dotesports.com
LoL players are already dubbing Aurelion Sol rework a ‘complete failure’
The celestial dragon that is as old as time itself has, after four years of not tasting a single buff, gotten a makeover from Riot Games. Aurelion Sol’s rework went live yesterday, and League of Legends players have a lot to say about the changes. League players have already...
dotesports.com
A Chinese VALORANT league? Ec1s has a new team? George’s Gossip
This is the first installment of George Geddes’ rumor column for Dot Esports, a weekly article series that will cover the VALORANT gossip of the week. The rumor mill seems to never stop churning in VALORANT despite rostermania being over for the past few weeks. The future of VALORANT...
dotesports.com
Here’s all the new CS:GO skins in the Revolution case
Counter-Strike blesses its players with some of the most exciting skins in any game. Most weapon skins are created by fans and make their way into the skin-trading system, making money for creators, Valve, and the people that sell them on. The Revolution Case is the next case in a...
dotesports.com
Riot confirms one of its newest and ‘most popular’ VALORANT modes is staying full-time
The early tests have been a success, and Riot Games confirmed today that “one of VALORANT’s most popular modes” is staying in the game long-term after an extensive but successful test period. In an announcement posted to the official VALORANT channel, gameplay product manager Coleman Palm told...
dotesports.com
2 LCS teams are still missing starting players and their Spring Split fortunes couldn’t be more opposite
When the 2023 LCS Spring Split kicked off on Thursday, Jan. 26, three of the 10 teams competing in North America’s premiere League of Legends esports competition were without their starting roster. In week two of the Spring Split, that number went down to two teams with the arrival of Golden Guardians’ starting mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo, who missed his team’s first two games due to visa issues and was temporarily replaced by GG Challengers mid laner Young Ho “Young” Choi.
dotesports.com
Team Liquid welcomes back familiar face as VALORANT content creator
European and North American organization Team Liquid has re-signed Connor “Sliggy” Blomfield, it was announced today. But the “people’s coach” will not return to his former role, which was filled by Emil Sandgren. Instead, Sliggy has joined Team Liquid as a content creator, he announced via his Twitter.
dotesports.com
CS:GO breaks 3-year-old player count record following the release of Revolution Case
CS:GO has reached a new record of concurrent players today, boasting a peak of 1,320,219 today, according to a Steam stat site, SteamDB. It beat the previous record by around 12,000 players, set in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had its peak worldwide. Back then, 1,305,714 players were recorded enjoying CS:GO at the same time.
dotesports.com
New Street Fighter 6 content won’t get a spotlight at Capcom Cup
Capcom is set to have what might be a record-breaking year for company game sales in 2023, with Street Fighter 6 being a big part of that forecast. However, new information about the blockbuster fighting game won’t be shown at Capcom Cup. Typically, when a publisher hosts an event,...
dotesports.com
Overwatch fans share 4 anime skins they want to see in the game
Since Overwatch 2 revealed an unexpected crossover with popular anime One-Punch Man, fans have been sharing what they wanted to see in the game as the next anime crossover. , suggesting a lot of ideas for specific skins. The user who created the thread kicked things off with a Full Metal Alchemist image they compared to Ashe and Bob.
dotesports.com
Legitimacy of IEM Brazil closed CS:GO qualifier at risk as major tech issues persist
The European closed qualifier for the $250,000 CS:GO tournament IEM Brazil remains plagued by persistent tech issues, affecting multiple teams like ENCE, Bad News Eagles, BIG, and Sprout yesterday, according to HLTV. BIG, ENCE, and Sprout all lost matches to lesser-ranked teams amid reports that the qualifier servers were lagging...
dotesports.com
How to sign up for the 2023 Overwatch League Pro-Am West
Looking to rub shoulders and share server space with the top Overwatch League pros? With OWL “committing to server a wider player base” in 2023 after the free-to-play launch of Overwatch 2, the path to pro has opened up to the community heading into the league’s sixth season.
dotesports.com
Annie rockets to monstrous LoL win rate after 13.3 buffs
Annie was, after almost a full year of mindlessly wandering around Summoner’s Rift and trying to compete with the Yones and Veigos of League of Legends, finally given some love in Patch 13.3. The buffs, which were only supposed to be quality-of-life changes, skyrocketed her win rate. According to...
dotesports.com
Why G2 are the favorite to win IEM Katowice 2023
Six CS:GO teams are left in the running for the IEM Katowice 2023 trophy, but only one of them stands out as the clear favorite: G2 Esports. The European superteam have been playing nearly-perfect CS:GO over the last couple of weeks, showcasing exceptional individual mechanics, confidence, and strategies. When combined, these variables make it tough for G2’s opponents to win a map against them, let alone a series.
dotesports.com
ESL breaks silence about tech issues at IEM Brazil closed CS:GO qualifier
ESL, the tournament organizer for IEM Brazil and its qualifiers, has explained what was causing the technical issues that several CS:GO teams such as ENCE, Bad News Eagles, BIG, and Sprout had to go through during the European closed qualifier on Feb. 8 and 9. “After discovering the issues during...
dotesports.com
Symmetra’s Ultimate is creating chaos in Overwatch 2 after February nerfs change more than intended
Symmetra may have only gotten a minor change in the recent Overwatch 2 patch notes, but the update—which made changes to her Ultimate ability—has been causing nothing but chaos ever since. In particular, doors, payloads, and other environmental objects seem to be her turret’s kryptonite following the Feb....
dotesports.com
Epic Games launches highlight capture program Postparty, offers Fortnite rewards
Epic Games has become way more than the developer behind the popular battle royale Fortnite, going on to develop multiple apps in and outside of the classic game. The developer has just announced a new clip-sharing program for Fortnite and Rocket League called Postparty. This new mobile app will allow players on a variety of devices to share their hottest clips across the internet.
dotesports.com
Forget Warzone, TimTheTatman is infatuated with another Call of Duty game
Call of Duty Mobile may have been released in 2019, but TimTheTatman’s eyes were just opened to the game this week. In a YouTube video posted yesterday, the CoD streaming veteran couldn’t believe what sort of content the mobile game had that was lacking in the console and PC version.
dotesports.com
Apex shows off new Nemesis AR and it already looks like the best gun in the game
Respawn Entertainment gave fans their first look at the upcoming Nemesis AR in action in Apex Legends today—and it’s looking scary. Season 16 of Apex, Revelry, is set to launch on Feb. 14. While the anticipated release won’t be including a new legend for the first time in the game’s history, it appears the community will have plenty of other changes and additions to keep them busy.
