Agriculture Online
Louis Dreyfus starts trading in Brazil's free energy market
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodity merchant Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) on Thursday unveiled that late last year it began operating as a trader in the Brazilian free energy market, according to a statement. The company said it intends to expand its activities in the sugar and ethanol...
Agriculture Online
Britain's wheat imports climb but still trail last season
LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Britain's wheat imports picked up in December from the month before but arrivals in the season so far are still running behind the previous year's pace, customs data showed on Friday. Wheat imports for the month totalled 155,353 tonnes, the highest monthly total so far...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-China's speeds up imports of Australian beef, says industry
BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's ports have been clearing cargoes of Australian beef within one or two weeks since the start of this year, much faster than the months taken during the last two years, industry participants said on Friday. The latest sign of thawing tension between the two...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam Jan coffee exports down 28% m/m - customs dept
HANOI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's coffee exports in January stood at 142,544 tonnes, down 27.7% from the month before, government customs data showed on Thursday. Coffee export revenue for the same month reached $310 million, down 27% against December last year, Vietnam Customs said in a statement. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Argentine grains exchange cuts soy harvest forecast again after drought
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday cut its forecast for the country's 2022/2023 soybean production to 38 million tonnes, as farmers struggle with the impact of a prolonged drought. The exchange had previously estimated a harvest of 41 million tonnes, which itself was...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India rates at near 2-year high on firm demand; Thai prices slip
New supplies in March could impact prices - Thai trader. Rice prices stay elevated in Bangladesh despite good crops. Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices extended their rally to a near two-year high on strong buying, while Thai rates fell for the second straight week due to a weaker baht and lower demand.
Agriculture Online
Pilgrim's Pride underestimated U.S. meat supplies, hurting earnings
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pilgrim's Pride Corp, one of the biggest U.S. chicken companies, underestimated meat production at the end of last year, Chief Executive Fabio Sandri said on Thursday after the company reported a surprise quarterly loss. The company, owned mostly by meatpacker JBS SA, joined rival Tyson...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat futures jump on Ukraine, Russia shipment concerns
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract notching its biggest daily gain since Oct. 31., on concerns that escalations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict will disrupt Black Sea shipments, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 28-3/4 cents at $7.86 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended 30-3/4 cents higher at $9.09-3/4 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery rose 13-1/2 cents to $9.30-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 4.2%, K.C. wheat was up 4.2% and MGEX wheat gained 1.0%. * K.C. wheat futures have risen for five weeks in a row, their longest positive streak in nine months. * Ukraine's agriculture ministry has proposed increasing the minimal tonnage of ships which carry grain and vegetable oil from the country via a grain corridor, aiming to boost exports despite opposition from Russia. * Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday that Moscow has not been able to export any grain as part of the Black Sea grain deal struck between Russia and Ukraine last year due to Western obstacles. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought milling wheat in an international tender, with prices reported around $338 a tonne cost and freight. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain harvest 97% complete at 53.7 mln T, ministry says
KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms harvested 53.7 million tonnes of grain in bunker weight from 97% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that as of Thursday, farmers had harvested 11.2 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.79 tonnes per hectare. Farmers harvested 100,000 hectares over the past seven days, data showed.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine seeks higher tonnage ships to boost exports under grain deal
KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ukraine's agriculture ministry has proposed increasing the minimal tonnage of ships which carry grain and vegetable oil from the country via a grain corridor, aiming to boost exports despite opposition from Russia, it said on Friday. After an almost six-month blockade caused by the Russian...
Agriculture Online
New U.S. agriculture trade chief seeks to diversify buyers beyond China
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. chief agricultural trade negotiator Doug McKalip wants China to keep striving to meet U.S. farm goods purchase commitments under the 2020 "Phase 1" trade deal, but told Reuters that he also is pushing to diversify exports beyond the biggest U.S. grain customer. In his...
Agriculture Online
Using drone technology to counter weeds
Drone technology is ever-evolving to help farmers combat weeds on their operations. Successful Farming editor, Chelsea Dinterman, discusses the approach with Jared Roskamp, a BASF technical service representative, and Ben Johnson, a territory sales manager for Rantizo Drones.
Agriculture Online
Argentina's 2022/23 soybean production seen at 38 mln tonnes -grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's soybean production for the 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 38 million tonnes, down from 41 million tonnes previously estimated, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Isabel Woodford) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2023. Click For...
Agriculture Online
Mexican genetically modified corn spat could affect U.S. sugar trade - report
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's proposed controversial ban on genetically modified (GM) corn imports could impact other areas of trade with the United States, including the large sugar and corn syrup exchange, an independent report released on Thursday said. Mexico's government of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador approved...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Feb 15-21
MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Feb. 15-21 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Feb 15 - 21 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,653.5 3,209.1 1,670.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 306.2 261.1 230 Feb 8-14 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,496.6 3,175.2 1,505.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.2 264.0 229.8 Feb 1-7 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,365.3 3,174.3 1,186.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.8 267.7 226.4 Jan 25-31 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,283.2 3,083.7 886.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 267.9 221.9 Jan 18-24 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,719.4 3,977.6 1,174.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 309.5 278.4 221.4 Jan 11-17 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,766.3 3,870.6 1,289.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.1 276.8 224.2 Dec 28-Jan 10 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,160.9 3,420.4 692.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.8 280.2 222.0 Dec 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,333.8 2,686.9 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.4 281.8 218.5 Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Moscow Bureau)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.S. commodities regulator delays traders report again after ION attack
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will postpone again its publication of a weekly Commitments of Traders report due on Friday, according to the ICE exchange and a CFTC email seen by Reuters. The CFTC "has not received all the data required," the agency...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Euronext delays commodities report in wake of ION cyber attack
LONDON/PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Euronext has postponed until further notice a weekly report on positions held in its commodity derivatives, as disruption caused by a ransomware attack on financial data firm ION Group continued. Euronext, whose wheat futures are a price benchmark for the European grain sector,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. corn, soybean, wheat futures fall; exports in focus
CHICAGO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Thursday, with rains in the U.S. Plains easing some concerns about crop health in that key growing area, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also were weaker, pressured by lackluster export data and expectations that overseas buyers will soon shift their orders to Brazil and Argentina as newly harvested supplies from South America reach the market.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat surges on concerns about Ukraine, Russian exports; corn, soy firm
CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday, supported by concerns the grain deal allowing for Russian and Ukraine exports from Black Sea ports could splinter amid escalations in the nearly year-long war between the two countries, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also were strong, following...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago grains edge up as weather, exports assessed
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures edged higher on Friday as participants assessed mixed crop conditions in North and South America as well as renewed Russian criticism of a Black Sea export agreement with Ukraine. Grains were recouping losses...
