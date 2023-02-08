ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

atozsports.com

Chiefs vs Eagles: ESPN predicts the final score of Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII is just a couple of days away which means it’s time for score predictions for the big game to start popping up. The matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the rare Super Bowl showdowns that pits the No. 1 seed from each conference against each other.
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
SB Nation

3 reasons the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl

This might be a good time to be an umbrella salesperson in Kansas City. The forecast calls for rain mid-next week. That will not keep the masses of Chiefs Kingdom from descending downtown. The Chiefs are going to host their second Super Bowl parade in three years after they beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
NBC Sports

Humble Lance has candidly honest outlook on QB competition

Trey Lance understands that nothing in the NFL is guaranteed and is eager to once again prove worthy of being named the 49ers' starting quarterback. Lance began the 2022 season as San Francisco's starter under center and appeared to be the 49ers' future at the position before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. After Brock Purdy's unlikely ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to NFC Rookie of the Year candidate, Lance reclaiming his starting job in 2023 became far from guaranteed, even with Purdy expected to undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL that will sideline him for at least six months.
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role. Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer... The post Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 57 pick, odds: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs upset Eagles in close matchup between NFL's best teams

I'm glad it's the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. These two truly appear to be the best teams in the NFL. The Chiefs have experience on this big stage, and almost appear to be rejuvenated following that win over the trash-talking Cincinnati Bengals. Patrick Mahomes and Co. reminded everyone why the Chiefs are perennial contenders. As for the Eagles, they have coasted in the postseason, winning both of their playoff matchups by at least 24 points. Is that a sign of things to come, or will that actually hurt Philly in the end?
SB Nation

Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the Class of 2023 on Thursday night, during the yearly NFL Honors awards. This year offered perhaps the deepest class in recent memory, as all 15 modern-era finalists for inclusion were more than worthy of consideration. For more on the voting process, you...
SB Nation

Fans already calling the Kyrie deal a mistake for the Mavericks

One of the best players in the NBA was traded this week and fans don’t seem to think it will make much of a difference at all. In less than a week Kyrie Irving demanded a trade and quickly found himself leaving Brooklyn and headed for the Dallas Mavericks. The trade made the Mavericks backcourt, along with Luka Dončić, arguably the best in the NBA. Already fighting for playoff position near the top of the Western Conference, on paper the addition of Irving makes Dallas an absolute force.
SB Nation

Remembering Andy Reid’s one Super Bowl with the Eagles

Andy Reid and the Philadelphia Eagles had finally reached the Super Bowl. After four-straight playoff losses, including three straight in the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles were back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 1981, and for the first time with Reid at the helm. Standing in...
SB Nation

These are the must-make Philadelphia-themed dishes for your Super Bowl party

Two NFL powerhouses, the Chiefs and the Eagles, are facing off in the 2023 Super Bowl. Both teams also represent cities that are culinary powerhouses. If you want to wow your guests this Super Bowl with a Philadelphia-inspired spread for your Super Bowl party, we’ve done the legwork for you and pulled together a menu that celebrates the very best food and drinks Philly has to offer.
SB Nation

These factors will decide if the Chiefs or Eagles will win Super Bowl LVII

Two of the over-arching themes of the past year of NFL football will meet in Super Bowl LVII. And the clash between the two may very well decide who wins Sunday night. On the one hand, you have perhaps the biggest schematic theme of the 2022 NFL season: The continued reliance on two-deep coverages that we have seen throughout the league. With offenses becoming more explosive — and efficient — in the passing game defenses have turned to more two-deep coverages (Cover 2, Cover 4, Cover 6, or Quarter-Quarter-Half) to slow these down.
12up

Patrick Mahomes rightfully named NFL MVP after brilliant 2022

It's been an amazing season for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the star signal-caller isn't done just yet. Come Sunday night, Mahomes will look to capture his second Super Bowl title. Leading up to that, though, Mahomes got some great news on Thursday night, taking home NFL MVP...
SB Nation

Super Bowl 2023 squares bracket and how to play online

The Chiefs are taking on the Eagles this Sunday in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., but that doesn’t have to be the only hot competition taking place this weekend. You can spice up your Super Bowl party and maybe even win a little money with Super Bowl squares.
