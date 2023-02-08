Read full article on original website
Automobili Pininfarina Partners with Salt Lake City Motorcars for Expanded Presence in North America
SALT LAKE CITY/CAMBIANO – Italian luxury automaker, Automobili Pininfarina, has added Salt Lake City Motorcars to its list of retail partners in North America. The appointment is part of the company’s ongoing global expansion. Salt Lake City Motorcars, led by Dealer Principal Tom Buckley, will provide a highly...
Amtech Systems Subsidiary Receives Repeat Orders for Controlled Atmosphere Furnaces for EV Production
TEMPE, Ariz. – Amtech Systems, a manufacturer of capital equipment for the semiconductor industry, announced that its subsidiary, BTU International, has received follow-on orders for controlled atmosphere belt furnaces. These furnaces will be used in thermal processing applications in the production of electric vehicles (EVs), including brazing and sintering for EV battery cooling and electronic controls.
EnPower Solutions Launches eMobility Division and Hires Joseph Fahrney to Lead as SVP
Birmingham, AL – EnPower Solutions, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions and Solar Decarbonization as a Service based in Birmingham, Alabama, has launched its eMobility business unit and hired Joseph Fahrney to lead the division as Senior Vice President, eMobility. Expanding its renewable energy offerings, EnPower has entered...
Ram Brand Confirms Name of First Electric Pickup
Auburn Hills, Mich. – Ram Truck brand confirmed today that its first battery-electric pickup truck will be known as the Ram 1500 REV. This marks the latest step in Ram’s journey to bring the best electrified options to market. “At Ram, we started a revolution last year as...
Volta Inc. Joins Ad Net Zero as Founding Partner for USA Chapter
NEW YORK – Volta Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) charging and media company, has announced it will join Ad Net Zero as a founding partner for its new USA chapter. Ad Net Zero is an international organization focused on decarbonizing the advertising industry and using marketing to encourage consumers to switch to more sustainable products and services.
Hyundai Launches Evolve+: A New Electric Vehicle Subscription Service for the Modern Driver
CHICAGO – Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Capital America have jointly announced the launch of their new Evolve+ electric vehicle (EV) subscription service at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The subscription service provides customers with the flexibility and affordability to drive Hyundai’s latest EVs without committing to a purchase or longer-term lease.
Endera Wins California’s Largest Statewide Purchasing Contract for Electric Buses
LOS ANGELES, CA – The Basin Transit Authority (MBTA) has authorized Endera to provide the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT) with their B-Series all-electric buses. This marks the largest statewide purchasing contract for electric buses in U.S. history, with up to 1,000 electric shuttles to be procured through Endera’s distribution partner, Coachwest Luxury & Performance Motorcars.
Lunaz Design unveils world’s rarest fully electric classic car: the 1961 Bentley S2 Continental
U.K. – British company, Lunaz Design, has transformed a classic 1961 Bentley S2 Continental into a fully electric vehicle. This rare model is considered one of the world’s most exclusive electrification projects to date. With just a handful of examples remaining, this specific Bentley S2 Continental is now the rarest classic car to be converted to electric propulsion.
