Ohio State

This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What is your favorite place to grab a quick bite to eat? The fast food options available to us greatly depend on what is most popular where we live. For example, In-N-Out is prominently available throughout the American West, but is less commonly seen along the East Coast. Bojangles might be more popular throughout the South than it is in the Northeast, simply because of what locals consider to be the best.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism , the most popular fast food chain in all of Ohio is Taco Bell.

"Ohioans prefer to make a run for the border at Taco Bell above all other fast food. Wendy's, which was founded and is headquartered in the state, comes in second."

Here is what Cheapism had to say about compiling the data to discover the most popular fast food chains in each state:

"TOP Data has compiled information to determine the top five fast food restaurants in each of the lower 48 states. The data was collected from June 12, 2019 to June 12, 2020. Including a few months worth of pandemic quarantine in the study may have contributed to Sonic, a drive-in restaurant, being the most popular in 14 states. That doesn't mean spots like McDonald's or Subway are slacking though, since they both appear in every state's top five."

For a continued list of the most popular fast food chains in each state visit cheapism.com .

