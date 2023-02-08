ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Related
fox35orlando.com

Osceola deputies ID man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has released the identities of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide in St. Cloud. Deputies identified the suspect, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as 26-year-old Trace Woxberg, and the woman as 19-year-old Hanna Riggins. A medical examiner revealed she died from blunt force trauma.
SAINT CLOUD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Harding High School student fatally stabbed by another student: St. Paul police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a 15-year-old student was fatally stabbed by another student at Harding High School on Friday. Authorities said the school followed its safety procedures and went into lockdown at approximately 11:45 a.m. Friday. Police were called to the school, and when they arrived, they found school staff members providing aid to a 15-year-old boy who had "apparent stab wounds," Sgt. Mike Ernster of the St. Paul Police Department said during a news conference on Friday.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox35orlando.com

Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe

Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
GARFIELD, MN
fox35orlando.com

No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10

NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying the new rule will go into effect March...
TINTON FALLS, NJ
fox35orlando.com

Florida woman spends $20, wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket from gas station

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman walked into a gas station and bought a $20 scratch-off ticket. She ended up becoming a millionaire. Lourdes Fernandez Bou, 48, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game. She bought her winning ticket from Speedway, located at 4500 13th Street in St. Cloud.
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man claims $1 million from lottery scratch-off

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man won a million-dollar top prize from a $50 lottery scratch-off game. The Florida Lottery said Darrin Thorpe, 53, bought his winning $1 million 500X THE CASH ticket from a Circle K, located at 400 Southeast Port St. Lucie Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Bill would repeal the Florida's longstanding no-fault auto insurance system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Senate Republican on Wednesday filed a proposal that would repeal the state’s longstanding no-fault auto insurance system. Sen. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed a repeal bill (SB 586) that is identical to a House version (HB 429) filed last month by Rep. Danny Alvarez, R-Hillsborough County. Grall, who was elected to the Senate last year, helped lead efforts to try to repeal the no-fault system when she served in the House.
FLORIDA STATE

