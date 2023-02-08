ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Pop Goes the Maesu!

Pop Goes the Maesu!: Atlanta-bred, L.A.-based singer, songwriter and producer Maesu (pronounced May-soo) pops onto our Zoom interview like a blur of pink. Sharply dressed and looking dapper in a pink jacket and similarly colored sunglasses, the man obviously pays a lot of attention to his appearance. He is, after...
15 Artists To Watch in 2023

It can be hard for music fans to find new artists that they relate to in such a saturated market! That is why with help from partners we put together this list of up and coming artists who deserve more exposure for their hard work and dedication, here are 15 Artists to watch in 2023.
Gochi Ez

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.
Take a Tour Inside the Fabulous 2023 GRAMMY’s Gift Lounge

The 65th GRAMMY Awards was another one for the ages. And for over two decades, Lash Fary and his devoted team have been selecting the official presenter and performer gifts. This year, Fary made certain that the gifting experience for the 65th GRAMMY Awards was remarkable, with top-of-the-line cosmetics, hair and skin products, food, snacks, wines, accents, clothes, toys and gadgets.
Jen Gottlieb Helps Entrepreneurs Make a Bigger Impact

Becoming a successful entrepreneur is not a one-day journey. It requires vast knowledge and skills to make it in any industry. In some cases, entrepreneurs lack the necessary skills, training, and mentorship to navigate through the competitive market. Jen Gottlieb is the co-founder of Super Connector Media, an award-winning online education, events, and training company that teaches business owners how to build profitable brands. It is one of the fastest-growing private companies in America and specializes in hosting life-changing live events and creating business and personal transformation through online education and coaching programs.
Amyl and the Sniffers Heat up The Vermont

Fronted by audacious frontperson Amy Taylor, Amyl –whose name references Amyl Nitrate aka “poppers”– are known for their wild live shows, something that is conveyed on record but only sonically. The music is full of rants, snarls and licks and it’s substantially more invigorating in the flesh.
