ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery

The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
HOMESTEAD, FL
New York Post

Florida mom of 9-year-old girl beaten on school bus shares disturbing new video of son also being attacked

A Florida mother whose 9-year-old daughter was viciously beaten by a 15-year-old boy aboard her school bus is pleading for justice after a new video emerged of her son also getting mercilessly hit — just a week before. Jenni Berrios, 30, has vowed to pursue charges against the teen and another boy who pummeled her daughter on the bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead on Feb. 1 and also shared new footage of her 10-year-old son being beaten while riding the same bus. The brief but disturbing new video shows the boy cowering into a seat while one...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Fatim Hemraj

In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.

19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
EUFAULA, AL
People

11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen

D'Evan McFall was shot dead in the parking lot of a south Dallas apartment complex on Sunday afternoon A 14-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy she accidentally shot dead while arguing with another teenager in Dallas. The tragedy reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Signature at Southern Oaks apartment complex in East Oak Cliff on Sunday, when, police say, the unnamed girl aimed and fired a gun mid-fight but hit D'Evan McFall, reported NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. McFall was transported to an area hospital where...
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents

Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Boys furiously punch 9-y/o girl on school bus; 1 was arrested

A nine-year-old girl is brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus in footage that recently went viral on social media. The school district said one of the boys has been arrested since, and the girl’s mother said she plans to press charges. In the video, the third-grader...
HOMESTEAD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy