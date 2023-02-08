Read full article on original website
Related
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
Grayson Chrisley had a ‘breakdown’ after parents went to jail: Savannah
Savannah Chrisley says her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, had a “breakdown” after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their total 19-year prison sentence this month. “Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” Savannah, 25, said while crying on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked,” which was recorded on Jan. 24. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he...
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Chase Chrisley Has a 4-Word Response to His Parents’ Prison Sentence
"Chrisley Knows Best" star Chase Chrisley shared a cryptic message on Instagram shortly after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to prison.
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
musictimes.com
Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'
According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
TMZ.com
Julie Chrisley Not Getting Treatment, Despite Sentence to Medical Center
Julie Chrisley serving time at the Federal Medical Center in Kentucky has nothing to do with any health-related issues, TMZ has learned ... despite heavy speculation about why she was moved there last minute. Sources close to the Chrisleys tell TMZ ... Julie's move to FMC in Lexington is not...
Ne-Yo will pay his ex-wife $1.6 million, $150,000 for a new car, and $12,000 a month in child support after finalizing their divorce, says report
Crystal Renay filed for divorce from Ne-Yo in August 2021 after she had publicly accused the "So Sick" singer of having a child with another woman.
The Hollywood Gossip
Catelynn Lowell's Sister Claims That Tyler Baltierra Is In Secret Gay Relationship; Tyler Responds
Prior to this week, most Teen Mom fans had probably never heard of Catelynn Lowell’s half-sister, Sarah Haviland. But these days, Sarah is an inescapable presence in the Teen Mom-centric corners of the internet. On Monday, Sarah criticized Catelynn and MTV for their treatment of her mother, April. Sarah...
Todd Chrisley’s Mom Makes 1st Appearance Alongside Grandson Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Nanny Faye popped up on social media for the first time since her son Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month. Todd’s mother appeared in her grandson Chase Chrisley‘s Instagram video on February 2, where the 26-year-old drove his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment. Nanny Faye and Chase were a dynamic duo on Chrisley Knows Best, and their adventure in the car was just as entertaining.
realitytitbit.com
Robert from My 600-lb Life passed away halfway through treatment
Robert from My 600-lb Life sadly passed away halfway through his treatment. He left behind fiancée Kathryn Lemanski and his mother, who was battling Lyme disease during the filming of his episode. The My 600-lb Life star said “this is no life for anyone” before his process with Dr...
AOL Corp
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky
Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case. Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says.
Why Aren't Jenny and Sumit in '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4?
90 Day Fiancé fans can’t get enough of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 – where “Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted?” asks the network on the TV show’s web page.
Inside The Chrisley's New Prison Life: Todd's Name-Brand Snacks, Deodorant & Meds More Expensive Than Julie's Generic Picks
Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money. As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence. RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but...
msn.com
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Teases Paige DeSorbo Proposal: ‘When She’s Ready to Say Yes’
Craig Conover will propose to girlfriend Paige DeSorbo “when she’s ready to say yes,” the Southern Charm star exclusively tells Life & Style. “We haven't figured out a plan yet,” the Sewing Down South founder, 33, says, adding, “You know, we love each other, and we want to spend our lives together. But her career...
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
realitytitbit.com
How tall is Jovi from 90 Day Fiancé?
Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are one of 90 Day Fiancé‘s success stories. In 2023, fans want to know more about how tall Jovi is from the TLC show. After meeting on a dating app while traveling, Jovi and Yara decided to make their relationship official and move to the USA together.
The Hollywood Gossip
Ryan Edwards TRASHES Wife Mackenzie: You're a Dirty Cheater! I Want a Divorce!
It appears to be over between Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie. It appears to be very ugly, as well. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, the former Teen Mom star shared a meme from something called “Cheater & Cheater Quotes” that states the following:. “I trusted you but...
Comments / 0