Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
'We are tired of this': Evanston village meeting grows contentious when discussing proposed housing development
Landlords and others testified during a meeting of the Land Use Commission about the plan for a 44-unit, five-story building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1811 to 1815 Church Street.
What Do Chicago Alderpeople Do? Here’s More On The Mini Mayors You’re Voting On Feb. 28
CHICAGO — Alderman, alderwoman, alderperson — Chicago’s City Council members have gone by a lot of different names over the years. But as the Feb. 28 municipal election approaches, their exact duties and responsibilities might get lost in the political horserace. So, what exactly does an alderperson...
Temporary Bally’s Casino At Medinah Temple Gets Key Approval From State Gaming Board
DOWNTOWN — The Illinois Gaming Board approved key licenses for River North’s Medinah Temple on Thursday, a first step for the temporary casino to open. The board unanimously approved supplier licenses for two entities related to Medinah Temple: Medinah Building LLC and Medinah Holdings LLC. The entities cover the site’s building and the land it’s on, the gaming board confirmed.
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
Ald. Brian Hopkins, Sailing Into 3rd Term Unopposed, Throws Support Behind Paul Vallas For Mayor
DOWNTOWN — Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is eager to serve his next term under a new mayor, bring a bigger library to Streeterville and overhaul how City Council draws its wards. Hopkins is the sole candidate in the 2nd Ward race, assuring him his third City Council term. Hopkins won a tight runoff to succeed former Ald. Bob Fioretti in 2015, and he has been unopposed in both his reelection bids.
Low Property Tax Collection Rates in South Suburbs Have Devastating Effects on Community Services, Research Finds
Low property tax collection rates in the south suburbs are having devastating effects on services offered to communities, according to recent research from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office. The lowest property tax collection rate was 29% in Ford Heights. That’s followed by Robbins, where the rate jumped to 49%....
City Club of Chicago: Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox
February 7, 2023 Commissioner Maurice Cox – Department of Planning and Development – City of Chicago City Club event description: Commissioner Maurice Cox Maurice D. Cox was appointed Commissioner of the Department of Planning and Development (DPD) by Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and confirmed by the City Council on October 16, 2019. Celebrated for his […]
Black-owned Chicago brewery Moor's beer business is booming: 'We're growing very rapidly'
Moor's beer is currently available for purchase at Mariano's, Jewel, Whole Foods, Binny's as well as Kimbark Beverage Shoppe in Hyde Park.
New ‘community development grants’ announced by Mayor Lightfoot, city and community leaders
CHICAGO — A group of city and community leaders are set to announce a new round of grant awards Friday. According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, an event is being held at Chicago Market to award “community development grants.” The announcement is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. According to […]
Gentrification, affordable housing key issues as voters elect new aldermen in 26th, 30th Ward races
Gentrification and affordable housing are key issues on the Northwest Side as voters in two of Chicago's heavily Latino wards select replacements for longtime retiring aldermen.
Clark Street In Uptown Could Get Protected Bike Lanes, Public Spaces And Less Parking As Part Of Master Plan
UPTOWN — A draft plan for Clark Street in Uptown includes proposals to add protected bike lanes, public spaces and improved pedestrian amenities. The Department of Planning and Development released its draft plan under the Clark Street Crossroads study, which looks to provide a planning guide for Clark Street from Montrose to Foster avenues.
What’s the Oldest Business in Illinois? Hint – It’s 186 Years Old
For a business to celebrate 186 years is such an accomplishment, but to also be named the oldest in all of Illinois is also a huge achievement. From a salon in Montana, a funeral home in Nebraska, and a paint shop in South Dakota these are just some of the oldest stores/shops in America. In Illinois, that honor belongs to a jewelry who's been selling diamond, jewelry, gifts, and watch for 186 years. C.D. Peacock Jeweler has had its doors open since 1837, and they've been through a lot. The market crashed, the global pandemic and even the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 survived it all. Which destroyed everything except for the jeweler's vault, it remain untouched and in tack which help the owners rebuild quickly to get the store open again.
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
ciceroindependiente.com
The Town of Cicero Approves Invoices For Electrical Repairs and Updates To Parking and Towing Enforcement
The Town of Cicero board of Trustees and President Larry Dominick met on January 10, 2023 for the first board meeting of the year. The agenda items approved included an $890,000 loan to the Consolidated Emergency Response Center of Cook County, invoices for electrical service line repairs, and various changes to the town code of ordinances regarding parking enforcement and towing.
Chicago's Newberry Museum unveils 'treasure' of photos depicting Black History
CHICAGO (CBS) –It's Black history in living color. The Newberry Library in Chicago has acquired rare images from a critical period in U.S. history, early in the 20th century.They're not on display, but as CBS 2's Joe Donlon learned, they're free and available for everyone.The contents of a box had long been a mystery, but now, it's unlocked to the public and revealing 100 years of history."This is the box that it was originally carried around in in the 1920s and that it came to us in," said Will Hanson, curator of Newberry Library. "It really is like a treasure...
Car window tinting laws are complicated. Here’s what you need to know.
For Curious City listener Erin Alexander, tinting her car windows poses a conundrum. “I really want to tint my windows,” she explained, “but I don’t want the dreaded $250 ticket!”. So she asked Curious City: What exactly are the laws governing car window tinting in Chicago? If...
blockclubchicago.org
A Robot Can Serve You A Jerk Chicken Pop Tart When Oooh Wee It Is Opens Next Month In Hyde Park
HYDE PARK — From jerk eggrolls to jerk tacos to jerk Philly cheesesteaks, Chicagoans prove time and time again they can, and will, jerk any food item in existence. The mad scientists at Oooh Wee It Is will continue that legacy when the soul food restaurant opens next month in Hyde Park with jerk chicken Pop-Tarts on the menu.
Comments / 1