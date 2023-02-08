Read full article on original website
MassLive.com
Curtains for Hadley Bed Bath & Beyond, last location in Pioneer Valley to close
HADLEY — Beleaguered retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close its location in the Mountain Farms plaza in Hadley, probably sometime in March, according to store employees. The store’s Mountain Farms location at 337 Russell St. was included this week on a list of 149 additional stores the chain plans to close. This list followed a smattering of other announcements over the past few weeks as Bed Bath & Beyond struggles under a debt load.
Frankie Ferrentino brings family legacy to Frankie’s Pizza: ‘It’s in our blood’
Frankie Ferrentino has always grown up around pizza. From making pizza boxes as a young boy to finally getting his hands on pizza dough at age 12, he credits his upbringing to the flourishing business he owns now. “This is all we do; it’s in our blood,” he told MassLive....
NECN
Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
nerej.com
Bongiorni of SR Commercial Realty brokers 7,836 s/f lease to Cataldo Ambulance Service
Springfield, MA Paul Bongiorni of SR Commercial Realty has brokered the lease of 7,836 s/f to Cataldo Ambulance Service in downtown. The property, located at 58-64 Winthrop St., formerly Dale Auto Body, will become Cataldo’s area hub. The Somerville-based ambulance company recently became Holyoke’s emergency medical response provider.
Insa marijuana buys its longtime Easthampton Keystone Mill location for $2.7 million
EASTHAMPTON — Marijuana grower and retailer Insa bought the 122 Pleasant St. location of its growing, packaging and medical and recreational retail operations last month for $2.7 million. The sale, along with papers splitting the century-old mill building into two business condominium units, was recorded Jan. 23 at the...
Massachusetts Can Expect a Big Warm Up Very Soon…Late April Temperatures
By and large, this winter has been kind to Massachusetts so far. Sure, we have had some bouts of snow and a few frigid periods which is to be expected in the Bay State this time of year. For the most part, though, the snow has been few and far between and the temperature for a good chunk of the time has been above average. Hey, I'll take it.
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
This Massive Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. There are so many deals you can and not to mention all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Hadley added to list of closures
An additional 150 locations of Bed Bath & Beyond have been added to stores set to close, including one location in Hadley.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
39-41 Apremont Street: Howland Avenue Rt and Sharon L. Girard of Adams to Mass Rental Prop LLC, $280,000 on 01/24/2023. 29 Westview Road: Ouellette Ft and David Wilson of Lanesboro to Logan J. Wilson and Caitlin R. Galea, $200,000 on 01/25/2023. Lee. 135 Church Street: Pouliot Brian J Est and...
4 nursing homes in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield to close: Owners cite new state regulations
Four long-term care nursing facilities across Western Massachusetts are planning to close this spring, displacing about 300 vulnerable, elderly residents. Officials for the Northeast Health Group Inc. announced on Tuesday it will be closing Chapin Center, in Springfield, Governor’s Center, in Westfield, and Willimansett Center East and West, both in Chicopee, due to a state Department of Public Health mandate that calls for nursing homes to limit residents to two per bedroom.
WNYT
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
nbcboston.com
MetroWest Shopping Center Sells for $11 Million
A Quincy developer has paid $11 million for a Roche Bros.-anchored shopping center in Westborough. Grossman Development Group said Wednesday it has bought Bay State Commons as part of its Boston-area commercial real estate portfolio. Its other properties include Hingham Square and a Price Rite-anchored shopping center in Seekonk, among others.
breakingtravelnews.com
New Owner of the Historic Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate is in Conversation with Hotel Operators
Linda Law of Law & Associates, a real estate developer and investor who formerly owned the gilded-age Blantyre Estate in Lenox, has purchased the Vanderbilt Berkshires Estate (VBE), formerly Elm Court, the largest shingled residence in the United States and one of the few remaining historically significant gilded-age mansions in the Northeast.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton business still dealing with burst pipe issues following cold weather
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a local business in Northampton is dealing with the aftermath of an arctic blast that hit New England last week. One local business in Northampton expressed they are still working on cleanup from the freezing temperatures. Karen Foster is the executive director of the...
More Mass. trivia featured on ‘Jeopardy!’ — this time a Springfield question
Massachusetts-related questions have been a common occurrence on “Jeopardy!” this week. Wednesday night’s contestants drew blanks when asked to identify the former name of an iconic Boston skyscraper. Monday’s players fared no better on another Boston question, this one asking about the city’s first Black police officer.
MGM Springfield offers family attractions, works to keep kids off the casino floor
SPRINGFIELD — MGM’s security team intercepted 76 under-21-year-olds on its casino floor in December, a big jump from the 30 nabbed in November and the 16 stopped in October. “This concerned us quite a bit as well,” Augustine Kim, vice president and legal counsel at MGM resorts, said...
WestMass ElderCare, Taino Restaurant team up for senior lunch program
WestMass ElderCare is serving more than nutritious meals at its Latino Restaurant Elder Dining Service. It’s offering seniors the opportunity to socialize, improve their health and save money on food. The Latino Restaurant Elder Dining Service began at Taino Restaurant in November but had been offered through the former...
Are Berkshire Viewers Adjusting To CBS 6’s Revamped Line-Up?
Hot off the presses: More revisions at "the 1st TV station in the nation". Berkshire county residents just can't keep up with the merry-go-round of changes at the anchor desk, although we will find out if this revamped line-up at WRGB-TV remains consistent in nature. Loyal audiences in western Massachusetts continue to wonder why all these revisions are occurring, but here is a outline of who you'll see or won't see on the air when tuning in to channel 6.
