It was deja vu all over again for No. 6 Tennessee inside of Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday night. After losing on a buzzer-beating three at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night, Missouri's DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three-pointer from near midcourt to upset the Vols, 86-85. Gholston's game-winner spoiled a 17-point comeback by Tennessee, who has now lost three out of the last four to drop to 19-6 on the season and 8-4 in SEC play.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO