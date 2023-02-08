ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Life insurance perks to take advantage of

By Jake Safane
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DSQga_0kgSwcGx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yugz4_0kgSwcGx00
Life insurance can cover multiple family members. Getty Images

Death is a part of life, and with that understanding comes the idea of protecting your loved ones financially following your death via life insurance. With term life insurance , you can guard against an early death that leaves your family in a difficult financial position, and with whole life insurance , you can gain lifelong coverage that, depending on your circumstances, might provide financial advantages to you and your family.

But life insurance isn't just about providing a payout to loved ones if you pass away during the coverage period. Specific life insurance perks can vary depending on the type of insurance policy and the insurance provider, but there are many possibilities to consider, particularly by using life insurance riders to customize your coverage .

If you're in the market for life insurance then start by getting a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

Life insurance perks to take advantage of

Some examples of additional life insurance benefits include:

You can access money if you get sick

Life insurance riders can help you access at least some of your policy benefit during your lifetime, such as with critical illness or chronic illness riders. Also known as accelerated benefit riders, these can apply to either term or permanent life insurance policies. By accessing some cash while dealing with an illness, you and your family might be more comfortable navigating that period, rather than having to wait until after your death.

You can cover other family members

Life insurance benefits don't have to be limited to the main policyholder.

With a child rider, you can add protection to your own policy in the unfortunate event of your child or children passing away. So, while you might not like to think about this type of tragedy, financially, it might make more sense to add this coverage to your own policy rather than taking out a separate policy for your child or children.

Similarly, a spouse rider can also add some financial protection in the event of your spouse's death.

You can get your premiums returned

For term policies, one potential life insurance perk is that you can get your premiums paid back to you if you outlive the term period. Known as a return of premium , this generally involves paying a higher amount in premiums during the life of the policy, and then in the end, you can get that money back.

While it might sound too good to be true, consider that with inflation and opportunity cost, getting money returned back to you later does come at an expense. Some people might prefer to pay lower premiums, for example, and invest additional money that would have otherwise gone to a return of premium policy. Others, however, prefer the sort-of built-in savings plan that can come with a return of premium life insurance policy.

Explore your life insurance options now by getting a free price estimate or use the table below to compare some top providers on the market.

You can access your account for cash

For permanent life insurance, you can often build up a cash value as part of paying your premiums. Then, depending on the specifics of your policy, that cash value can grow over time. And you may be able to access some or all of that cash, such as by withdrawing it, taking a loan against it, or using it to pay your premiums later on. You also might be able to sell your policy for cash.

Just be sure to read the fine print of your life insurance policy before accessing your account for cash, as you wouldn't want to unintentionally cancel your policy, for example. Also, keep in mind that you might prefer paying lower premiums for a policy without a cash value and instead invest or save that money on your own.

The bottom line

These are just a few of the many possible life insurance advantages that you can access. Different life insurance providers can offer different life insurance benefits, and with these extra perks often come additional life insurance costs . But you might find that the pros outweigh the cons, making life insurance worth it for you.

Obtain life insurance quotes for yourself to see what different policies have to offer .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

5 ways seniors can pay less for life insurance

When searching for the right financial protection for you and your loved ones, it pays to do your research. You don't want to overpay for services like car insurance or life insurance but you don't want to underinsure yourself either. There's a fine balance between budget and goals. Ideally, you can secure both cost-effective and valuable financial security.For seniors, many of whom live on a budget tied to retirement savings and Social Security, this is crucial to get right. Life insurance for older adults can be very valuable to have, but it needs to be purchased in the right amount for...
CBS News

Why seniors should buy no-exam life insurance

Life insurance is considered to be a vital part of financial planning for millions of adults. For seniors, however, the benefits are not always clear. The cost of securing a policy relative to the coverage that can be secured can be inconsistent.But that doesn't always mean life insurance for seniors isn't worth it. This particular financial protection can be beneficial in multiple ways - from covering end-of-life expenses to serving as an inheritance to loved ones and more. To get the most out of a policy, however, seniors should do their homework to discover the most valuable and cost-effective type.Enter...
CBS News

How long should your life insurance last?

If you have loved ones you want to financially support should you pass away, then life insurance may be a good option. With these policies, your beneficiaries receive a payout if you die within the coverage period. They can then use that money for general living expenses, to pay off your remaining debts or medical bills, or anything else they might need in your absence.Term life insurance is just one of the many types of life insurance you can choose. With these, you get coverage for a set period of time — typically five to 30 years. This allows you to...
CBS News

Is term life insurance better than whole?

Life insurance provides critical financial protection for your loved ones. If you pass away during the coverage period, it will pay your beneficiaries a lump sum of money, which they can put toward your funeral costs, medical bills, or any outstanding debts you leave behind. They can also use it to replace any income you'd typically contribute to the household.The two most common types of insurance are whole life insurance and term life insurance. Both have their merits, but the right one for you will depend on your goals, budget, financial needs, and other factors. For many people, the latter...
CBS News

IRS tells taxpayers in 22 states to hold off on tax filing

The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in 22 states including California, Colorado and Florida who received tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on February 3. As of February 10, the IRS hadn't yet provided clarification.About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

IRS says California, most state tax rebates aren't taxable income

Taxpayers in more than 20 states who received tax rebates last year got some guidance from the IRS after the agency had asked them to hold off on filing their tax returns. At issue was whether the IRS would consider those payments to be taxable income.The IRS on Friday said that taxpayers in "many states" won't need to report the payments on their 2022 tax returns, which are due by April 18 this year. California and more than 20 other states authorized tax rebates last year as their coffers were buoyed by strong economic growth and federal pandemic aid, with the goal of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

619K+
Followers
80K+
Post
442M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy