Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but that doesn't mean you have to get the upgrade. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
Corsair Voyager a1600 Review: This Gaming Laptop Has It All
Corsair makes PC components, gaming accessories and gear for streamers. It also has a line of gaming desktops. The Corsair Voyager a1600 is its first gaming laptop and essentially combines all of the company's product categories into one device. The Voyager a1600 includes features from Corsair's Elgato streaming hardware and...
Save Up to 35% on a Brand New, High End Sony TV
Finding and buying a new television is no easy feat. You have to take a lot into consideration: what size you want, the features you want, what video quality you want and the most important thing, your budget. There are so many brands and kinds of TVs out there, so how do you filter out what isn't worth it versus what is?
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet
Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. If you're searching for a new tablet and...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
Stay Cool With This Dependable and Adjustable Table Fan That's Just $13
It may still be cold where you are, especially if you live in the northern parts of America. But if you're still feeling the heat down south and are getting hotter as spring approaches, you might want to ensure that you stay cool. You can use air conditioners or standing...
8 Ways to Take Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11
Microsoft no longer sells Windows 10, but you can still use the operating system until Microsoft stops supporting it in October 2025. Afterwards, you'll have to switch to Windows 11. One thing both operating systems have in common is they each offer a few ways to take screenshots. Taking screenshots...
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
The Best Lego Kits: According to the CNET Staff Who Built Them
Lego has been enchanting people of all ages for over 90 years, though they started out as wood pieces not plastic. When I first got my taste of the brick-building craze in 1989, my dad bought a 2-by-2-by-2 foot box full of assorted Lego pieces. It wasn't a real set, but it included hundreds of random blocks that I sorted into tubs before building everything I could think of. I was nine years old, so all I could think of was Transformers. Still, it was amazing.
Get a Thoughtful, Personalized Gift With This Massive Mixbook Sale
While the old adage "it's the thought that counts" still rings true, personalized gifts are always a treat. If you're looking for a special gift for a loved one, consider customizing something with Mixbook. The site allows you to take your personal photos to make photo books, wall calendars, cards, home decor and more. And right now you Mixbook has discounted everything by up to 40%, making it that much easier to afford a truly personalized memento. Even better, you can get an additional 10% off when you use promo code YAYGIFT at checkout (though some exclusions apply). This offer is available now through Monday, Feb. 13.
How to Make Distilled Water for Free at Home: 5 Easy Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
iPhone 'Ultra' Could Be Released in 2024, Report Says
Apple could add a new, more expensive iPhone tier to its lineup, called "Ultra," according to a Feb. 5 Bloomberg report. The new tier of iPhone would be placed above the Pro and Pro Max iPhone models and could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, the report said.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Super Size Me
Toyota debuted an even larger version of its three-row Highlander SUV at the Chicago Auto Show this week. The 2024 Grand Highlander is longer and wider, making room for an "adult-sized" third row and more space for cargo. The styling still reads "Highlander," but there's a lot of RAV4 DNA...
Save Big on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot
When it comes to shopping for a new TV, our general advice is that bigger is usually better than newer. If you can live with a used model, shopping for refurbished TVs is one of the best ways to get a stunning screen in your home for less. And right now, Woot has a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung TVs that you can pick up for hundreds off their usual price. This sale runs through Feb. 28, but Woot usually has a pretty limited supply of used models, and we expect some TVs to sell out well before the end of the month. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
Will Hogwarts Legacy Run on Your Laptop?
The praise for Hogwarts Legacy, a new game set in the Harry Potter universe, is near-universal (albeit prefaced by the controversy over J.K. Rowling's inflammatory comments about transgender people). Out now, the game is available on nearly every modern console system, and also for Windows, where you can get it via Steam or the Epic Games Store.
Amazon Prime's Newest Perk Adds Discount Prescriptions: Everything You Can Get
The world's largest online retailer in January released its latest feature for Amazon Prime members -- a monthly prescription drug service called RxPass that provides generic medications for more than 80 ailments, all for $5 a month. The new perk is the latest in a long line of lesser known Amazon Prime benefits.
Get Our Favorite Mattress of 2023 for Under $1,000 at Brooklyn Bedding
There are dozens of sales going on right now ahead of Presidents Day, including mattresses from lots of retailers. If you're shopping for a new mattress this Presidents Day, you'll definitely be able to score a great deal and save hundreds of dollars on quality mattresses. If you need a little more information on what to look out for when purchasing a mattress and which ones to consider, check out our list of best mattresses of 2023.
Toyota Debuts 2024 Grand Highlander With More Spacious Third Row
Toyota's three-row Highlander already stretches the limits of what I'd consider a "midsize" SUV, but apparently there was still room to go bigger. This week at the Chicago Auto Show, the automaker unveiled the 2024 Grand Highlander. The new model is longer and wider, with even more room for third-row passengers and their cargo.
A Stealthy Galaxy Is Hiding in This Hubble Image. Can You Spot It?
Computers have given scientists a big assist when it comes to finding and classifying space objects in telescope images. But some galaxies are so elusive, it requires human power to find them. That was the case with Donatiello II, a dwarf galaxy spotted by Italian amateur astronomer Giuseppe Donatiello. The...
