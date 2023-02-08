ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close

HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
HADLEY, MA
NECN

Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.

Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
GRAFTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations

Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
CHICOPEE, MA
WNYT

Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor

People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
LEE, MA
nbcboston.com

MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million

A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WSBS

Are Berkshire Viewers Adjusting To CBS 6’s Revamped Line-Up?

Hot off the presses: More revisions at "the 1st TV station in the nation". Berkshire county residents just can't keep up with the merry-go-round of changes at the anchor desk, although we will find out if this revamped line-up at WRGB-TV remains consistent in nature. Loyal audiences in western Massachusetts continue to wonder why all these revisions are occurring, but here is a outline of who you'll see or won't see on the air when tuning in to channel 6.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy