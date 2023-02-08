Read full article on original website
What Do Chicago Alderpeople Do? Here’s More On The Mini Mayors You’re Voting On Feb. 28
CHICAGO — Alderman, alderwoman, alderperson — Chicago’s City Council members have gone by a lot of different names over the years. But as the Feb. 28 municipal election approaches, their exact duties and responsibilities might get lost in the political horserace. So, what exactly does an alderperson...
Ald. Brian Hopkins, Sailing Into 3rd Term Unopposed, Throws Support Behind Paul Vallas For Mayor
DOWNTOWN — Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is eager to serve his next term under a new mayor, bring a bigger library to Streeterville and overhaul how City Council draws its wards. Hopkins is the sole candidate in the 2nd Ward race, assuring him his third City Council term. Hopkins won a tight runoff to succeed former Ald. Bob Fioretti in 2015, and he has been unopposed in both his reelection bids.
Developers Scrap Plans For West Loop Hotel, Shift To A 41-Story Apartment Building
WEST LOOP — A West Loop site that was supposed to be a hotel could instead be used for a high-rise apartment building under a new developer’s pitch. The Standard Hotel was supposed to bring 250 rooms, a fitness center, event space and multiple restaurants and bars to 1234 W. Randolph St., all funded through real estate crowdfunding platform Prodigy. The project was OK’d in 2019.
Temporary Bally’s Casino At Medinah Temple Gets Key Approval From State Gaming Board
DOWNTOWN — The Illinois Gaming Board approved key licenses for River North’s Medinah Temple on Thursday, a first step for the temporary casino to open. The board unanimously approved supplier licenses for two entities related to Medinah Temple: Medinah Building LLC and Medinah Holdings LLC. The entities cover the site’s building and the land it’s on, the gaming board confirmed.
Ranked Choice Voting In Chicago? System Would Save City Money And Be More Democratic, Alderman Says
CHICAGO — As Chicagoans face the daunting prospect of selecting from nine candidates in this month’s mayoral race, a North Side alderperson wants to explore changing how the city votes in local elections. Ald. Matt Martin (47th) introduced a resolution to City Council last week calling for a...
Longtime Lightfoot Ally Ald. Pat Dowell Endorses Brandon Johnson For Mayor
BRONZEVILLE — Another former ally to Mayor Lori Lightfoot has switched teams. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is endorsing county Commissioner Brandon Johnson for mayor, she announced last week. Dowell, who has served as chair of the City Council’s budget committee throughout Lightfoot’s term, endorsed Lightfoot over county Board President...
Homelessness Crisis At O’Hare Shows More City Support Is Needed On NW Side And Beyond, Advocates Say
CHICAGO — On a recent Tuesday morning, a group of people huddle outside a homeless outreach center at O’Hare International Airport, eager to get warm with a cup of hot ramen noodle soup and talk with friends. A man who only wanted to be identified as Shorty woke...
Roderick Sawyer’s Father Is His Hero. But The Former Mayor’s Son Says He’ll Bring His Own Ideas To City Hall
CHICAGO — No sitting alderman has ever been elected mayor of Chicago — but Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) hopes to change that. Sawyer, the son of former Chicago mayor Eugene Sawyer, is making his bid for mayor after more than a decade representing South Side neighborhoods in City Council.
Developers Break Ground On $100 Million Regal Mile Film Studios In South Shore
SOUTH SHORE — Developers and Mayor Lori Lightfoot broke ground Monday at the Regal Mile Studios development in South Shore, a project officials have touted as a boon to Chicago’s film industry and a way to get kids of color involved in media production. The $100 million Regal...
17,000 Chicagoans Could Get $500 Cash Payment Under City Program
CHICAGO — The city is opening another round of direct cash payouts. Applications are open again for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which gives a financial boost to residents who didn’t get a COVID-19 stimulus, according to a city news release. Another 17,000 Chicagoans can get one-time $500...
Dakotah Earley, Who Was Nearly Killed In Lincoln Park Shooting, Sues City And Police For Not Preventing The Attack
DOWNTOWN — The 24-year-old culinary arts student robbed and shot in his head in Lincoln Park last year is filing a civil rights lawsuit, saying police missed multiple chances to stop the man accused of the shooting. Dakotah Earley is suing Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Supt. David Brown and two...
How To Get Free Home Run Inn Pizza Downtown In Honor Of National Pizza Day
DOWNTOWN — Chicago is hosting a free pizza party in honor of National Pizza Day. From noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, the first 500 people who show up at the Chicago Food Stop, a food pop-up at 875 N. Michigan Ave., will receive a free, freshly-baked personal pizza from Home Run Inn, according to a news release.
Wicker Park’s The Point Sues City Over Extended Closure — One Year After Police Shut It Down
WICKER PARK — The owner of a Wicker Park bar and music venue said city officials have purposefully worked to keep the business closed and violated his due process rights since police shut down the nightclub last year, according to a lawsuit filed last week. The Point, 1565 N....
Clark Street In Uptown Could Get Protected Bike Lanes, Public Spaces And Less Parking As Part Of Master Plan
UPTOWN — A draft plan for Clark Street in Uptown includes proposals to add protected bike lanes, public spaces and improved pedestrian amenities. The Department of Planning and Development released its draft plan under the Clark Street Crossroads study, which looks to provide a planning guide for Clark Street from Montrose to Foster avenues.
Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say
LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
‘Healing’ Vigil Honoring Life Of Tyre Nichols To Be Held Friday At Grant Skate Park
DOWNTOWN — FroSkate, a skateboarding collective that centers queer people of color, is hosting a vigil Friday for Tyre Nichols and other victims of police brutality. The candlelight vigil will start about 5 p.m. at Grant Skate Park, 1135 S. Michigan Ave. Attendees are encouraged to dress warm and...
16-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Shooting Outside Pilsen’s Benito Juarez School That Killed 2 Boys
PILSEN — A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the fatal shooting outside a Southwest Side school in December that killed two boys and wounded two other teens, police said Friday. The boy is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and several felony gun charges in connection to the...
Here’s How You Can Help The 33 Dogs Who Arrived In Chicago From A Shelter Destroyed By Texas Tornado
LITTLE VILLAGE — PAWS Chicago Medical Center has taken in nearly three dozen dogs from a Texas shelter that was damaged during a tornado late last month. Thirty-three puppies and dogs arrived late Monday night at the Little Village-based veterinary clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. The pooches are six weeks to about 3 years old, are a mix of breeds and have ranging medical conditions, PAWS staff said.
Unclear If Man Killed By Cops Fired At Officers, Oversight Agency Says — Contradicting Top Cop’s Account
IRVING PARK — The man whom police shot and killed in Irving Park this week may not have fired shots at officers, police oversight officials said — despite what Supt. David Brown previously claimed. The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Two officers, a 12-year veteran and a...
1 Hurt In Fire At West Side Warehouse
GARFIELD PARK — One man was injured Monday afternoon during a warehouse fire in Garfield Park, Fire Department officials said. The fire began 2:18 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Lake Street near the Green Line tracks, Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. It was not immediately known how the fire started, but crews could be seen tackling the blaze at the truss roof.
