ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays

Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Cliff House Getting A New Restaurant, But No One Knows What It Is

The state of California rejected Oakland’s housing element plan, adding it to the list of Bay Area cities that did not get their housing plans approved in time. Oakland’s plan to build 26,000 new units was deemed inadequate by the California Department of Housing and Community Development, which said the city wasn't adding enough low-income housing to wealthy neighborhoods. [Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

60 Black-owned Bay Area restaurants, bakeries, coffeehouses, caterers and wineries

The Bay Area is home to a rich tapestry of restaurants and other food-based enterprises owned by Black chefs and entrepreneurs. Here’s a list by geographic area of many in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. Know of others? Let us know via the comment field at the end of the article and we’ll add them to the list.
sfstandard.com

Downtown San Francisco Is Dead. Here’s the Plan To Save It

Mayor London Breed’s road map for San Francisco’s Downtown is accompanied by an acknowledgment that the fat, happy era is over. Before the pandemic, the city’s central business district was responsible for nearly 70% of jobs in the city and much of the city’s tax base. But then remote work smashed headlong into that status quo, leaving an office vacancy crisis, a drop in public transit ridership and a decline in foot traffic that has weakened the city’s traditional economic engine.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Cult-fave dumpling spot lands in Rockridge

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Local buyer grabs big hunk of Richmond land for more than $100 million

RICHMOND — A big hunk of land in Richmond where an industrial and logistics center is being built has been bought by a local real estate firm in a deal that tops $100 million. San Rafael-based Pell Development bought the 20.7-acre Richmond property, according to documents filed on Feb....
RICHMOND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy