ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Sources: Suns acquiring Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Nets

After three-plus tumultuous years and a second trade request in eight months, All-NBA forward Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns for a package that includes dynamic forward Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowderandfour unprotected future first-round picks, sources told ESPN on Wednesday night. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy