Listen to new Central Cee song “Me and You”
Central Cee has shared new song "Me and You," a heartfelt dedication to a loved one that arrives just in time for Valentine's Day. A video for the song, shot in Korea, is due to drop on February 14 to mark the occasion. Listen to the audio below. Much like...
Lonnie Holley and Moor Mother share new song “I Am A Part Of The Wonder”
Lonnie Holley has shared the second single from his forthcoming album, Oh Me Oh My. “I Am A Part Of The Wonder,” a joint cut with Moor Mother, follows the record’s Michael Stipe-featuring lead offering and title track, a certified Song You Need. Today’s single (February 8),...
U.K. band Squid return with second album details
Squid, the U.K. post-punk group who broke through in 2021 with debut album Bright Green Field, have announced details of a new album. O Monolith is out on June 9 via Warp with album opener "Swing (In A Dream)" available to stream from today. “Swing (In A Dream)” was inspired...
Jessie Ware confirms That Feels Good! album details, shares “Pearls”
Jessie Ware has returned with new music and details of her latest solo album. Ware, who in addition to releasing music is the host of the Table Manners podcast, will release That Feels Good! on April 28. It is the follow-up to 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure? and features new song "Pearls" which is streaming below.
Tony Shhnow is an eligible bachelor in Popstar Benny’s “All the Girls <3” video
Popstar Benny, the Atlanta producer with a seemingly bottomless sewing kit, has been pushing out bespoke instrumentals at a fast-fashion clip. In January, he shared University!, a 20-track project with an expansive sonic palette, stretching well beyond the confines of the jittery plugg beats he’s best known for, and an overflowing guest list.
Scooter Braun now owns Quality Control Music
Quality Control Music, the label home to Atlanta artists including Migos, Lil Baby, and Lil Yachty, has been acquired by Hybe America, the company led by Scooter Braun. Braun is perhaps best known as Justin Bieber's manager. The New York Times estimates the deal to be worth around $300 million.
Lizzo and SZA join forces for “Special” remix
Lizzo has dropped a new remix of her song "Special," featuring SZA. The original version of the Max Martin-produced song appears on Lizzo's 2022 album of the same name. The updated version opens with a SZA verse in which she taps into the song's self-love themes, singing "All I know is only God can judge me, I don't hide my heart, I wear it on me."
Song You Need: Bktherula channels her inner Boosie
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bktherula can’t be contained. At 20, she’s far too restless to be boxed into a single subgenre. The 20-year-old Atlanta emcee lulls you with melodic runs one minute only to pummel you with pulverizing bars the next. Her new song, “PSSYONFT” — which follows “Tan” as the second single from her forthcoming LVL 5, Pt. 1 EP — is firmly in the latter camp, packed with jittery jabs and emphatic body blows that will leave you sore after your first listen. Still, the sub-two-minute track’s energy is so contagious you’ll be ready for a second round as soon as the beat fades out.
Song You Need: Algiers’ Atlanta love letter to New York City
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. In two weeks, Algiers will share their fourth studio album, SHOOK. The Atlanta-based, globally conscious group have now shared a sizable chunk of the towering, 17-track record, with “Bite Back” (featuring billy woods and Backxwash), “Irreversible Damage” (featuring Zack de la Rocha), and “I Can’t Stand It!” (featuring Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews) arriving in September, October, and January, respectively. Today (February 8), they’ve shared “73%,” a track that joins the grand pantheon of tributes to the city that never sleeps.
David Guetta makes potent anti-A.I. case by creating a song with an Eminem deepfake
As the internet gets flooded with A.I.-generated content created by tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E, the conversation around them can feel like a debate over the precise path of huge boulder that’s rolling downhill toward us. Questions of personal responsibility among the powerful seem futile. In creative fields, it can feel naive to rely on major artists — those with the ubiquity and quality control of Kentucky Fried Chicken — to use these tools responsibly. If you need a case study in how a lack of restraint with A.I. can lead to upsetting results, French mega DJ David Guetta helpfully provided one yesterday.
Song You Need: Llainwire’s cybernetic dancehall
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. There’s not much concrete information out there on Llainwire, the young and underground-minded (and possibly anime-referencing) dancehall rapper who came across my timeline last night. They’ve only got two songs to their name on streaming platforms: “Casca,” a brawny space-trap song with glistening waterfall synth, rattling bass, and “Trust Fund,” which dropped earlier this week. It’s in the latter track where Llainwire’s idiosyncracies really shine: if “Casca” was the honey, sweet and serviceable, “Trust Fund” is the medicine, bitter at first but a healing jolt to your decaying “Bangers Only” playlist.
New Music Friday: The best new albums out today
Trying to keep up with this week’s best and most exciting new music? Every Friday, we collect the best new albums available on streaming services on one page. This week, check out Kelela's Raven, Paramore's This Is Why, Liv.e's Girl In The Half Pearl, and more. Kelela, Raven. The...
Report: Drake ordered to sit for deposition as part of XXXTentacion murder trial
Drake has been ordered to either sit for a deposition or appear in court as part of the ongoing XXXTentacion murder trial, Rolling Stone reports. Drake's name was cited during court proceedings by lawyers for one of the three men on trial for the killing of XXXTentacion in June 2018; Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome. All three have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges. It is Williams, through his attorney Mauricio Padilla, who is claiming an alleged feud between Drake and X is behind the killing.
