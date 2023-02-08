Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Windows 11: Tabs in Notepad are on the way
Microsoft has rolled out tabs in Notepad to the Windows 11 Insiders Beta Channel after testing it last month with users in the Dev Channel. Tabbed Notepad was a top requested feature by users and followed joined several other apps that have gained tabs, including File Explorer and developer apps, such as Windows Terminal and PowerShell.
ZDNet
Have you upgraded yet? Windows 11 usage is creeping up
Windows 11 now accounts for over 30% of PCs worldwide that connect to Valve's Steam gaming platform. Steam is one good indicator of how many PCs are using different versions of Windows. It is skewed towards gamers and higher-end hardware, but is a decent barometer for gauging trends on Windows since 96% of machines that use the service are running some version of Windows.
ZDNet
What is Google Bard? Here's everything you need to know
Bard was unveiled on February 6 in a statement from Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Even though Bard was an entirely new concept at the announcement, the AI chat service is powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), which was unveiled two years ago. How does Google...
TechCrunch
After a record 2022, 8 investors explain why it’s ‘still just Day 1’ for Africa’s startup ecosystem
For the first time, the sector attracted over 1,100 unique investors in 2022, which in turn resulted in a record fundraising haul of $6.5 billion, according to data from Partech. In fact, even some of the excesses of 2021 were eclipsed when the number of investments on the continent rose...
ZDNet
How to set app limits on your Android
Android has a built-in setting that lets you set a time limit for any app you've downloaded. I highly recommend setting time limits for social media if you find yourself turning to it without even thinking. 1. Visit the Digital Wellbeing and parental controls tab in your phone Settings. Like...
ZDNet
Which is the best ancestry DNA kit, and how does it work?
We all wonder where we come from: who our ancestors are, where they lived, and where they came from. Ancestry DNA kits can help tell the stories of days past and the people who actually lived them. You can find out about your family's successes and victories, where they lived, and how the family has expanded over the years.
Factbox-Chinese tech firms working on ChatGPT-style technology
BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The global buzz around Microsoft chatbot ChatGPT has spread to China, shoring up stocks in artificial intelligence (AI) related firms and prompting a flurry of local companies to announce rival projects.
YouTuber trumps Razer with massive six-foot mechanical keyboard
110 massive MX-style switches, a space bar the size of an actual keyboard and a whole lot of hot glue...
ZDNet
ChatGPT and Google's Bard: Are we looking for answers in all the wrong places?
A new era of searching the internet is underway, driven by impressive advances in AI. Just a few short months after its launch, OpenAI's conversational chatbot ChatGPT has Google rethinking its foundational service, and it's created an opening for other technology companies like Microsoft to gain new ground. It's no...
Euronext has no plans to copy rivals with cloud computing deal
LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Euronext will not mimic rivals by shifting critical services to outside cloud computers given regulatory concerns, the pan-European exchange's chief executive Stephane Boujnah said.
ZDNet
Bose TV speaker, soundbar just dropped to less than $200 on Amazon
The Super Bowl is nearly here, and with the major sporting event, you might want to improve your home entertainment system at the last minute. If a new TV soundbar is what you're looking for, we have a budget-friendly option for you. Currently on sale at Amazon, Bose's TV speaker, a soundbar that will slot neatly under your TV, is available for a 29% discount. You would normally expect to pay $279, but with a price reduction of $80, the sale price is now $199.
TechCrunch
Arrcus snaps up $50M for a software-based alternative to costly network router equipment
One of those new customers is coming in the form of the lead investor in this round. The Series D is being led by Prosperity7, the investment arm of petrochemical giant Aramco (aka the Saudi Arabian Oil Company), which is coming on as a strategic investor. Previous backers Clear Ventures,...
ZDNet
Russian hackers are trying to break into ChatGPT, says Check Point
All manner of threat actors are trying to compromise OpenAI's ChatGPT program, according to cybersecurity company Check Point Software Technologies. "At Check Point Research, we can see the Russians trying to break through the geo-regional restrictions put in place around ChatGPT," said Pete Nicoletti, field chief information security officer for Check Point, in a small gathering of reporters Thursday during the company's customer and partner event in New York City.
ZDNet
President's Day sales have already begun: The best tech deals we've found
President's Day sales have begun to drop across retailers -- so now is the time to score discounts on the tech you've been eyeing. You can find some amazing early savings right now, and most of the sales last through next weekend. These Valentine's Day tech gifts say 'I love...
ZDNet
Amazon's Kuiper satellite broadband takes a big step forward - despite SpaceX objections
Amazon's Project Kuiper has won the FCC's approval for its network of 3,236 satellites despite claims by SpaceX it would introduce collision risks with the Starlink constellation. The FCC initially approved Amazon's Kuiper satellite plans in 2020 but has been considering various objections raised by SpaceX, Viasat and others over...
