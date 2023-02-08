ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ald. Brian Hopkins, Sailing Into 3rd Term Unopposed, Throws Support Behind Paul Vallas For Mayor

DOWNTOWN — Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is eager to serve his next term under a new mayor, bring a bigger library to Streeterville and overhaul how City Council draws its wards. Hopkins is the sole candidate in the 2nd Ward race, assuring him his third City Council term. Hopkins won a tight runoff to succeed former Ald. Bob Fioretti in 2015, and he has been unopposed in both his reelection bids.
Developers Scrap Plans For West Loop Hotel, Shift To A 41-Story Apartment Building

WEST LOOP — A West Loop site that was supposed to be a hotel could instead be used for a high-rise apartment building under a new developer’s pitch. The Standard Hotel was supposed to bring 250 rooms, a fitness center, event space and multiple restaurants and bars to 1234 W. Randolph St., all funded through real estate crowdfunding platform Prodigy. The project was OK’d in 2019.
Temporary Bally’s Casino At Medinah Temple Gets Key Approval From State Gaming Board

DOWNTOWN — The Illinois Gaming Board approved key licenses for River North’s Medinah Temple on Thursday, a first step for the temporary casino to open. The board unanimously approved supplier licenses for two entities related to Medinah Temple: Medinah Building LLC and Medinah Holdings LLC. The entities cover the site’s building and the land it’s on, the gaming board confirmed.
Clark Street In Uptown Could Get Protected Bike Lanes, Public Spaces And Less Parking As Part Of Master Plan

UPTOWN — A draft plan for Clark Street in Uptown includes proposals to add protected bike lanes, public spaces and improved pedestrian amenities. The Department of Planning and Development released its draft plan under the Clark Street Crossroads study, which looks to provide a planning guide for Clark Street from Montrose to Foster avenues.
Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say

LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
Here’s How You Can Help The 33 Dogs Who Arrived In Chicago From A Shelter Destroyed By Texas Tornado

LITTLE VILLAGE — PAWS Chicago Medical Center has taken in nearly three dozen dogs from a Texas shelter that was damaged during a tornado late last month. Thirty-three puppies and dogs arrived late Monday night at the Little Village-based veterinary clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. The pooches are six weeks to about 3 years old, are a mix of breeds and have ranging medical conditions, PAWS staff said.
1 Hurt In Fire At West Side Warehouse

GARFIELD PARK — One man was injured Monday afternoon during a warehouse fire in Garfield Park, Fire Department officials said. The fire began 2:18 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Lake Street near the Green Line tracks, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. It was not immediately known how the fire started, but crews could be seen tackling the blaze at the truss roof.
