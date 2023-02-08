ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri hits game-winner to upset No. 6 Tennessee

It was deja vu all over again for No. 6 Tennessee inside of Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. After losing on a buzzer-beating three at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, Missouri's DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three-pointer from near midcourt to upset the Vols, 86-85. Gholston's game-winner spoiled a 17-point comeback by Tennessee, who has now lost three out of the last four to drop to 19-6 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play.
FINAL: Vanderbilt 88 Florida 80

— FINAL: Vandy 88 UF 80. Florida offered little to no resistance defensively throughout this loss. Vanderbilt made 12-of-23 3s. Florida's offense also crumbled in the second half (no FGs over a six-minute stretch at the end). Gators are 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the SEC. Bad loss. — Gators...
Lady Vols to host in-state rival Vandy

The Lady Vols will return to the court Sunday against in-state rival Vanderbilt in a game that goes beyond basketball to raise awareness about breast and other women’s cancers as part of Play4Kay. “I think it was the first real initiative that the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association picked up...
Vols starting guard OUT against Missouri

Tennessee will be without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James when it hosts Missouri on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. James is dealing with a left ankle injury that he suffered in Wednesday's loss to Vanderbilt. James was unable to finish the 66-65 loss to the Commodores in Nashville after rolling...
