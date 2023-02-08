The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Bktherula can’t be contained. At 20, she’s far too restless to be boxed into a single subgenre. The 20-year-old Atlanta emcee lulls you with melodic runs one minute only to pummel you with pulverizing bars the next. Her new song, “PSSYONFT” — which follows “Tan” as the second single from her forthcoming LVL 5, Pt. 1 EP — is firmly in the latter camp, packed with jittery jabs and emphatic body blows that will leave you sore after your first listen. Still, the sub-two-minute track’s energy is so contagious you’ll be ready for a second round as soon as the beat fades out.

1 DAY AGO