New Hampshire State

WMUR.com

Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best florists in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best florists in New Hampshire. Many say the team of florists at Gorham House Florist is amazing. Cobblestone Design Co. offers floral arrangements and unique gifts for any occasion. 3. Lily Flower Floral Designs in Suncook. Fans of Lily Flower Floral Designs...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Airline Offering ‘All You Can Fly’ Pass to Maine and Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

NH residential market shifted slightly toward buyers in January

CONCORD, NH – The state’s residential market has made some slight shifts toward favoring buyers more than it has the past few years, though prices are still on the rise. The New Hampshire Association of Realtors monthly residential market report shows that time on the market has increased, while percentage of list price paid decreased from a year ago.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Who makes the best coffee in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. To be honest, we were struggling to come up with a good idea for this week's Viewers' Choice. At least until we got our first sip of that tasty coffee sitting at our desk. Inspiration flowed along with the caffeine, and we were ready to start our day!
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Home at Last: Christopher

Tuesday, February 14th — Tonight, we are hoping someone watching will have a lot of love to spare for 12-year-old Christopher. He is curious, and creative, and wants to find his Home at Last. Plus, we celebrate Valentine's Day with a local photographer who has made it her mission...
NORTH HAMPTON, NH
WCAX

New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
VERMONT STATE
informnny.com

New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate

Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
MILFORD, NH
Seacoast Current

More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
nhbr.com

(Opinion) NH’s misunderstood race, ethnicity demographics

The population profile for New Hampshire is often over simplified. Conversation typically revolves around New Hampshire’s population being predominantly rural, older and white. Recently, we’ve seen this belief reflected in the vote by the Democratic National Committee to move away from New Hampshire and its first-in-the-nation presidential primary because of our lack of diversity and their desire to “ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire window,” putting New Hampshire second-in-line after South Carolina.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Possible record warmth moves into New Hampshire

As the latest system moves away, our up and down temperatures continue through the weekend and into next week, with mainly fair skies. Westerly winds are picking up today and gusting over 30-35 mph this afternoon with partial sunshine for southern/central NH while up north some scattered snow showers will develop. Highs will range from the lower half of the 40s (and fall this afternoon) up north, while we'll be in the 40s to mid 50s in the southern half of NH.
New Hampshire State

