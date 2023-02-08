Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Chelsea Made A Bid For Independiente Del Valle Midfielder Kendry Paez
Chelsea reportedly made a bid for Independiente Del Valle midfielder Kendry Paez.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Liverpool Look Forward to the Challenge of Dyche’s Everton
In his pre-match press conference, head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on the need for informed and targeted intensity in Monday’s derby:. Intensity is always important, an important part of the game and we never went into a derby and said, ‘Oh, I have nothing to say, it’s a derby, go for it.’ There is always information we have to give and we will give [it] this time as well. We know it’s a difficult game, Sean Dyche is now there and obviously a massive impact immediately, it was obvious. We have to prepare that – that’s what we did and will do in the upcoming days.
Match Report: Chelsea Flatter To Deceive At West Ham
Chelsea put in another poor performance against West Ham today and dropped even more points in the race for top four.
OFFICIAL: Thiago Silva Has Signed A New Deal At Chelsea
Thiago Silva has signed a new contract at Chelsea keeping him at the club until 2024.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
SB Nation
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
After a rare full week to prepare — though we had two weeks off before our previous match as well — Chelsea make the short trip across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. It’s another early game, kick-off just past noon, so hopefully we’ll be awake and ready to get some goals, even, having scored just two in our last six games across all competitions.
SB Nation
Dyche on Calvert-Lewin’s fitness, rivalry with Liverpool and whether he has sympathy for Klopp
The big games just keep on coming for Sean Dyche. A week after beating Premier League leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge Dyche now leads the Toffees across Stanley Park to take on Merseyside rivals Liverpool on Monday evening. It looks like Dyche will have to do so...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku
Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) French league champions Paris St-Germain will make a move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola if he leaves the English club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor...
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Let me tell you something. Newcastle needs to qualify for whatever European competition it is by the end of this season. Not because the club needs to experience any more growth after the Saudi-backed takeover and the board investment in the Magpies organization. No. It’s all about our own thirst...
SB Nation
Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”
The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “The players will be focused on our game [vs Aston Villa]. That is for sure.”
Pep Guardiola certainly had time today as he tackled just about all he could today. The manager spoke on the accusations against the club, match v Villa, his role at the club and much more. Let’s get right to it:. On accusations. “My first thought is that we have...
SB Nation
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Hello friends. That was extremely bad. Don’t let yourself dwell on it. Go outside, touch some grass, walk the dog. No need to let this ruin your weekend. But you’re also here and sure seems like you’re ready to rage-rate some Spurs guys. So I gues it’s time to rate the players.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Sunderland
Sunderland secured promotion back to the Championship last season after four years away from the English second tier. The Black Cats finished in fifth place in League One but won the playoffs, beating Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in the final after defeating Sheffield Wednesday over two legs in the semi-finals. They...
BBC
Premier League: Ticket touting a 'significant and rising' problem
Top Premier League clubs each have between 8-12,000 season tickets, memberships and hospitality tickets under the control of touts, claims a leading security expert. Reg Walker, of Iridium Consultancy, believes it is a "significant, rising" problem that requires "cohesive, co-ordinated action" from authorities. A number of Premier League clubs have...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Former Red Makes Bellingham Prediction
Liverpool’s form has been in the dumpster this season largely due to the play from the midfielders. It’s been long reported that Jurgen Klopp sees Jude Bellingham as the key piece to a midfield rebuild, but would not qualifying for the Champions League throw a spanner in the works? Former Liverpool player Glenn Johnson seems to think so.
SB Nation
Ahead of Leicester match, Stellini confirms Conte’s return, confidence in Forster
Antonio Conte is back at Hotspur Way as of this morning, but it was again assistant manager Cristian Stellini who spoke to the press this morning ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s match at Leicester City. Fresh off of an inspiring and complete home victory over Manchester City last Sunday, Stellini...
SB Nation
Talking Points: Fulham roll out the big guns to shoot down Sunderland’s hopes of an upset
Us fans got a glimpse of what life will look like without Ross Stewart for the remainder of the season and whilst it may now look like there is only really a “Plan A”, all is not lost. Sunderland still looked dangerous with Diallo as a number 9. On the counter, the intricate passing and movement from the trio of Roberts, Diallo and Clarke threatened enough to worry the Premier League visitors.
SB Nation
Liverpool Reportedly Uninterested in European Super League Revival
Two years ago now, a group of Europe’s most historically successful and financially powerful clubs came together to try to form a breakaway European Super League. The backlash, particularly in England whose clubs would have made up the plurality of the proposed new league, was such that it failed.
BBC
'Sancho's quality is something Ten Hag really needs right now'
Leeds' supporters paired Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in a 'you let your country down' song. The pair's careers have moved in different directions since that Euro 2020 penalty shootout loss to Italy. Rashford has now scored 20 goals in all competitions - and 12 since the World Cup, when...
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Brentford: the comeback kids
Arsenal host Brentford at the Emirates. The Gunners are looking to rebound from last weekend’s extremely disappointing performance and loss against Everton. The 7th place Bees are the form team in the Premier League, taking 13 of the last 15 points on offer. Last season, Arsenal tended to let losses turn into losing streaks. When the Gunners lost to Manchester United, their only PL loss before last weekend against Everton, they bounced back by beating Brentford. Here’s hoping they do it again.
