shelbycountypost.com
Prep Report: Triton Central secures ICC win over Indianapolis Ritter
Triton Central held Indianapolis Ritter to nine third-quarter points then hit a flurry of free throws in the fourth quarter to claim its first Indiana Crossroads Conference win of the season. Four of the five TC starters scored in double figures to defeat the Raiders, 65-59. Luke Faust finished with...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelbyville's Edwards, TC's Graham named 2023 HBCA Regional All-Stars
Shelbyville’s Kylee Edwards and Triton Central’s Lizzie Graham were selected to the East squad for the 2023 Hoosier Basketball Coaches Association Regional All-Star Game on April 16 at North Daviess High School. Edwards and Graham will be part of the 12-member East squad selected by coaches in southern...
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
chatsports.com
BRIEF: Indiana Women’s Basketball Purdue Game Sold Out
Earlier this morning it was announced that Indiana women’s basketball’s 2/19 home finale versus Purdue has been sold out:. This announcement should come as no surprise to anyone who tuned into #2 Indiana’s 87-78 defeat of #5 Iowa last night. 13,046 fans attended the game, absolutely smashing the previous program single game attendance record of 10,455. The record had already been broken twice this season, and the Senior Day sellout all but guarantees it’ll be shattered at least once more this year.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
WLFI.com
Brewery, distillery planned for relocated barn near Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A unique project mixing old and new is coming to Squirrel Park in Purdue University's Discovery Park District. Crews recently finished dismantling a century-old barn in Sheridan, Indiana. Purdue Trustee Sonny Beck is donating the barn to be reassembled, board-by-board, near campus. Purdue Research...
thetimes24-7.com
Best Equipment Co. Announces New Headquarters in Noblesville
Best Equipment Company has announced plans to build a new 35,000-square-foot headquarters in the City of Noblesville. Family owned and operated since 1917, Best Equipment is relocating its headquarters from Lawrence, Ind. “Best Equipment’s decision to relocate their corporate headquarters to Noblesville continues our strategy to grow our economic base...
cbs4indy.com
Big warm up heading for Indiana next week
Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week. Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County sees largest increases in pended home sales & inventory in Central Indiana
Central Indiana’s residential real estate market saw available housing inventory continue to increase to start the new year. According to F.C. Tucker Company, part of the Howard Hanna family of companies, in January 2023, central Indiana housing inventory increased 90.5 percent, compared to January 2022. Pended home sales decreased 14.2 percent, and year-to-date home sale prices increased 8.7 percent.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
See Which Indiana Restaurant Has Been Named One of the Most Romantic in America
Nothing says "I love you" like a delicious meal - whether you stay home and enjoy the food you prepared yourself, or if you go to a fancy schmancy restaurant and spend half of your paycheck. Food equals love, and sometimes it's worth it to splurge a little extra for that special someone.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? The Chicken Inn
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. For more information, click here.
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Current Publishing
Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening
For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish. The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820. “It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right...
Avon shop owner's friendship with 84-year-old customer leads to acts of kindness
AVON, Ind. — Chocolate and love go hand in hand, especially around Valentine's Day. Love for chocolate also led to a sweet friendship in Hendricks County that spans generations, linked strangers and inspired a selfless gift. At The Fudge Kettle in Avon, creating candy is more than a job...
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
tourcounsel.com
Greenwood Park Mall | Shopping mall in Greenwood, Indiana
Greenwood Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Greenwood, Indiana. The mall is the hub of the retail and commercial corridor along U.S. Highway 31 on the south side of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area. As with several other central Indiana shopping centers, Greenwood Park Mall is owned and operated by Simon Property Group.
WIBC.com
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
