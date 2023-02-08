Read full article on original website
Related
Which cities will host the Super Bowl in 2024, 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles out in the desert for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, with the game taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. Super Bowl sites are chosen several years in advance, and...
Super Bowl 57: Food options inside State Farm Stadium
Executive Chef Sean Kavanaugh says they've been working on this menu for over a year
FOX Sports
The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
NFL Fan Experience kicks off at Phoenix Convention Center ahead of Super Bowl 57
The NFL Fan Experience is an interactive showcase that lets fans immerse themselves in the history of the game.
Players give back to community hosting the Super Bowl
For the children that live in the city of each Super Bowl, Troy and Tommi Vincent make it their mission to use positive language to uplift and inspire young kids.
Old Town Scottsdale's ESPN Super Bowl tailgate party: Your guide to all the food and drinks
ESPN is hosting a five-day Old West style tailgate party at Old Town Scottsdale's Main Street between Brown Avenue and Scottsdale Road. The free event runs 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from Wednesday, Feb. 8 to Saturday, Feb. 11 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Super Bowl Sunday.
Valley airports prepare for final wave of visitors for Super Bowl weekend
Valley airports are preparing for the final wave of visitors for Super Bowl weekend. Sky Harbor expects Monday to be its busiest day with 180,000 passengers.
Super Bowl Spectators Will Be Able to Win NFL Tickets for Recycling at the Big Game
Even though sporting events aren't notoriously clean or eco-friendly, Anaheuser-Busch is encouraging Super Bowl spectators to recycle, in exchange for an enticing selection of prizes prizes. Those attending Super Bowl LVII can find Cycle reverse vending machines that allow them to dispose of their recyclables sustainably. And in return, participants will not only receive an instant prize, but they will also be entered into a raffle to potentially win NFL tickets for next season.
Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 in Phoenix: Here's the lineup and everything you need to know
The 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest hits downtown Phoenix starting Thursday, Feb. 9, for a three-night concert series at Footprint Center as football fans count down the hours to Super Bowl Sunday, when Rihanna makes her way to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for what's sure to be a memorable halftime show. A cornerstone of the Super Bowl fan experience, the Super Bowl Music Fest boasts an all-star lineup with Paramore, Imagine Dragons and Dave...
