Becoming a successful entrepreneur is not a one-day journey. It requires vast knowledge and skills to make it in any industry. In some cases, entrepreneurs lack the necessary skills, training, and mentorship to navigate through the competitive market. Jen Gottlieb is the co-founder of Super Connector Media, an award-winning online education, events, and training company that teaches business owners how to build profitable brands. It is one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and specializes in hosting life-changing live events and creating business and personal transformation through online education and coaching programs.

2 DAYS AGO