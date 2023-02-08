CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Friday, with the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract notching its biggest daily gain since Oct. 31., on concerns that escalations in the Russia-Ukraine conflict will disrupt Black Sea shipments, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 28-3/4 cents at $7.86 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures ended 30-3/4 cents higher at $9.09-3/4 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery rose 13-1/2 cents to $9.30-3/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT wheat was up 4.2%, K.C. wheat was up 4.2% and MGEX wheat gained 1.0%. * K.C. wheat futures have risen for five weeks in a row, their longest positive streak in nine months. * Ukraine's agriculture ministry has proposed increasing the minimal tonnage of ships which carry grain and vegetable oil from the country via a grain corridor, aiming to boost exports despite opposition from Russia. * Russia's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday that Moscow has not been able to export any grain as part of the Black Sea grain deal struck between Russia and Ukraine last year due to Western obstacles. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought milling wheat in an international tender, with prices reported around $338 a tonne cost and freight. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)

