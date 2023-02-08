It seems like whenever there’s a holiday approaching, discounts on Amazon’s popular smart displays pop up everywhere we look. Most of them are decent, but today’s bundle deal on the second-gen Echo Show 8 is great. Not only is the latest Echo Show 8 selling for $74.99 on Amazon — $50 off and its second-best price ever — but it comes with a free Echo Show 5 Kids. Given the latter smart display normally retails for $94.99, the current discount equates to a savings of $149.99.

1 DAY AGO