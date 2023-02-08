Read full article on original website
Missouri hits game-winner to upset No. 6 Tennessee
It was deja vu all over again for No. 6 Tennessee inside of Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. After losing on a buzzer-beating three at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, Missouri's DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three-pointer from near midcourt to upset the Vols, 86-85. Gholston's game-winner spoiled a 17-point comeback by Tennessee, who has now lost three out of the last four to drop to 19-6 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play.
FINAL: Vanderbilt 88 Florida 80
— FINAL: Vandy 88 UF 80. Florida offered little to no resistance defensively throughout this loss. Vanderbilt made 12-of-23 3s. Florida's offense also crumbled in the second half (no FGs over a six-minute stretch at the end). Gators are 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the SEC. Bad loss. — Gators...
Lady Vols to host in-state rival Vandy
The Lady Vols will return to the court Sunday against in-state rival Vanderbilt in a game that goes beyond basketball to raise awareness about breast and other women’s cancers as part of Play4Kay. “I think it was the first real initiative that the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association picked up...
'Obviously disappointing': Defensive failures sink Gators in loss to Vanderbilt
GAINESVILLE — Florida’s offensive woes are well-documented by now, having single-handedly sunk the team on several occasions. Nobody is denying it. Not Florida head coach Todd Golden, not leading scorer Colin Castleton. Nobody. Be it 3-pointers, layups, even dunks, Florida has struggled to convert with consistency through 25...
Vols starting guard OUT against Missouri
Tennessee will be without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James when it hosts Missouri on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. James is dealing with a left ankle injury that he suffered in Wednesday's loss to Vanderbilt. James was unable to finish the 66-65 loss to the Commodores in Nashville after rolling...
Vanderbilt lands first commit for 2024 class as QB Jeremy St-Hilaire jumps aboard
Vanderbilt is off and running in its 2024 recruiting class. Coach Clark Lea and Co. landed a commitment on Saturday from in-state quarterback Jeremy St-Hilaire, one of their top targets regardless of position, marking the Commodores' first commit for the new cycle. St-Hilaire is originally from Montreal, Canada, but plays...
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
