Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Man sells $38 part to enable AirPods Pro case self-repairs, USB-C connectivity
AirPods are a convenient accessory... until the charging case breaks. Functioning earpieces are useless without a case to juice them up. And as one user has detailed, Apple would rather you buy a whole new case than fix the one you have. Well, considering the e-waste the planet's drowning in and the premium price of Apple's wireless headphones, that's an inconvenient truth. But now if you're willing to break your warranty and put your faith in the hands of a clever tech tinkerer, you can get the printed circuit board (PCB) needed to replace the battery in your AirPods Pro case and give it a USB-C port while you're at it.
Ars Technica
MacBook buying guide: The right M1 or M2 laptop for each use case
Over the past two years, Apple has completed an overhaul of its entire laptop lineup. That means it’s as good a time as any to dive in for people who have been holding out on upgrading an older MacBook. But which MacBook is the best one to pick up?...
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Ars Technica
The next Zelda game is Nintendo’s first $70 Switch title
Last night's Nintendo Direct video presentation included new trailers and a few new tidbits about the long-awaited Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. But that presentation didn't mention one of the game's newest "features"—a $70 price tag. The $70 base price—a first for a first-party Switch title—was confirmed...
Ars Technica
Out of the box: Ars’ first impressions of the PSVR2 hardware
This week, well over six years since we last opened a virtual reality headset from Sony, the PlayStation VR2 has arrived at the Ars Orbiting HQ. And while our full review of the hardware and software will have to wait until next week, we can give you some general first impressions of the out-of-the-box fit and finish right now.
Ars Technica
Framework now offers Steam-Deck-sized SSDs, just because it can
Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface owners looking to get more SSD storage than is typically offered (and for less money) have a new, unexpected source: Framework, the repairable laptop company. the need for reputable vendors of smaller-size M.2 drives, the company decided to "add one more line item" to its...
Ars Technica
Unlike the first HomePod, the new model is not a nightmare to open up
IFixit has published a short video of a teardown of the new, second-generation HomePod that launched on February 3 for $299. There's perhaps not as much to see as there is in an iPhone or Mac teardown, but the important thing is that it's relatively good news for repair shops or users who want to go the DIY repair route.
Ars Technica
Valve waited 15 months to patch high-severity flaw. A hacker pounced
Researchers have unearthed four game modes that could successfully exploit a critical vulnerability that remained unpatched in the popular Dota 2 video game for 15 months after a fix had become available. The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-38003, resided in the open source JavaScript engine from Google known as V8, which...
Ars Technica
Android’s upcoming “app cloning” feature will make multiple accounts easy
Android 14 Preview 1 came out yesterday, and while Google is doing its best to hide the interesting consumer-facing features from this early release (either because they're not finished, or for a big I/O reveal), that's not stopping the Internet from finding interesting features. 'App Cloning' is a new feature apparently hidden in the shipping Preview 1 build, and Mishaal Rahman, writing for XDA, managed to enable it.
Ars Technica
FCC approves Amazon’s satellite broadband plan over SpaceX’s objections
Amazon's Kuiper division can start launching satellites to offer broadband service in the US, the Federal Communications Commission said yesterday. The FCC's International Bureau approved Kuiper's orbital debris mitigation plan. This approval was needed to satisfy a condition imposed in 2020 when the Amazon subsidiary received tentative approval for a network of 3,236 satellites in low-Earth orbit.
Comments / 0