BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E's to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7. If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not missing anything, please report that to us.

BOURNE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO