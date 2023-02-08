ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

FOX Sports

The Super Bowl draws the rich and famous to Arizona. They aren't staying in hotels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Ryan Liebentritt's phone has a contacts list that a Hollywood booking agent — or frankly, a jealous sports columnist — would love to replicate. He'd like to name-drop, because it is Super Bowl week, and name-dropping might as well be its own sport in the Valley of the Sun with the Super Bowl just days away. But he can't.
GreenMatters

Super Bowl Spectators Will Be Able to Win NFL Tickets for Recycling at the Big Game

Even though sporting events aren't notoriously clean or eco-friendly, Anaheuser-Busch is encouraging Super Bowl spectators to recycle, in exchange for an enticing selection of prizes prizes. Those attending Super Bowl LVII can find Cycle reverse vending machines that allow them to dispose of their recyclables sustainably. And in return, participants will not only receive an instant prize, but they will also be entered into a raffle to potentially win NFL tickets for next season.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Super Bowl Music Fest 2023 in Phoenix: Here's the lineup and everything you need to know

The 2023 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest hits downtown Phoenix starting Thursday, Feb. 9, for a three-night concert series at Footprint Center as football fans count down the hours to Super Bowl Sunday, when Rihanna makes her way to State Farm Stadium in Glendale for what's sure to be a memorable halftime show. A cornerstone of the Super Bowl fan experience, the Super Bowl Music Fest boasts an all-star lineup with Paramore, Imagine Dragons and Dave...
US 103.3

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

