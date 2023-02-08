Read full article on original website
The Verge
Google wants to help developers make experiences like Maps’ new ‘immersive’ view
Google wants to make it easier for others to make powerful mixed reality experiences with the official release of a new Google Cloud tool, Immersive Stream for XR. The tool lets you scan a QR code or click a link to access a mixed reality experience, and behind the scenes, Google Cloud GPUs will host, render, and stream those experiences to your device, according to a blog post.
Facebook, Twitter, and Other Social Platforms Go Offline
Everything is down. Wednesday afternoon, widespread outages began to affect many of the internet's most popular services, both social networks and otherwise. As of this writing, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pokemon Go, and the McDonald's mobile application a just a handful of the many services suffering from log-in difficulties. According to DownDetector, there's no regional basis ...
The Verge
Realme’s latest co-branded phone is a Coca-Cola-ified 10 Pro
Realme knows how to lean hard into a co-branded, special edition phone, and it looks like that’s what’s happening in its latest collaboration: the Realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. It’s launching in India today, and it’s exactly what it sounds like: a midrange phone with flashy Coke branding.
The Verge
Cloudflare wants to help you set up your own Mastodon server in ‘minutes’
Wildebeest is a new project from Cloudflare that’s designed to make it easier for individuals to set up and run their own Mastodon-compatible servers. It highlights one of the key strengths of Mastodon over centralized competitors like Twitter, which is that anyone can host an instance of the microblogging service that’s connected it to the wider network (aka Fediverse).
The Verge
Fitbit might be working on blood pressure tech, but its future is murky
Fitbit recently filed a patent application (pdf) for a force-sensitive display that would enable blood pressure readings on wearables. But even if patents did guarantee success — which they don’t — the past few months make it hard to be confident in the future of Fitbit smartwatches.
The Verge
Amazon is offering a free Echo Show 5 Kids when you buy an Echo Show 8
It seems like whenever there’s a holiday approaching, discounts on Amazon’s popular smart displays pop up everywhere we look. Most of them are decent, but today’s bundle deal on the second-gen Echo Show 8 is great. Not only is the latest Echo Show 8 selling for $74.99 on Amazon — $50 off and its second-best price ever — but it comes with a free Echo Show 5 Kids. Given the latter smart display normally retails for $94.99, the current discount equates to a savings of $149.99.
The Verge
Thursday’s top tech news: A prime Nintendo showing
Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct showcase was a doozy. As well as new trailers for upcoming games like Pikmin 4 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the company revealed the long-rumored Metroid Prime remaster, and casually announced it would be available later that same day. Alongside it, Nintendo also surprise-released an initial crop of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games for its Switch online service. What delightful surprises.
The Verge
Epic’s new clips app helps you easily share moments from Fortnite and Rocket League
Epic Games has just released Postparty, a new iOS and Android app to help you share clips from your Fortnite games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can already capture gameplay on your own on those platforms, but Postparty is designed to make it easier to save, edit, and share your clips. Postparty also works with Rocket League, though only on PlayStation and Xbox for now.
The Verge
Some Googlers reportedly aren’t happy about Bard’s ‘rushed’ announcement
Googlers are talking all about the company’s announcement of its ChatGPT rival, Bard — and many aren’t happy with how things went. According to a report from CNBC, Google employees are calling the launch of the AI chatbot “rushed” and “botched” in posts across the company’s internal message boards, with many targeting CEO Sundar Pichai.
The Verge
1Password is trying for zero passwords
1Password is announcing today that, one day soon, it will support the option to create and unlock 1Password accounts using biometric-based passkey technology, ditching the feature that is the name of its entire product. “For passkeys to be the way forward, it’s not enough for them to replace some of...
The Verge
7 problems facing Bing, Bard, and the future of AI search
Microsoft calls its efforts “the new Bing” and is building related capabilities into its Edge browser. Google’s is called project Bard, and while it’s not yet ready to sing, a launch is planned for the “coming weeks.” And of course, there’s the troublemaker that started it all: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which exploded onto the web last year and showed millions the potential of AI Q&A.
The Verge
Framework now sells 2TB Steam Deck upgrade drives
Game recognizes game. Framework, maker of the modular Framework Laptop, is now stocking a part for the other easily repairable portable PC that’s been making headlines — Valve’s Steam Deck. You can now buy a 2TB SSD upgrade from the company, and it might be the easiest way to do so yet.
The Verge
The AirPods Pro and entry-level Kindle highlight this weekend’s best deals
Welcome to the weekend, dear readers! Microsoft’s forthcoming, ChatGPT-powered browser and Nintendo’s latest Direct event may have dominated the news cycle as of late, but there were a number of headline-grabbing discounts peppered throughout the week. And while we typically reserve our weekend roundups for new deals, we figured we’d take the opportunity to run through some of the highlights you may have missed — you know, with V-Day coming up and all.
The Verge
Amazon’s sleep tracking Halo Rise lamp is $40 off once again
Buying Amazon’s Halo Rise is kind of like purchasing a smart alarm clock, a sunrise lamp, and a contactless sleep tracker at the same time. The versatile gadget can function as all three and offers great value for your money, especially since it’s available at an all-time low of $109.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy right now.
Digital Trends
Netflix’s new account-sharing rules punish students for being students
As a Canadian, I am now going to be among the first lucky people to contend with Netflix’s new rules around account sharing. As a parent of one university student and one soon-to-be university student, I’m also among the first people who will have to tell their kid — in true Canadian style — sorry, no more Netflix for you.
