FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Check Out This Foam Eating Box That Just Arrived At Bridgewater State UniversityDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Mom Accused of Strangling Her 3 Children to be Evaluated by Forensic PsychiatristWilliamDuxbury, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Driver seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County causes vehicle to split in two
A driver was seriously injured after crash in Plymouth County that caused a vehicle to split into pieces. According to officials, just after 4:00 a.m. this morning, Hanson Firefighters were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Brook Street at Brook Bend Road. Firefighters found a single car motor vehicle...
capecoddaily.com
Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – An early morning fire has left a man dead and a woman in critical condition. Flames erupted in a home on Post N Rail Avenue around 5:30 AM. The State Fire Marshal and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouty County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire. A Bourne […] The post Man killed, woman critically injured in early morning fire in Plymouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Driver sent to the hospital after crashing into restaurant in Fall River
A driver was sent to the hospital this week after crashing into a building in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to a single vehicle collision at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tucker Street and Stafford Road. The operator of the vehicle,...
Serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closes traffic to one lane, victim transported by MedFlight
A serious crash on Route 9 in Wellesley closed down traffic to one lane, Saturday morning.
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
capecoddaily.com
Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant
SOUTH YARMOUTH – Firefighters were called to the Hearth ‘n Kettle Restaurant on Route 28 shortly after 6:30 AM Saturday. Crews arrived to find smoke in the restaurant. After investigation it appeared a faulty heating unit was to blame. No injuries were reported. The post Firefighters respond to smoke in Yarmouth restaurant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Drivers escape serious injury after head-on crash in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on in Yarmouth sometime after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Station Avenue at the ramp to Route 6 eastbound. Two people were able to get out of the vehicles but were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. Traffic delays were reported in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
NECN
Man Dies, Woman Critically Injured After Fire Rips Through Plymouth Home
A man died and a woman was in critical condition Friday morning after a fire ripped through a home in Plymouth, Massachusetts, according to the town's fire chief. The call came in to firefighters at 5:24 a.m. for smoke inside a building on Post 'N Rail Avenue, Chief Neil Foley said. The report came through a Life Alert.
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins
BOURNE – We have had an increase in B&E’s to vehicles, specifically those that were left unlocked in the Monument Beach area. Please make sure you are locking your vehicles and contact 508-759-4451 with any suspicious activity 24/7. If your vehicle was entered, even if you are not missing anything, please report that to us. […] The post Bourne Police warn of rash of vehicle break-ins appeared first on CapeCod.com.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police investigating bridge strike on Rt. 18 New Bedford
“At approximately, 12:15pm Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford Police responded to reports of an accident on Rt. 18. Upon arrival, officials found that a construction tractor-trailer transporting heavy machinery had struck the bridge on Rt. 18 obstructing traffic for anyone wishing to travel East on Rt. 6 and cross the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.
Turnto10.com
Car crashes into New Bedford home
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A car crashed into a New Bedford home on Friday night. Police said a driver had a medical emergency at about 6:45 p.m. and crashed into a house on Shawmut Avenue. Video from one of the residents showed debris throughout the inside of the...
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
capecoddaily.com
Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A restaurant worker reportedly suffered burns Saturday afternoon. Rescuers were called to the restaurant at the Crown & Anchor motor inn on Commerical Street about 5 PM. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. The post Restaurant worker suffers burns in Provincetown appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building
BOURNE – A fire was reported at the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School at 220 Sandwich Road just after 1 PM. All students were safely evacuated from the school. Firefighters arrived to find a heavy smoke condition and a second alarm was struck. Initial reports were for a possible electrical fire in the wall […] The post Bulletin: Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School evacuated after reports of fire in the building appeared first on CapeCod.com.
nbcboston.com
BMW Driver ‘All Over the Road' Killed in Route 3A Crash Near Hingham Shipyard
An alleged erratic driver was killed in a violent crash Sunday evening on Route 3A near the shipyard in Hingham, Massachusetts, police announced. Hingham police say someone called them just before 4:45 p.m. to report that a car driving westbound on Lincoln Street was "all over the road." As officers were heading toward the area, the BMW crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive.
capecoddaily.com
More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic
BARNSTABLE – As construction continues on the Vineyard Wind and sewer expansion projects, Strawberry Hill Road–along with other stretches in Barnstable–will have more closures from Monday, February 13 through Friday, February 17. Strawberry Hill Road will be shut to through traffic between Route 28 and Wequaquet Lane while duct bank installations are carried out. Ongoing […] The post More Vineyard Wind, Sewer Work to Impact Barnstable Traffic appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
MBTA Transit Police: 15 year old arrested, 2nd teen sought after both allegedly attacked man on train
A teenager was arrested and another is being sought by MBTA Transit Police after a man was assaulted aboard a train on Wednesday. In a social media post, the police department said TPD officers at Ruggles station were alerted just before 2:30 p.m. about the assault. According to police, two...
fallriverreporter.com
Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized
A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Dorchester after a Loaded Firearm is Recovered after a Traffic Stop
At about 2:57 PM, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, officers assigned to the District B-3 Anti-Crime Unit (Mattapan), conducted a traffic stop in the area of 182 Callender Street, resulting in the arrests of Kqualeke Simplisse, 18, of Dorchester, on firearm charges and Malachi Auguste, 19, of Mattapan, on various violations of the auto laws.
Police: Quincy man arrested for driving over 100 mph down dangerous stretch of Hingham highway
Authorities arrested a man early Tuesday morning for allegedly driving 60 miles over the speed limit down a dark highway where a deadly crash occurred just two days prior.
