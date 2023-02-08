ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Page Six

Grayson Chrisley had a ‘breakdown’ after parents went to jail: Savannah

Savannah Chrisley says her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, had a “breakdown” after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their total 19-year prison sentence this month. “Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” Savannah, 25, said while crying on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked,” which was recorded on Jan. 24. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he...
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
musictimes.com

Travis Barker A Bad Husband? Expert Claims Kourtney Kardashian Has 'Animal Process of Acceptance'

According to a body language expert who spoke to The Sun, Travis is "hypersexual and controlling," and he "dominates" Kourtney Kardashian. The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" actress, according to Patti Wood, plays up to her drummer husband during their numerous public displays of devotion; as a result, most of the time, he makes the decisions.
HollywoodLife

Todd Chrisley’s Mom Makes 1st Appearance Alongside Grandson Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison

Nanny Faye popped up on social media for the first time since her son Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month. Todd’s mother appeared in her grandson Chase Chrisley‘s Instagram video on February 2, where the 26-year-old drove his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment. Nanny Faye and Chase were a dynamic duo on Chrisley Knows Best, and their adventure in the car was just as entertaining.
realitytitbit.com

Robert from My 600-lb Life passed away halfway through treatment

Robert from My 600-lb Life sadly passed away halfway through his treatment. He left behind fiancée Kathryn Lemanski and his mother, who was battling Lyme disease during the filming of his episode. The My 600-lb Life star said “this is no life for anyone” before his process with Dr...
AOL Corp

Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center in Kentucky

Disgraced reality TV star Julie Chrisley will serve her prison time in Lexington, Kentucky, following her conviction in a federal tax-evasion case. Julie Chrisley, 50, was scheduled to self-report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington by noon Tuesday, according to records filed in the Northern District of Georgia. FMC Lexington is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp," the prison's website says.
RadarOnline

Inside The Chrisley's New Prison Life: Todd's Name-Brand Snacks, Deodorant & Meds More Expensive Than Julie's Generic Picks

Todd and Julie Chrisley have checked into their separate prisons — and RadarOnline.com has discovered that the family's patriarch will be living better than his wife when it comes to commissary behind bars, but only if he can cough up the money. As this outlet reported, Todd checked into FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence on Tuesday. Julie turned herself in at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky for her 7-year sentence. RadarOnline.com obtained the Chrisley Knows Best stars' prison commissary list, which shows Todd will have more snacks, hygiene, clothing, and miscellaneous options, but...
msn.com

Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed

Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
HollywoodLife

Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’

Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
realitytitbit.com

How tall is Jovi from 90 Day Fiancé?

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are one of 90 Day Fiancé‘s success stories. In 2023, fans want to know more about how tall Jovi is from the TLC show. After meeting on a dating app while traveling, Jovi and Yara decided to make their relationship official and move to the USA together.
