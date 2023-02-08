Read full article on original website
The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Has Housed A Storied HistoryColin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
The First Legal Cannabis Store Outside The New York City Is Set To OpenAbdul GhaniBinghamton, NY
Man Accused Of Threatening Top RepublicanNews Breaking LIVEEndicott, NY
Binghamton Forum Welcomes Kevin James for A Night of Comedy - Tix Selling Fast!Colin Munro WoodBinghamton, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
mynews13.com
‘Make Farmers Black Again’ is the message of a family farm trying to diversify New York’s agriculture industry
A farmer in the Southern Tier is one of a tiny number of Black farmers in New York state and he and his family are on a mission to boost that number. James Minton, 86, owner of Triple J Farm in Windsor, moved to Broome County from Harlem after purchasing the farm about a decade ago. There, he raises chickens on 20 acres with the help of his grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and more than 40 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
mynews13.com
New York State Blues Festival announces its 2023 performers
The New York State Blues Festival on Thursday confirmed its headliners for this summer. This year's lineup will feature Blood Brothers playing the first night, followed by Southern Avenue performing the next night. The final performance will feature Samantha Fish opening for the lengendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy. "We are...
mynews13.com
Hochul wants to expand New York's film and TV production tax breaks
Republican state Sen. Peter Oberacker wouldn’t mind a dash of Hollywood in his rural upstate district and his home county of Otsego. He isn't necessarily opposed to a plan that could expand tax incentives to make that happen. "We're trying to put a fledging film industry together," he said....
mynews13.com
Bocado named most romantic restaurant in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - For those looking for the perfect Valentine's Day dinner spot, Bocado Tapas Wine Bar in Worcester was named the most romantic restaurant in the state by Yelp. The reviews site determined the most romantic restaurant in each state based on the volume of user-generated reviews mentioning the...
mynews13.com
Former employee claims he was fired due to involvement in unionization efforts at Amazon Air Hub
HEBRON, Ky. – A former employee of the Amazon Air Hub (KCVG) in northern Kentucky said he believes his involvement in organizing a union led to his firing. Edward Clarke was responsible for the weights and balances of cargo planes, which he said are crucial to pilot safety. On Jan. 17, he received a notice from Amazon of the termination of his employment. Prior to that notice, he said he was told he was under investigation. He had been at the air hub for two and a half years.
mynews13.com
Missouri officials investigate transgender youth clinic
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday called for doctors to pause giving puberty blockers and hormones to new patients at a transgender youth clinic. The call comes a day after he announced an investigation into claims that the facility rushed to give children gender-affirming care without informed consent.
mynews13.com
Intel, Honda look to allay concerns at DDC Luncheon
DAYTON, Ohio — Leaders from Intel and Honda shared more about their plans for Ohio at the annual Dayton Development Coalition meeting on Wednesday, with about 500 people attending the sold-out event at the Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership in Dayton. What You Need To Know.
mynews13.com
Local pup featured in Puppy Bowl remains up for adoption
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Central Floridians can cheer on six local rescue pups for this year’s Puppy Bowl. The puppies came from Florida Little Dog Rescue and all but one have since been adopted. Jimmy Kibble, a Husky-Pomeranian mix, needs someone active who can keep up with the...
mynews13.com
Texas AG Ken Paxton settles with former aides who reported him to FBI
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton made...
