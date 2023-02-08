ROCHESTER, Minn. – A task force is being formed to identify the long term issues confronting downtown Rochester after the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic was a disrupter to many aspects of our national, state, and local economies. How and where people work, shop, and participate in activities has changed,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “While downtown Rochester has and will change, there are several opportunities in how we can strengthen and become a more resilient downtown. And we must do this work together.”

