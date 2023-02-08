Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roberto Clemente Book Removed From Florida Schools: DeSantis Strikes Again (Opinion)Enigma In BlackFlorida State
In two Florida cities, half of all home buyers pay with cashEllen EastwoodFlorida State
Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding BoulevardDon JohnsonClay County, FL
8 Jacksonville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyJacksonville, FL
The Kiss of Life: The incredible story behind the iconic photoLord GaneshJacksonville, FL
Related
Teen who savagely beat 9-year-old girl on Florida school bus charged with battery
The 15-year-old Florida boy who was filmed viciously beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus has been charged with battery, officials announced on Tuesday. The sickening, widely-shared video shows the much larger teen and another boy mercilessly pummeling the third-grader, a student at Coconut Palm K-9 Academy in Homestead, last Wednesday as she helplessly tries to fend them off on a crowded bus. Nobody intervenes during the almost 30 seconds of the attack that was recorded by a classmate, video shows. The school’s police officer investigated the incident and decided to issue the 15-year-old boy a civil citation, which Miami-Dade State Attorney...
Florida mom of 9-year-old girl beaten on school bus shares disturbing new video of son also being attacked
A Florida mother whose 9-year-old daughter was viciously beaten by a 15-year-old boy aboard her school bus is pleading for justice after a new video emerged of her son also getting mercilessly hit — just a week before. Jenni Berrios, 30, has vowed to pursue charges against the teen and another boy who pummeled her daughter on the bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead on Feb. 1 and also shared new footage of her 10-year-old son being beaten while riding the same bus. The brief but disturbing new video shows the boy cowering into a seat while one...
Kidnapped teen girl is rescued using SafeUT app, police say
Jonathan David-Epp Simonji, 26, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with kidnapping, a second-degree felony.
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
In 2003, a teen left home with a strange man and never came back. Two weeks later, her mom received a shocking message.
19-year-old LaQuanta Riley was born in 1984 to her mother, Pam Riley, who was only 16 at the time. As a result, LaQuanta was raised by her aunt, Katie Smith. LaQuanta maintained a good relationship with her mom and they kept in touch throughout her life. She loved to cook and listen to music. LaQuanta graduated high school with honors and received a full scholarship to college. She was about to begin her freshmen year studying criminal justice when she suddenly vanished.
Frozen Body of Missing Teen Found Near Her Crashed Car: Cops
Daniela Velazquez, 17, was reported as missing by her mother after she failed to return home.
Two kids died when their dad left them in a hot car by accident. Their mother keeps their shoes.
Four months ago, Marissa Rodriguez's husband accidentally left their twin children in a hot car. Now, she is talking to Dr. Phil about the hard time and how she is standing by her husband. Dr. Phil tells Marissa Rodriguez that she should stay with her husband.
11-Year-Old Texas Boy Is Fatally Shot, Allegedly by 14-Year-Old Girl Aiming at Another Teen
D'Evan McFall was shot dead in the parking lot of a south Dallas apartment complex on Sunday afternoon A 14-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of an 11-year-old boy she accidentally shot dead while arguing with another teenager in Dallas. The tragedy reportedly occurred in the parking lot of the Signature at Southern Oaks apartment complex in East Oak Cliff on Sunday, when, police say, the unnamed girl aimed and fired a gun mid-fight but hit D'Evan McFall, reported NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth. McFall was transported to an area hospital where...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Tragic teen left to die alone at home by parents
Alun Titford, 45, from Newtown, Powys, has been found guilty of gross negligence manslaughter after his morbidly obese teenage daughter, Kaylea, was found dead in squalid conditions. Wales correspondent Hywel Griffith asks how a fiercely independent, funny teenager became the victim of such a crime and died alone aged 16.
'You cannot trust anyone': Victim says he was shot after 4 teen girls allegedly lured him to danger
"You cannot trust anyone," said a man who was allegedly lured to danger by four teenagers. "I just tried to help them. Give them a ride, and this happened."
Father demands justice for daughter who took her life after video of school bullying surfaced
The assault that happened in the school hallway was posted online, followed by online bullying that the grieving father said caused his daughter to take her own life.
msn.com
Mom Tells Teen Son She Sold Fallen Marine Dad's Car, But Secretly Gets It Restored For Him
Marine Sgt. Nick Walsh was so in love with his 1991 Ford Bronco that he vowed to pass it down to his own son one day. But those dreams were seemingly shattered. In 2007, Sgt. Walsh was on deployment in Iraq when he was killed by sniper fire. He was only 26. His son, Triston, was just 4 years old at the time.
Woman marries her own father after rivalry with half-sister who showed interest in him
A woman from Adams County, Nebraska, married her own father after fighting with her half-sister over him. Samantha Kershner was 20 years old when she tied the knot with her biological father, Travis Fieldgrove, 40 years old at the time. The couple met after Samantha’s mother introduced her to Travis as her father when the girl was 17 years old.
11-Year-Old Girl Got in Trouble for Artwork of a Pig in a Bow Tie, Hanover Elementary School Found it Inappropriate
An innocent 11-year-girl at Hanover-Horton Elementary School was doing an art assignment and turned in her "piggie" drawn with a bow tie, and the art teacher claims that a boy came up to the teacher and told her that there were "boy parts" drawn on the pig. The girl drew an innocent bow tie on the pig, but the school insists otherwise.
Teen Dies After Being Thrown From Bull and Crushed at Rodeo
It was reportedly the first time Denim Bradshaw, 14, had ridden a bull at a rodeo show.
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Boys furiously punch 9-y/o girl on school bus; 1 was arrested
A nine-year-old girl is brutally beaten by two boys on a school bus in footage that recently went viral on social media. The school district said one of the boys has been arrested since, and the girl’s mother said she plans to press charges. In the video, the third-grader...
Teen Destroys Parents’ Electronics After He Was Banned From Taking White Girl to Winter Formal
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events explained to me firsthand, used with permission. School events should be a fun, carefree time for students. They shouldn't be worried about disappointing their parents or bearing the burden of cultural expectations.
‘Incredibly misguided’ enraged mom ran over teen boy twice in parking lot and traded in her SUV the same day: DA
A 35-year-old New York mother ran over a teenage boy under the mistaken belief that the victim was involved in a robbery that targeted her son, the local district attorney said in an interview discussing the attempted murder indictment. In an interview with local news channel News 12, Suffolk District...
Minnesota Teen Has Slept In His Backyard For 3 Years
He's done it for more than 1,000 nights.
Comments / 0