same time or transfer data between each of them. The internet may go out, but you can still connect and share files between connected computers .

Turn a laptop or tablet into a full workstation by connecting all your peripherals to a single docking station. Connect an external hard drive, keyboard, mouse, and monitors using the HDMI or display ports. Get 8K HD video performance from the HDMI and display ports for high-quality in-person presentations.

You can also transfer data from cameras or mobile devices using SD and micro SD readers. There is even a port for a 3.5mm audio connection. At its simplest function, having a single hub compatible with most of the devices in your office could cut down wasted time searching for adapters and cables.

For a limited time, you could get the Mbeat 14-in-1 USB4 Docking Station for $199.99 (reg. $249).

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Cellphone and tech clues that your partner is cheating on you

People underestimate intuition. If your gut tells you something is off, don’t ignore it. Stalkerware is surprisingly easy to plant on someone’s phone, and trackers follow you online and offline. Tracking software is frightening. It’s designed to report exactly where you are and what you’re doing on your phone. Tap or click for signs tracking software on your phone and what you can do about it. Before we get to the digital cheating crumbs, my best advice is to have an honest conversation with your partner. Couples therapy is an excellent place to dive into deeper issues. It’s also a good idea to consult...
Arachna Arora

Generate highly income through part time job work

As the economy is getting worse, many people are looking to get employed. However, there are people who have a part time job despite the poor economy. They have to work even when they have no choice but to do so. The reason behind this is that they take care of their families and also save money.
iblnews.org

ChatGPT and Upcoming AI Bots Will Make Jobs Obsolete in Several Industries

The surprisingly intelligent bot ChatGPT — released to the public as a free tool by a Microsoft-backed research laboratory in November 2021 — and other upcoming AI systems can leave many well-paid workers vulnerable, making many jobs obsolete in industries such as finance, health care, higher-ed, graphic design, software, and publishing.
TechSpot

Google AI chatbot Bard dishes up wrong answer in first demo

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Editor's take: It's been a big week for artificial intelligence but a misstep out of the gate highlights the danger associated with moving too quickly and pushing tech to the masses before it is fully vetted. Such is especially true of AI systems that dole out information that some could interpret as fact.
Fortune

‘Quiet hiring’ is the opposite of quiet quitting, and workers are furious about it

"Quiet hiring" involves rewarding workers who have gone above and beyond their job description. So predicts Gartner in its workplace predictions for 2023. The research advisory and consulting firm says quiet hiring will open up new doors for retaining talent without the cost of a lengthy recruitment process. It’s an especially vital edge for leaders amid the persistent Great Resignation and as the average job tenure slowly shrinks.
Motley Fool

AT&T Has a Lot of Useless Landlines Worth $25 Billion

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Nick Davis

People are making up to $25 per hour driving for Amazon Flex

Amazon Flex is a program that allows individuals to earn money by delivering packages for Amazon as independent contractors. The program offers a flexible schedule and the opportunity to earn a good income by utilizing your own vehicle and delivering packages to customers.
SlashGear

Can 5G Really Be Used As A Home Internet Service?

Though it took longer than anticipated, fifth-generation wireless technology — more commonly called 5G — is now available throughout the U.S., as are devices designed to take advantage of the faster mobile broadband option. With the rise of 5G networks came a new type of service from a number of providers, including Verizon and T-Mobile: 5G home internet.
PC Magazine

How Online Retailers Trick You: Can You Guess the Worst Offender?

Have you ever tried to unsubscribe from an email newsletter that you never signed up for, only to find a mishmash of text—some of it nearly grayed out—at the bottom of the message, making it almost impossible to find an “unsubscribe” link? That’s an example of a “dark pattern”—a design found online that is meant to “deceive, inveigle, and obfuscate” (to quote Agents Scully and Mulder).
Quartz

If US workers want to switch jobs, they'd better do it now

For those who’ve enjoyed flitting from job to job, a bumper season is ending. A three-month moving average of annual wage increases from the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank’s wage tracker shows that US job switchers got the highest wage increase last July, when the measure touched 8.5%. Since then, it has gone up and down, and has been going steadily down since November.
MyNorthwest

Google hopes ‘Bard’ will outsmart ChatGPT, Microsoft in AI

Google is girding for a battle of wits in the field of artificial intelligence with “Bard,” a conversational service apparently aimed at countering the popularity of the ChatGPT tool backed by Microsoft. Bard initially will be available exclusively to a group of “trusted testers” before being widely released...
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

87K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy