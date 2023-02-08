Read full article on original website
Rochester School Board Set to Approve $14 Million in Budget Cuts
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester School Board is expected to vote this evening on a proposed budget framework that will reduce spending by about $14 million for the next school year. The elected officials met a couple of weeks ago to review the framework proposed by Superintendent Kent...
Large Apartment Project Proposed For Rochester YMCA Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A real estate investment firm headquartered in North Dakota has decided to enter the Rochester market by proposing a large downtown project. The firm, Enclave, has entered into a purchase and sale agreement with the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities to acquire the former YMCA property on the south edge of downtown Rochester next to Soldiers Field Memorial Park. The company is proposing a seven-story, nearly 220-unit, multi-family residential project at the site.
Kasson teen designs Rochester Pride shirts
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Pride is announcing its 2023 Rochester Pride t-shirt contest winner. This years shirts were designed by a 15-year-old from Kasson. Rochester Pride costs thousands of dollars to host and organizers are hoping the shirts can raise money for this year’s event. All money...
Task force being established on the future of downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A task force is being formed to identify the long term issues confronting downtown Rochester after the COVID-19 pandemic. “The pandemic was a disrupter to many aspects of our national, state, and local economies. How and where people work, shop, and participate in activities has changed,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “While downtown Rochester has and will change, there are several opportunities in how we can strengthen and become a more resilient downtown. And we must do this work together.”
Rochester Mayor Norton, City Council member Keane appointed to serve on various national leadership committees
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton and City Council member, 1st Ward, Patrick Keane have been selected to serve on various National League of Cities (NLC) committees in 2023. Mayor Norton will be vice chair of the University Communities Council and has also been appointed to serve...
UPDATE: Unusual Theft at Rochester Business That Is Closing
Pretty sure I had a look of shock on my face when the news broke that the beloved ABC & Toy Zone store in Rochester, Minnesota was closing. A banner was put up announcing the closing and a bunch of "store closing" signs were put up. Unfortunately, a few kids on Thursday decided to make things difficult for ABC & Toy Zone.
GoFundMe page set up for Rochester's Second Street Joe
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a man who has been making “waves” in Rochester for a long time. Joe Johnson is widely known as Second Street Joe for waving flags as people pass him by, but fundraiser organizer Dean Allen says Johnson has had a string of health problems in the past year.
900+ Jumping in Freezing Water at Polar Plunge in Rochester
900+ Jumping In Freezing Water This Weekend in Rochester, Minnesota. This weekend in Rochester, Minnesota, there is a free event that you can watch that I HIGHLY RECOMMEND! Hundreds of people are putting on their brave faces, quite a few will be throwing on some pretty amazing costumes and they will be jumping into some freezing cold water. Yes. This is happening in the frozen land of 10,000 lakes at Foster Arends on Saturday, February 11th.
Olmsted County accuses Rochester woman of swinging lead pipe at student, orders John Marshall to submit security footage of alleged incident
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Court ordered Rochester Public Schools Thursday to provide footage of an incident from May 2022, where the mother of a student allegedly tried to hit another student with a lead pipe during a fight. According to court documents, Rochester police reported to John...
Check Out The New Restaurant Now Open in Southeast Minnesota
While Rochester is having one business close after another, some happy news showed up in a town nearby in Southeast Minnesota. A new restaurant is now open and if you'd like a look at the menu, check below - we've got a photo!. Center Family Restaurant Now Open in Dodge...
Winners of Winona Prize announced
Winners of the English Department’s annual Winona Prize in Creative Writing competition have recently been announced, with Rachel Drenckhahn and Tyler Janssen named as this year’s winners. The Winona Prize has been a writing competition opportunity at Winona State University since 2016 when the donors, Denis and Dale...
Rochester Is Getting HOT!…Or Is That Just The New Mobile Sauna?
One luxury in life that I'm a fan of is a sauna. There is nothing better than sitting in a sauna in Minnesota on a cold, freezing day. I LOVE sitting in a sauna. A Rochester business is bringing that sauna love to their store and showing off Rochester's only mobile sauna. Yes...a sauna on wheels!
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Dancing for the Arts announces 2023 celebrity dancers, including ABC 6 Chief Meteorologist, Chris Kuball
(ABC 6 News) – Dancing for the Arts – Take X has announced the celebrity and professional dancers for the 2023 dance competition. The Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust is sponsoring the tenth annual event as Rochester celebrities go toe-to-toe to benefit youth arts education and public art program services.
Big Lots opens new store in Albert Lea with grand opening celebration Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – Big Lots will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of its newest store in Albert Lea on Saturday. The store located at 2614 Bridge Ave., in a portion of the former Shopko building in the Northbridge Mall, will open to the community at 8:45 a.m.
How did a Grand Meadow man convicted of violent crimes obtain a Mower County gun permit?
(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this week, ABC 6 News reported on a Grand Meadow man’s pending court cases in Mower County. According to Mower County law enforcement, Nicholas Sneed was initially charged with illegally owning firearms and ammunition, based on several previous felony convictions. The Mower County...
First Church Built in Pine Island is for Sale for Under $200,000
The first church built in Pine Island, Minnesota has now closed its doors as a place of worship and is ready for its next adventure. It was built back in 1874 and is listed for under $200,000. What could be done to this piece of history in its next chapter?
Rochester man accused of molesting 15-year-old
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man appeared in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Feb. 9, after allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl in the spring of 2022. Ricardo Jovanny Garcia, 38, faces two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court...
2 teenage boys dead, 2 others in unknown condition after St. Paul crash
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were involved in a fatal crash in St. Paul late Friday night.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened after 11 p.m. along Highway 61 north of Lower Afton Road.A Nissan Maxima was said to be traveling at fast speeds when it veered off the road, rolled and went airborne. The vehicle crashed in the tree line, striking a number of trees.Investigators say that the car came to rest about 40 to 50 feet from the main roadway.The driver, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to Regions Hospital with unspecified injuries. There were three...
Stewartville Man Sentenced to Probation For Rochester Mugging
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man has been sentenced to five years on probation for a felony assault conviction stemming from a mugging that nearly cost the victim an eye. 22-year-old Mohamed Ismail Mohamed previously entered a guilty plea to a third-degree assault charge in the case. He...
