Chicago, IL

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
Temporary Bally’s Casino At Medinah Temple Gets Key Approval From State Gaming Board

DOWNTOWN — The Illinois Gaming Board approved key licenses for River North’s Medinah Temple on Thursday, a first step for the temporary casino to open. The board unanimously approved supplier licenses for two entities related to Medinah Temple: Medinah Building LLC and Medinah Holdings LLC. The entities cover the site’s building and the land it’s on, the gaming board confirmed.
MEDINAH, IL
Ald. Brian Hopkins, Sailing Into 3rd Term Unopposed, Throws Support Behind Paul Vallas For Mayor

DOWNTOWN — Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is eager to serve his next term under a new mayor, bring a bigger library to Streeterville and overhaul how City Council draws its wards. Hopkins is the sole candidate in the 2nd Ward race, assuring him his third City Council term. Hopkins won a tight runoff to succeed former Ald. Bob Fioretti in 2015, and he has been unopposed in both his reelection bids.
CHICAGO, IL
Clark Street In Uptown Could Get Protected Bike Lanes, Public Spaces And Less Parking As Part Of Master Plan

UPTOWN — A draft plan for Clark Street in Uptown includes proposals to add protected bike lanes, public spaces and improved pedestrian amenities. The Department of Planning and Development released its draft plan under the Clark Street Crossroads study, which looks to provide a planning guide for Clark Street from Montrose to Foster avenues.
CHICAGO, IL
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old

For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
ILLINOIS STATE
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
The Town of Cicero Approves Invoices For Electrical Repairs and Updates To Parking and Towing Enforcement

The Town of Cicero board of Trustees and President Larry Dominick met on January 10, 2023 for the first board meeting of the year. The agenda items approved included an $890,000 loan to the Consolidated Emergency Response Center of Cook County, invoices for electrical service line repairs, and various changes to the town code of ordinances regarding parking enforcement and towing.
CICERO, IL
Chicago's Newberry Museum unveils 'treasure' of photos depicting Black History

CHICAGO (CBS) –It's Black history in living color. The Newberry Library in Chicago has acquired rare images from a critical period in U.S. history, early in the 20th century.They're not on display, but as CBS 2's Joe Donlon learned, they're free and available for everyone.The contents of a box had long been a mystery, but now, it's unlocked to the public and revealing 100 years of history."This is the box that it was originally carried around in in the 1920s and that it came to us in," said Will Hanson, curator of Newberry Library. "It really is like a treasure...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

