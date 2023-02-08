DOWNTOWN — Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is eager to serve his next term under a new mayor, bring a bigger library to Streeterville and overhaul how City Council draws its wards. Hopkins is the sole candidate in the 2nd Ward race, assuring him his third City Council term. Hopkins won a tight runoff to succeed former Ald. Bob Fioretti in 2015, and he has been unopposed in both his reelection bids.

