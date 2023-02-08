ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, MA

capecoddaily.com

Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – An early morning fire has left a man dead and a woman in critical condition. Flames erupted in a home on Post N Rail Avenue around 5:30 AM. The State Fire Marshal and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouty County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. A Bourne […] The post Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PLYMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Driver sent to the hospital after crashing into restaurant in Fall River

A driver was sent to the hospital this week after crashing into a building in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to a single vehicle collision at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tucker Street and Stafford Road. The operator of the vehicle,...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecoddaily.com

Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported. The post Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Drivers escape serious injury after head-on crash in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on in Yarmouth sometime after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Station Avenue at the ramp to Route 6 eastbound. Two people were able to get out of the vehicles but were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic delays were reported in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
YARMOUTH, MA
NECN

Man Dies, Woman Critically Injured After Fire Rips Through Plymouth Home

A man died and a woman was in critical condition Friday morning after a fire ripped through a home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to the town's fire chief. The call came in to firefighters at 5:24 a.m. for smoke inside a building on Post 'N Rail Avenue, Chief Neil Foley said. The report came through a Life Alert.
PLYMOUTH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins

BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E’s to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7. If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not missing anything, please report that to us. […] The post Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford

“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Car crashes into New Bedford home

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building

BOURNE – A fire was reported at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at 220 Sandwich Road just after 1 PM. All students were safely evacuated from the school. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy smoke condition and a second alarm was struck. Initial reports were for a possible electrical fire in the wall […] The post Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
nbcboston.com

BMW Driver ‘All Over the Road' Killed in Route 3A Crash Near Hingham Shipyard

An alleged erratic driver was killed in a violent crash Sunday evening on Route 3A near the shipyard in Hingham, Massachusetts, police announced. Hingham police say someone called them just before 4:45 p.m. to report that a car driving westbound on Lincoln Street was "all over the road." As officers were heading toward the area, the BMW crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive.
HINGHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic

BARNSTABLE – As construction continues on the Vineyard Wind and sewer expansion projects, Strawberry Hill Road–along with other stretches in Barnstable–will have more closures from Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17. Strawberry Hill Road will be shut to through traffic between Route 28 and Wequaquet Lane while duct bank installations are carried out. Ongoing […] The post More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA

