Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Universal school meal bill passes Minnesota House
The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday night that will guarantee breakfast and lunch for students across the state. While free and reduced-price lunch programs already exist, many Minnesota families who experience food insecurity currently don’t qualify. To read the full story, visit the.
boreal.org
'Clearopathtra' wins for NE Minnesota snowplow name, joins 'Blizzo' and others
From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - February 9, 2023. Yer a Blizzard, Harry and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced today. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.
boreal.org
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northeast Minnesota
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports he and other local officers attended the annual snowmobile fun run. The majority of those attending showed very responsible and safe operation for what turned out to be one of the nicest days in weeks. Violations included excessive snowmobile speed, failure to transfer snowmobile registration, and failure to display current snowmobile registration.
boreal.org
The only thing predictable about this winter's ice? Its unpredictability
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends at least 4 inches of ice to walk, and at least 5 inches for a snowmobile or an ATV. Up to a foot of ice can support a car, but an SUV needs more than that to support it. Those guidelines, though, really...
boreal.org
Crews discover 153-year-old shipwreck in Lake Superior
Photo: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society - The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced the discovery of the 144-foot Barquentine "Nucleus," which sank on sank on Sept. 14, 1869, in Lake Superior. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announced the discovery of the 144-foot Barquentine "Nucleus," which sank more than...
boreal.org
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars. The suspect was taken into custody shortly around 6 p.m. Wednesday. To read the full story, visit the.
boreal.org
Ham the adventure cat takes on the Gunflint Trail
Ham the cat and his mom Rachel has been going on adventures for a little over a year now. He’s back home in the Twin Cities after their trip to the Gunflint Trail. Together they’ve biked, kayaked, and visited art exhibits. Along the way they’ve amassed quite the social media following. With the Instagram handle @hampurrburgerhelper.
Comments / 1