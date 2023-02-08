ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

NFL executives expect Giants QB Daniel Jones to earn $35M annually

By Tyler Henry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YdgyA_0kgShFH700

Following the first three years of Daniel Jones’ career, the New York Giants decided to decline his fifth-year option last offseason and seemed unsure of his future.

But Jones silenced the critics in 2022 with a breakout season leading the Giants to the postseason.

As the season went along, questions about whether or not the Giants were going to re-sign him quickly shifted to how much he would cost.

With several difficult decisions facing GM Joe Schoen this offseason, the Giants have made it clear they want to keep DJ, avoiding the franchise tag if possible.

As crazy as it might have sounded prior to the season, it looks as though Jones will command around $35 million annually, two NFL executives told SNY.

The appropriate figure is believed to be somewhere between $35 and $37 million, two executives familiar with the quarterback market told SNY. Another, whose team is in need of a veteran quarterback and would “explore” Jones if he were available, said he’d have a “hard time” justifying a $40 million figure for him. In the $30 millions? “Sure,” the exec said, “but not above.”

With Saquon Barkley and Julian Love also set to hit the open market, the Giants may have to get creative with their deals. They can free up some cap room by extending Dexter Lawrence and reworking Leonard Williams’ contract.

While Jones is likely to occupy a big portion of the Giants’ salary cap, it will be comforting to know they have a reliable piece under center for years to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey finishes 2nd for Comeback Player of the Year award

The Carolina Panthers had this year’s runner-up for The Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award . . . for six games. On Thursday night, the honors—at NFL Honors—went to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith’s inspiring 2022 campaign—one in which he passed for 4,281 yards, 30 touchdowns and a league-leading 69.8-percent completion rate—earned him 28 first-place votes en route to the hardware.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kelly Clarkson hilariously roasted Tom Brady with a cover of ‘Since U Been Gone’ at the NFL Honors

Kelly Clarkson hosted the 2023 NFL Honors on Thursday and, as expected, gave fans a performance to remember with a roast of Tom Brady to boot. The singer-songwriter turned television personality became the first woman to host the event and came out firing with some incredible burns in her opening monologue. Given Clarkson’s prestigious singing career, it was no surprise that she’d eventually break out into song during the event.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Eagles free agents the Saints should be watching in Super Bowl LVII

It must be nice to be a Philadelphia Eagles fan. Their team is competing in Super Bowl LVII while holding onto a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL draft thanks to last year’s trade with the New Orleans Saints, which will help keep the Eagles right in the mix next season. But the free agency signing period rolls through the league first, and Philadelphia could have a hard time holding onto all of their players on expiring contracts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams that make sense for Lamar Jackson if Baltimore actually trades him

The possibility of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson being traded next month seems to be growing. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo released an intriguing report on Saturday about Jackson’s ongoing contract negotiations with Baltimore. While the team has publicly affirmed a desire to keep Jackson in the fold, the report suggests that “other teams could tempt Baltimore to trade the former NFL MVP for a windfall of draft picks.”
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
267K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy