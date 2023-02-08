Read full article on original website
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
