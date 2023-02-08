Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans tick up, corn dips on sluggish exports
(Updates prices, adds analyst comment) Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher while corn and wheat slipped in choppy Asian trading on Friday, following uninspiring export data and with traders monitoring production prospects in drought-hit Argentina. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) turned...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybean, corn futures dip on lacklustre export data
Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures were slightly weaker in range-bound Asian trading on Friday and set for weekly losses as uninspiring export data dented sentiment. Soybeans were also pressured by expectations that overseas buyers will soon shift to Brazil, although losses were limited by ongoing concerns...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures mixed, remain near highest since 2015
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. cattle futures were narrowly mixed on Thursday, consolidating around the near eight-year high hit earlier in the week. Limited supplies in the cash market underpinned futures prices. "The packers will have to bid up to get these animals," said Dan Smith, senior risk manager...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat surges on concerns about Ukraine, Russian exports; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday, supported by concerns the grain deal allowing for Russian and Ukraine exports from Black Sea ports could splinter amid escalations in the nearly year-long war between the two countries, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also were strong, following...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans dip on export concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures eased on Thursday on expectations that overseas demand will shift to Brazil as farmers there expand harvest. * Strength in soymeal and concerns about crop shortfalls in Argentina limited the decline in soybeans. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of soybeans totaled 644,400 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, down from 927,951 tonnes the prior week. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total ranged from 400,000 to 1.4 million tonnes. * Soymeal export sales totaled 182,600 tonnes and soyoil export sales came in at 2,000 tonnes. Both were in line with market expectations. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract settled down 1/2 cent at $15.19-1/4 a bushel. * Technical support was noted at the contract's 30-day moving average. * CBOT March soymeal futures were up $13.60 at $495.50 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was down 1.54 cent at 59.04 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Diane Craft)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans edge higher with drought-hit Argentine crops in focus
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were slightly firmer in choppy Asian trading on Thursday, as traders weighed the impact of dry weather conditions in Argentina while also taking into account a larger-than-expected build in U.S. stockpiles. Wheat and corn pulled back after advancing in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains edge up as weather, exports assessed
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures edged higher on Friday as participants assessed mixed crop conditions in North and South America as well as renewed Russian criticism of a Black Sea export agreement with Ukraine. Grains were recouping losses...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures jump on Ukraine, Russia shipment concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract notching its biggest daily gain since Oct. 31., on concerns that escalations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict will disrupt Black Sea shipments, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 28-3/4 cents at $7.86 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended 30-3/4 cents higher at $9.09-3/4 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery rose 13-1/2 cents to $9.30-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 4.2%, K.C. wheat was up 4.2% and MGEX wheat gained 1.0%. * K.C. wheat futures have risen for five weeks in a row, their longest positive streak in nine months. * Ukraine's agriculture ministry has proposed increasing the minimal tonnage of ships which carry grain and vegetable oil from the country via a grain corridor, aiming to boost exports despite opposition from Russia. * Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday that Moscow has not been able to export any grain as part of the Black Sea grain deal struck between Russia and Ukraine last year due to Western obstacles. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought milling wheat in an international tender, with prices reported around $338 a tonne cost and freight. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Agriculture Online
Argentina's 2022/23 soybean production seen at 38 mln tonnes -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean production for the 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 38 million tonnes, down from 41 million tonnes previously estimated, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Isabel Woodford) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentine grains exchange cuts soy harvest forecast again after drought
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday cut its forecast for the country's 2022/2023 soybean production to 38 million tonnes, as farmers struggle with the impact of a prolonged drought. The exchange had previously estimated a harvest of 41 million tonnes, which itself was...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans tick up with South America weather in focus
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Thursday as traders shrugged off an increased forecast of U.S. stocks and focused on the impact of drought on Argentina. Rain delays to Brazil's soybean harvest, which may also hold up corn planting,...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures fall on rain in U.S. Plains
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Thursday, led lower by a sharp decline in K.C. hard red winter wheat contracts after some rain in the U.S. Plains provided a much-needed boost to soil moisture in that key growing area. * Forecasts for rain in Kansas, the top production state for hard red winter wheat, added further pressure. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 7-1/2 cents at $7.57-1/4 a bushel. * The contract hit technical resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range. Support was noted at its five-day and 10-day moving averages. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were 18 cents lower at $8.78 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat dropped 11 cents to $9.15-1/4 a bushel. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 360,000 to 390,000 tonnes of milling wheat in an international tender. * The Taiwan Flour Millers' Association purchased an estimated 48,100 tonnes of milling wheat to be sourced from the United States. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning that export sales of wheat totaled 150,900 tonnes in the week ended Feb. 2, near the low end of forecasts that ranged from 125,000 to 625,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 15-21
MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 15-21 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 15 - 21 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,653.5 3,209.1 1,670.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 306.2 261.1 230 Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm, tight cattle supplies underpin
CHICAGO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by tightening cattle supplies and strong cash trade that continue to push front-month futures to near 8-year highs. "The cash price outlook right now is very firm," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management....
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain harvest 97% complete at 53.7 mln T, ministry says
KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms harvested 53.7 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight from 97% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that as of Thursday, farmers had harvested 11.2 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.79 tonnes per hectare. Farmers harvested 100,000 hectares over the past seven days, data showed.
Agriculture Online
Mexican genetically modified corn spat could affect U.S. sugar trade - report
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's proposed controversial ban on genetically modified (GM) corn imports could impact other areas of trade with the United States, including the large sugar and corn syrup exchange, an independent report released on Thursday said. Mexico's government of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador approved...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures firm; hog futures hold steady
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures edged higher on Friday, with low animal weights supporting prices that hit their highest in nearly eight years earlier this week. "It's a trend that doesn't get reversed quickly, and likely sets us up for lighter weights well into the spring,"...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, February 10, 2023
Wheat futures were higher in overnight trading after Ukraine's agriculture ministry said growers of the grain have all but finished harvesting with production below forecasts. The ministry said farmers have harvested about 97% of their grain, and that output looks to be around 20.2 million metric tons. That's just below the Department of Agriculture's forecast for 21 million metric tons of wheat from the war-torn country.
