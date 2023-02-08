Read full article on original website
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Walmart to Close Multiple Locations Across the US: Leaving Behind Food Deserts and Displaced CustomersTy D.Chicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
What Do Chicago Alderpeople Do? Here’s More On The Mini Mayors You’re Voting On Feb. 28
CHICAGO — Alderman, alderwoman, alderperson — Chicago’s City Council members have gone by a lot of different names over the years. But as the Feb. 28 municipal election approaches, their exact duties and responsibilities might get lost in the political horserace. So, what exactly does an alderperson...
Chicago Public Radio
Right after landing a big deal with the CTA, businessman helps Lightfoot’s reelection effort
Less than a month ago, the Chicago Transit Authority — whose leaders are appointed by the mayor — announced a lucrative new contract with a company founded by prominent real-estate magnate Elzie Higginbottom. Just a few weeks later, another company tied to Higginbottom gave a $50,000 contribution to...
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Chicago mayoral election: Paul Vallas pushes back on questions about Chicago residency
Paul Vallas pushed back on a report that raised questions about his residency in Chicago and made allegations that he took a homeowners tax exemptions that he was not entitled to.
At mayoral forum, candidates take shots at each other; Mayor Lightfoot slams moderator
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The nine candidates for Chicago mayor again exchanged cutting words at a mayoral forum Thursday evening – with Mayor Lori Lightfoot going after a moderator for the second time at a forum this week.With about two and a half weeks until the election, various polls are showing candidates closing in.All nine candidates – Kam Buckner, Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Ja'Mal Green, Brandon Johnson, Sophia King, Mayor Lightfoot, Roderick Sawyer, Paul Vallas, and Willie Wilson – took part in Fox 32's Thursday evening forum, which was also sponsored by the Lincoln Forum and the Chicago Bar Association and held...
Questions arise about mayoral candidate's place of residence
There are questions about one of the major candidates for mayor of Chicago and whether he lives in the city or the suburbs. candidate Paul Vallas has claimed a home in the southwest suburban as his legal permanent residence for the last 14 years.
Poll: Chicagoans want more help for newly arrived immigrants — despite controversy over South Side shelter
Tanisha Williams believes newly arrived immigrants — and most everyone for that matter — should be treated as your own brother, sister or mother. It’s one of the reasons why the 50-year-old retail worker thinks City Hall should do more to provide assistance to the hundreds of people — many who are seeking asylum in the U.S. — who have arrived in recent months. Many were unexpectedly bused north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
tourcounsel.com
Harlem Irving Plaza | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Harlem Irving Plaza (commonly referred to as "The HIP") is a shopping mall located in Norridge, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The mall features over 100 stores and a food court. The mall's anchor stores are Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, XSport Fitness, Xfinity, Best Buy, Target, Hobby Lobby, DSW, Five Below, and Dick's. It is one of the oldest shopping malls in the Chicago area.
Longtime Lightfoot Ally Ald. Pat Dowell Endorses Brandon Johnson For Mayor
BRONZEVILLE — Another former ally to Mayor Lori Lightfoot has switched teams. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) is endorsing county Commissioner Brandon Johnson for mayor, she announced last week. Dowell, who has served as chair of the City Council’s budget committee throughout Lightfoot’s term, endorsed Lightfoot over county Board President...
As Congress Theater Crumbles, Developer Wants $27 Million From City To Revive Logan Square Gem
LOGAN SQUARE — Closed for a decade, the Congress Theater is a shell of the gleaming movie palace and music venue it once was. Water is seeping into the 1920s venue, badly damaging the original structure and its ornate details. The plaster walls are crumbling, and parts of the ceiling have collapsed, scattering debris.
Chicago crime: Could transit ambassadors improve CTA's ridership and safety?
Some of the nation's largest transportation agencies - Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Cleveland - are turning to "transit ambassadors" in hopes of curbing crime.
Chicago police superintendent on his way out: Report
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times.
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
Polls Show Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Could Lose Reelection Bid
New polls show Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot might lose her Feb. 28 reelection race in the windy city. Lightfoot trailed just behind former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, a Democrat, and Democratic Illinois Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García in a dead heat race, according
nadignewspapers.com
Kim Foxx may be out in 2024, but Lightfoot’s first
It’s becoming increasingly obvious that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx may not seek a third term in 2024, according to some Democratic Party sources. If that does happen, voters will finally have a chance to get it right. She won’t be on the ballot. “She’s had...
New ‘community development grants’ announced by Mayor Lightfoot, city and community leaders
CHICAGO — A group of city and community leaders are set to announce a new round of grant awards Friday. According to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, an event is being held at Chicago Market to award “community development grants.” The announcement is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. According to […]
Lightfoot refuses to answer questions related to opponent's son
Mayor Lori Lightfoot refuses to answer questions involving a fatal San Antonio shooting involving the police officer son of challenger Paul Vallas.
Washington Examiner
Reparations flopped in this city. Do Democrats still think they're a good idea?
While San Francisco considers $5 million in reparations for black residents, a much smaller program run by a liberal Chicago suburb should serve as a warning sign of what is to come. Evanston, home to Northwestern University, started its own reparations program in 2021, not specifically for the descendants of...
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
Chatham woman complains for years about 'super dangerous ' pothole
CHICAGO (CBS) – A hole in front of a Chatham house has been widening for years. The homeowner tried calling the city, her alderman, but the problem only got deeper.Now she's turned to CBS 2's Sara Machi to get her case moved to the top of the list and city crews finally showed up late Friday to fix the hole."It has gotten bigger and bigger over time and it is super dangerous," said Lavelle Hardy, the homeowner.Hardy has lived on this block since 1964 and with the hole for the past five years."People can't believe it's still here," she said.She...
