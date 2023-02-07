This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.

