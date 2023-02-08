ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Chicago

At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

Poll: Chicagoans want more help for newly arrived immigrants — despite controversy over South Side shelter

Tanisha Williams believes newly arrived immigrants — and most everyone for that matter — should be treated as your own brother, sister or mother. It’s one of the reasons why the 50-year-old retail worker thinks City Hall should do more to provide assistance to the hundreds of people — many who are seeking asylum in the U.S. — who have arrived in recent months. Many were unexpectedly bused north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
NORRIDGE, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first

It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole

CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

