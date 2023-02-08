Even though sporting events aren't notoriously clean or eco-friendly, Anaheuser-Busch is encouraging Super Bowl spectators to recycle, in exchange for an enticing selection of prizes prizes. Those attending Super Bowl LVII can find Cycle reverse vending machines that allow them to dispose of their recyclables sustainably. And in return, participants will not only receive an instant prize, but they will also be entered into a raffle to potentially win NFL tickets for next season.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO