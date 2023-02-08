Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Related
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
Famous Japanese chain Kajiken opens first Bay Area ramen shop
Kajiken is a world-renowned Japanese chain offering the Bay Area a rare kind of ramen.
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
The forgotten Bay Area train route to Tahoe that beat all the traffic
The Bay Area once had a ski train to Tahoe in the 1930s equipped with a well-stocked bar.
San Francisco restaurateur spent $60,000 to soundproof after complaints
"It's not my goal to hurt anyone."
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is
The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
'San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back,' mayor proclaims
San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city's downtown, "as we know it," is "not coming back."
Silicon Valley
60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries
The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
sfstandard.com
Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It
Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
oaklandside.org
Cult-fave dumpling spot lands in Rockridge
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
These Northern Calif. counties are 'hot spots' for disease-carrying ticks
Local tick populations could explode following this winter's storms.
After vowing never to return, Dave Chappelle set to play Bay Area festival
Chappelle emceed the inaugural festival last year.
sfstandard.com
A ‘Chinese Sinatra’ and the World’s Rudest Waiter: Reinventing the Golden Era of One of SF’s Oldest Neighborhoods
The Golden Era of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the 1930s-60s conjures images of old Hollywood and boozy bars, when the neighborhood had the largest concentration of Chinese-owned nightclubs in the country and one of the biggest Chinese populations outside of Asia. With names like the Forbidden City, the Chinese...
Silicon Valley
Local buyer grabs big hunk of Richmond land for more than $100 million
RICHMOND — A big hunk of land in Richmond where an industrial and logistics center is being built has been bought by a local real estate firm in a deal that tops $100 million. San Rafael-based Pell Development bought the 20.7-acre Richmond property, according to documents filed on Feb....
Don't drive to Tahoe on any Friday in February, travel experts say
Driving to Tahoe? Here's when Waze, Caltrans and tourism officials suggest leaving.
What earthquake like Turkey could mean for Bay Area
Thousands of buildings have collapsed in the aftermath of the Turkey magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes. But what would a series of similar quakes mean for the Bay Area?
These Restaurants Serve The Best Lobster Roll In California
Here's where you can find them.
Comments / 0