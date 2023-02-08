Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
6 of the Best Penny Cryptos With Huge Potential in 2023
Looking to invest in crypto without breaking the bank? In this article, you’ll find a list of the six best penny cryptos that have enormous potential this year. From established crypto market leaders to rapidly rising stars, these coins could rocket thanks to a number of exciting catalysts in 2023.
bitcoinist.com
Russia To Launch $12.3 Million Crypto Mining Farm In Coming Months
The Russian Federation is looking to launch a crypto-mining facility worth over $12.3 million (900 million rubles) in the coming months. According to a report by local Russian media, RBC, this massive data processing center will be located in Buryatia, a Russian republic in eastern Siberia. Upon completion, the data center is expected to house 30,000 mining devices, with a projected total power consumption of 100 megawatts.
bitcoinist.com
Breaking: Kraken Settles With SEC And Ends Staking Services
The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) charged the two Kraken crypto exchange subsidiaries, Payward Ventures Inc and Payward Trading Ltd, with failing to register and offering their asset staking-as-a-service program. Kraken agreed to immediately cease offering or selling securities through crypto asset staking programs to settle the SEC’s charges. In addition,...
bitcoinist.com
Navigating Decentralised Finance: Uniswap vs. Cosmos
Buckle up folks, as we investigate some of the most promising cryptocurrency platforms that could see healthy returns and help those looking to navigate the world of decentralised finance. Read more to find out about the revolutionary Uniswap (UNI) trading platform, the problem-solving Cosmos (ATOM) blockchain technology. Uniswap (UNI): Awe-Inspiring...
bitcoinist.com
China To Launch Research Center For Blockchain Innovation
China has decided to move deeper into blockchain technology after its ban on cryptocurrency transactions in 2021. A recent report from China Daily noted that the country is about to launch a research center for blockchain innovation in Beijing. China’s National Blockchain Innovation Center will work with local universities, blockchain...
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
bitcoinist.com
RenQ Finance (RENQ) Aims To Be One of The Best Crypto Projects To Invest In For DeFi
For investors looking to uncover the most high-potential decentralized finance cryptocurrencies, look no further. RenQ Finance (RENQ) could be the best crypto to invest in during 2023, as the RENQ token presale is making waves in the DeFi space and could produce major gains for early investors. Read on to...
bitcoinist.com
Investors ‘Absolutely Interested’ In Crypto, US Banking Titan BNY Mellon Says
According to the banking and payments forecasts of GlobalData research for 2023, prominent banks will continue to integrate crypto and digital assets into their offerings despite the ongoing bearish market mood. Michael Demissie, the head of digital assets at Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), is convinced that institutional...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Is Not Under Attack, SEC Chair Denies Operation “Choke Point”
U.S. authorities are cracking down on the crypto industry and seem ready to introduce stricter regulations against the nascent sector. Many predicted and feared what now seems to be materializing. The recent bankruptcy filings and turmoil in the industry triggered this response. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Gary...
bitcoinist.com
Venom Blockchain And Maker DAO Join Forces To Launch New Web-3 Oriented Incubator
Launching a new cryptocurrency project often requires some form of fundraising. DAO Maker holds a powerful market position, helping several dozen startups meet their goal. In addition, the team now partnered with the Venom Foundation to create a new incubator for promising Web3 initiatives. Fostering Web3 Project Growth. Raising the...
bitcoinist.com
CME Big Boss Terry Duffy Sees More Growth Amid Crypto Sell-Off
The crypto market suffered in 2022 as many assets fell from their 2021 all-time highs. The bearish trend reduced people’s confidence in digital assets resulting in a panic sell-off of tokens. However, some investors saw the bearish trend as an opportunity to accumulate digital assets and earn later. In...
bitcoinist.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrencies Still Making A Killing Despite The Market Slowdown
The crypto market has been seeing a slowdown since bitcoin’s rejection at $24,000 and its subsequent decline below $23,000. However, there are some cryptocurrencies that have still found a way to register upward momentum even at a time when the broader digital asset market seems to be turning bullish.
bitcoinist.com
LocalBitcoins Closes Trading Platform After A Decade Of Service
Via an official statement, the popular peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading platform LocalBitcoins announced the discontinuation of its service. The company claims that the persistent downside pressure in the crypto market negatively impacted its service capacity. LocalBitcoins Joins The List Of Fallen Companies. LocalBitcoins was created ten years ago as one...
bitcoinist.com
RenQ Finance, Aptos, and Cardano Price Prediction for 2023, 2025 and Beyond
Predicting the next big cryptocurrency success story can be a daunting task, given the volatility of the market. However, with 2023 already showing signs of a promising future for crypto, investors are starting to feel optimistic again. Two projects that are making waves in the crypto world are Aptos (APT) and Cardano (ADA), both of which are expected to make a strong comeback from their recent market downturns.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Explored, Solana Intensifies Crypto Rivalry while Big Eyes Coin Climbs To $24.5million
After a lacklustre start to the week, the cryptocurrency market was trading substantially higher late on Wednesday. Looking a little below to the 10th and 11th positions however, on the cryptocurrency performance table, are two sworn rivals: Polygon and Solana. Both cryptos have been sternly in competition for the much...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Solana (SOL) Recovers From FTX Scandal, Bitcoin (BTC) Holds Steady at New Highs, and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Finishes Its Presale Strong
A lot has been happening recently in the crypto space. The year 2023 came with positive sentiment for many projects as Solana (SOL) recovered from the FTX collapse. Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the forefront with gains, and new projects like Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are following its lead with humongous gains.
bitcoinist.com
AI War: Tron DAO Secures $100-M For AI Project, After ChatGPT And Google Push
In recent years, AI (artificial intelligence) has emerged as one of the most intriguing and quickly expanding technological narratives. The growing interest in artificial intelligence is fueled by its potential to change industries and improve the quality of life for people all around the world. As AI continues to improve,...
